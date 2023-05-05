WASHINGTON — A man who carried a tiki torch during nan racist "Unite nan Right" rally successful Charlottesville, Virginia, successful 2017 has now been charged successful relationship pinch nan Jan. 6 onslaught connected nan U.S. Capitol.

Tyler Bradley Dykes, a erstwhile Marine who served respective months successful situation aft a authorities expansive assemblage charged him successful relationship pinch nan racist arena successful Charlottesville, wherever far-right extremists chanted “You will not switch us” arsenic good arsenic nan Nazi motto “Blood and soil.” In Virginia, burning objects pinch nan intent to intimidate is simply a crime.

Far-right protesters clasp torches astatine nan guidelines of a statue of Thomas Jefferson aft marching done nan University of Virginia field successful Charlottesville, Va. connected Aug. 11, 2017. Shay Horse / NurPhoto via Getty Images file

An FBI affidavit says that Dykes was referred to by online sleuths arsenic #graygoose, and was wearing "a grey puffer jacket, a gray, textured gaitor, and a tan Adidas shot chapeau pinch achromatic stripe moving done nan adjustable band." A FBI tipster said successful precocious 2021 that Dykes said he went into nan Capitol arsenic different rioters were beating up officers, and that he was still successful nan subject astatine nan time. A confidential quality root past provided open-source accusation supporting nan identification.

The FBI received accusation from a confidential root which included images that identified Tyler Bradley Dykes' unsocial facial features, including his eyebrows. U.S. District Court for D.C.

Video, nan feds said, showed that Dykes "stole a riot shield from rule enforcement and raised it complete his caput to found sole possession of nan item."

Dykes faces an array of misdemeanors arsenic good arsenic felonies, including obstructing, impeding aliases interfering pinch officers performing their duties. A judge ordered him temporarily detained and set a detention proceeding for Wednesday.