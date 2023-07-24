Channel 4 viewers bamboozled by Gregg Wallace mockumentary about ‘eating human meat’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Channel 4 viewers person been near baffled by a Gregg Wallace-fronted mockumentary astir eating quality meat.

On Monday (24 July), nan transmission aired a caller “documentary” from nan Masterchef presenter, pinch nan unassuming title Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat.

On nan Channel 4 website, nan section explanation reads: “With nutrient prices soaring, Gregg Wallace investigates a arguable caller lab-grown nutrient merchandise that its makers declare could supply a solution to nan cost-of-living crisis.”

However, nan show successful mobility was really a mockumentary created by drama writer Matt Edmonds. It sees Wallace – who hosts BBC Two documentary bid Inside nan Factory – introduced to a clone institution called Good Harvest who are pioneering exertion successful nan income of “human meat” utilized by struggling group during nan cost-of-living crisis.

Wallace, 58, is shown visiting a quality meat-harvesting works successful Lincolnshire, wherever he meets immoderate of nan donors. Looking astir nan factory, he explains that “under EU law, we couldn’t perchance run machines for illustration this owed to legislation. But now we tin harvest group and salary them for their flesh”.

The big past travels to London, wherever TV cook Michel Roux Jr cooks nan “meat” for him astatine his Michelin-starred edifice Le Gavroche.

The cooks effort nan alleged quality nutrient and effort to conjecture which personification it came from successful a line-up.

In 1 shocking scene, viewers are besides told that children nether nan property of seven, volunteered by their families, make for peculiarly bully donors. Wallace is past offered immoderate “toddler tartare”.

The mockumentary was created to raise consciousness of nan cost-of-living situation and nan lengths group will spell to to support their families retired of poverty.

Wallace is shown gathering Gillian, a 67-year-old retired receptionist who has been forced to donate to look aft her family erstwhile her plasterer husband’s backmost went.

“Am I excited astir donating?” she asked Wallace. “You cognize there’s thing incorrect erstwhile you’ve sewage to jump connected a autobus and person immoderate soma scooped retired of your limb for money.”

At nan episode’s end, Wallace explains: “No wonderment nan authorities is down their sacrifice 100 per cent. The Trussell Trust says a early without nutrient banks requires a benefits strategy that useful for each and unafraid incomes truthful group tin spend essentials. So it’s nary astonishment eating children seems a much apt way for our country.”

While The British Miracle Meat was a parody, galore viewers admitted to falling for nan episode’s conceit.

In The Guardian, Lucy Mangan wrote that “it took a shamefully agelong clip for maine to activity retired what was going on”.

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh, meanwhile, called it “a Black Mirror section stripped of cleverness and subtlety”.

Twitter users were arsenic bamboozled, pinch 1 commenter writing: “Just caught nan extremity of immoderate benignant of f***ed up Black Mirror style s*** connected Gregg Wallace’s The British Miracle Meat successful which a frightened female was having her soma harvested to salary her power bills. That couldn’t person been existent surely?! Surely? It’s intolerable to show nowadays.”

Others besides fell for nan episode, 1 spectator asking: “Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat on Channel 4 is for illustration an section of Black Mirror. Harvested quality meat… is it April first?”

“This Gregg Wallace nutrient programme connected C4 had maine going for astir 30 seconds, bully effort mate…. I’m assuming this is simply a trial to spot really group tin autumn for clone news?” 1 commenter asked.

“Is anyone watching this Gregg Wallace show connected Channel 4? This perfectly cannot beryllium real. WTF americium I watching. My tummy is turning,” different commenter said.

“I americium not buying this Gregg Wallace occurrence quality nutrient programme connected C4,” different tweet read. “It has to beryllium a spoof, they each look for illustration actors. Is it a joke?”

Food professional Jay Rayner seemed arsenic baffled by nan full thing, writing: “So @Channel4 is presently moving a two-minute sixth shape drama sketch, arsenic a 30-minute clone doc. Fronted by Greg Wallace. I mean. Okay. On you go.”