Chaos in Madrid on first day of ‘Operation Exit’ as high speed trains suspended due to ‘fault’

Trains operating connected nan high-speed lines successful and retired of Chamartin-Clara Campoamor position successful Madrid person been suspended owed to an incident successful nan railway’s operational services. Specifically, Adif blamed nan stoppage connected an electrical responsibility successful nan strategy this afternoon, Friday, March 31.
The trim successful services affects chiefly nan trains moving betwixt nan superior and nan northwest of nan country, including nan provinces of Valencia and Alicante. Such a problem could not person happened astatine a worse clip arsenic it coincided pinch nan first time of ‘Operation Exit’ for Holy Week successful Spain.
An Adif spokesperson informed EFE that, since 4:50pm, nan electrical voltage successful nan overhead powerfulness lines had been lost. This meant that nan high-speed trains cannot participate aliases time off nan station.
Se encuentra suspendida la circulación de trenes por las líneas de alta velocidad en la estación de Chamartín-Clara Campoamor por una incidencia en la explotación ferroviaria.
— INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) March 31, 2023
One of those affected was a train coming from Valencia that sewage stuck successful nan passageway from Atocha to Chamartin and had to beryllium rerouted to Valdemoro to get backmost to Atocha from there. “Adif technicians are moving to lick nan problem arsenic soon arsenic possible”, nan institution explained connected Twitter.
Incidencia solucionada. Los trenes recuperan gradualmente sus frecuencias de paso habituales.
— INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) March 31, 2023
Numerous users person complained connected societal networks, immoderate because their trains will time off late, and others because their journeys person been stopped halfway, leaving them incapable to scope nan Madrid station.
In summation to this situation, location has been different incident that occurred astatine Atocha-Almudena Grandes station. This has caused delays of astir 15 minutes for trains connected lines C2, C7 and C8 of nan Madrid Cercanias, arsenic reported by levante-emv.com.
Cercanías Madrid, líneas C2, C7 y C8: Retrasos medios de 15' por una incidencia en la infraestructura en Atocha.
Se está trabajando para solucionarla a la politician brevedad posible.
— INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) March 31, 2023
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking nan clip to publication this article. Do retrieve to travel backmost and check The Euro Weekly News website for each your up-to-date section and world news stories and remember, you tin besides travel america on Facebook and Instagram.