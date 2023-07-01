20 Jul Change Log: Version 1.76

The Bitfinex Change Log is an overview of each capacity and UI changes made to nan Bitfinex trading platform. For an overview of each erstwhile changes, please mention to blog.bitfinex.com/category/changelogs.

Version 1.76

Features

Addition of P2P Market Place fees connected nan Fees page

Improvements

Updated to show personification ID successful relationship settings

Updated caller sub-account shape pinch caller creation note

Updated to amended really notifications are grouped and displayed connected nan Deposits and Withdrawals pages

Updated nan matter style of Bitfinex Pulse

Update nan return fastener routing connected nan floor plan tab for Bitfinex Pulse

Updated to disable nan loading of non-https images successful nan nexus preview for Bitfinex Pulse

Updated to align nan behaviour successful nan Bitcoin Lightning Network extremity modal connected nan Leaderboard for nan USD equivalent

Updated aliases added translations for Santiment (Chinese Simplified), P&L image stock (Turkish), nan Bitfinex Pulse tooltip

Updated nan Quick Transfer wallet action to let nan aforesaid values earlier selecting an account/sub-account

Bug Fixes

Fixed nan separator backing prime each and prime nary checkboxes

Fixed nan horizontal scroll appearing detached successful nan orders

Fixed nan derivatives* awesome sorting among others successful nan Order History section

Fixed nan columns header items overlapping rumor successful nan Order Book

Fixed nan connection shape to show nan correct rate worth for nan magnitude and complaint handlers

Fixed nan redirect nexus to nan verification page successful nan sub-account creation step

Fixed nan ‘invalid request’ correction owed to ‘irrelevant token’ connected cryptocurrency withdrawals

*The derivatives level is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives successful this station are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.

