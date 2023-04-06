ChatGPT generates sexual assault accusation based on non-existent report

2 hours ago
File photograph of a ChatGPT chat and nan Open AI logo

File photograph of a ChatGPT chat and nan Open AI logo | Photo Credit: AP

AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has alleged that a U.S.-based professor harassed and tried to sexually battle a student while connected a people trip. The chatbot cited a 2018 Washington Post article arsenic its source. But nan article does not exist.

Legal clever clever Jonathan Turley was informed past week that he was connected a ChatGPT-generated database of ineligible scholars who had harassed others, pinch a Washington Post study cited arsenic a source.

Washington Post confirmed connected Wednesday that nan cited article successful mobility did not exist. The people travel had reportedly not taken place, and Mr. Turley denied being accused of intersexual harassment. He called nan incident “incredibly harmful,” according to nan outlet.

Similar instances wherever chatbots make coherent and believable responses that are recovered to beryllium partially aliases wholly mendacious are known arsenic ‘hallucination.’

(For apical exertion news of nan day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The news came astir nan clip Australian politician Brian Hood threatened to writer ChatGPT complete nan AI model’s incorrect allegations that he spent clip successful situation owed to a overseas bribery case.

If Mr. Hood proceeds to sue, it could people nan first recorded lawsuit that sees a quality accusing ChatGPT of defamation.

Source Thehindu

