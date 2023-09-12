Channel 5 Finds New Home For Upcoming Jane McDonald & Susan Calman Projects Following VIS Unscripted Closure

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 5 is connected nan brink of uncovering a caller shaper for its adjacent Jane McDonald and Susan Calman shows. This follows proprietor Paramount Global’s determination to adjacent nan Viacom International Studios (VIS) UK unscripted division, revealed by Deadline past month.

Deadline understands that Daisybeck Studios, which makes immoderate of Channel 5’s biggest hits including The Yorkshire Vet and Our Yorkshire Farm, is highly adjacent to taking connected nan activity pinch 2 of nan channel’s highest-profile presenters. Based successful Leeds, eOne-owned Daisybeck is simply a trusted Channel 5 supplier that has made hundreds of hours of shows for nan transmission including galore that attraction connected nan outfit’s autochthonal Yorkshire.

The move comes arsenic Paramount originates nan process of apportioning dozens of hours of VIS’s actual programing to nan UK indie sector.

McDonald’s adjacent task is chartless but will apt beryllium wrong her travelog wheelhouse. She is champion known for Cruising pinch Jane McDonald, which has tally for 8 seasons and earned nan presenter a uncommon Channel 5 BAFTA, while she has besides helmed spin-offs Jane & Friends, Holidaying pinch Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire, each for Channel 5.

Calman has much precocious hosted nan Cruising strand pursuing a break for McDonald and she has besides presented nan likes of Big Antique Adventure pinch Susan Calman and Susan Calman’s Grand Week by nan Sea. The comedian is simply a regular connected BBC power shows.

Deadline revealed past period that Paramount Global was shuttering nan UK unscripted section of its world accumulation arm, which makes nan likes of Catfish UK and True Life Crime, pinch astir 20 roles impacted. A number of these execs posted nan news connected LinkedIn past week.

Paramount will displacement world accumulation attraction to high-end scripted and respective UK-based Paramount TV workplace execs moving connected shows specified arsenic nan large budget Sexy Beast remake and A Gentleman successful Moscow are unaffected by nan changes, pinch much news connected nan scripted pivot expected shortly. Deadline revealed this greeting that Paramount+ is developing a UK play based connected Sarah Pinborough’s Insomnia.

VIS will adjacent its unscripted section later this week but participate a modulation play until nan summer, pinch respective execs understood to beryllium staying connected to decorativeness shows including Channel 5 double Best British Places to Live and Caught connected Camera, and Comedy Central’s East Mode pinch Nigel Ng and Most Ridiculous. Other high-profile caller VIS shows see Channel 5’s Into The Grand Canyon pinch Nick Knowles.

Some execs person begun seeking roles elsewhere specified arsenic Oliver Wright, who is launching an unscripted explanation pinch All3Media’s Objective Media Group. Deadline understands astatine slightest 3 different erstwhile VIS execs person joined him and nan yet-to-be-named indie is making Channel 5’s upcoming abstraction doc series Tim Peake: Secrets of Our Universe.

VIS’ closure comes pinch Channel 5 successful rude health.

Under Chief Content Officer Ben Frow, Channel 5 has had a good fewer years, moving pinch high-profile stars specified arsenic Knowles, McDonald and Michael Palin, greenlighting a number of successful dramas and drafting neck-and-neck pinch rivals BBC Two and Channel 4 successful nan ratings.

Paramount declined to remark for this story.