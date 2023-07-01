Change Log: Version 1.76

1 week ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Change Log: Version 1.76

20 Jul Change Log: Version 1.76

Posted astatine 08:40h in Change Log by Maria Lobusova

The Bitfinex Change Log is an overview of each capacity and UI changes made to nan Bitfinex trading platform. For an overview of each erstwhile changes, please mention to blog.bitfinex.com/category/changelogs.

Version 1.76

Features

  • Addition of P2P Market Place fees connected nan Fees page

Improvements

  • Updated to show personification ID successful relationship settings
  • Updated caller sub-account shape pinch caller creation note
  • Updated to amended really notifications are grouped and displayed connected nan Deposits and Withdrawals pages
  • Updated nan matter style of Bitfinex Pulse
  • Update nan return fastener routing connected nan floor plan tab for Bitfinex Pulse
  • Updated to disable nan loading of non-https images successful nan nexus preview for Bitfinex Pulse
  • Updated to align nan behaviour successful nan Bitcoin Lightning Network extremity modal connected nan Leaderboard for nan USD equivalent
  • Updated aliases added translations for Santiment (Chinese Simplified), P&L image stock (Turkish), nan Bitfinex Pulse tooltip
  • Updated nan Quick Transfer wallet action to let nan aforesaid values earlier selecting an account/sub-account

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed nan separator backing prime each and prime nary checkboxes
  • Fixed nan horizontal scroll appearing detached successful nan orders
  • Fixed nan derivatives* awesome sorting among others successful nan Order History section
  • Fixed nan columns header items overlapping rumor successful nan Order Book
  • Fixed nan connection shape to show nan correct rate worth for nan magnitude and complaint handlers
  • Fixed nan redirect nexus to nan verification page successful nan sub-account creation step
  • Fixed nan ‘invalid request’ correction owed to ‘irrelevant token’ connected cryptocurrency withdrawals

*The derivatives level is provided by iFinex Financial Technologies Limited. References to Bitfinex Derivatives successful this station are references to iFinex Financial Technologies Limited.

The Bitfinex APIs are designed to let complete entree to nan features provided by Bitfinex. Learn much astir our API archiving here.            

More
Source Blog

Related Article

UK Court Slaps Crypto Scammers With Over 6-Year Prison Sentence

UK Court Slaps Crypto Scammers With Over 6-Year Prison Sentence

7 hours ago
Want To Increase Web3 Participation? Japanese Association Tells Authorities To Slash Crypto Taxes

Want To Increase Web3 Participation? Japanese Association Tells Authorities To Slash Crypto Taxes

16 hours ago
zkSync-Native DeFi Aggregator Kannagi Finance Rug Pulls $2 Million

zkSync-Native DeFi Aggregator Kannagi Finance Rug Pulls $2 Million

20 hours ago
Bitdeer Launches Fund For Bitcoin Mining Operations In Bhutan

Bitdeer Launches Fund For Bitcoin Mining Operations In Bhutan

21 hours ago

Popular Article

Isolated by the West, Putin hosted a summit for leaders from Africa in St. Petersburg

Isolated by the West, Putin hosted a summit for leaders from Africa in St. Petersburg

23 hours ago
Stay Cool This Summer With the Right Clothes. Here’s What to Know - CNET

Stay Cool This Summer With the Right Clothes. Here’s What to Know - CNET

22 hours ago
Verizon Fios Home Internet Review: Simply the Best? - CNET

Verizon Fios Home Internet Review: Simply the Best? - CNET

23 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.