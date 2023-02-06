ChatGPT: How to Use the AI Chatbot for Free

Joe Fedewa / How-To Geek

AI devices person been making waves. First, it was AI image generators, past came ChatGPT pinch nan expertise to generate human-like matter conversations. The imaginable for this exertion is incredible, and you tin usage it correct now.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, nan aforesaid institution that besides made DALL-E 2, which kicked disconnected nan activity of AI image generators. While DALL-E 2 generates images, ChatGPT is solely text-based—and it’s not OpenAI’s first chatbot.

OpenAI’s original GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) chatbot was trained connected a monolithic postulation of matter information from nan internet, allowing it to make human-like matter successful consequence to a prompt. It was followed pinch GPT-2 successful 2019, GPT-3 successful 2020, and ChatGPT connected November 30, 2022.

ChatGPT useful by utilizing algorithms to analyse and make matter based connected nan punctual from nan user. When a personification inputs a punctual aliases question, ChatGPT uses its training information to make a consequence that is akin to what a quality mightiness opportunity successful that context.

Essentially, ChatGPT is an precocious chatbot that uses nan monolithic repository of matter connected nan net to effort to converse for illustration a quality would. While it surely comes crossed arsenic knowledgeable (and has immoderate absorbing uses) it’s acold from perfect.

Is ChatGPT Free?

ChatGPT is free to usage for anyone pinch an relationship connected OpenAI’s website. You tin create a free relationship pinch your email address, Google account, aliases Microsoft account. At nan clip of penning successful February 2023, location are nary usage limits connected nan free type of ChatGPT.

What Is ChatGPT Plus?

There is besides a “ChatGPT Plus” subscription scheme for $20 per month. It offers reliable availability when request is high, faster consequence speeds, and privilege entree to caller features for illustration ChatGPT plugins.

ChatGPT Plus now gets you entree to GPT-4, an upgraded exemplary that’s more tin than nan GPT-3.5 (technically, gpt-3.5-turbo) exemplary successful nan free type of ChatGPT. You tin besides usage Bing’s AI chat, which is built connected GPT-4 arsenic well.

How to Use ChatGPT

First, navigate to chat.openai.com successful a web browser connected your computer, smartphone, aliases tablet. You’ll beryllium asked to “Log In” aliases “Sign Up.” You tin motion up pinch an email address, Google account, aliases Microsoft relationship for free.

You tin besides download the charismatic ChatGPT iPhone app to get started. (An Android app is coming soon.)

After you’re logged in, you tin statesman utilizing ChatGPT. Use nan matter container astatine nan bottommost of nan surface to type a prompt. This tin beryllium a mobility aliases a circumstantial request. Press nan insubstantial airplane icon to submit.

ChatGPT will “type” retired nan consequence successful existent time. When it’s done, you tin supply feedback pinch nan thumbs up and down buttons.

Each punctual kicks disconnected a conversation. You tin participate follow-up prompts aliases alteration nan taxable entirely. It will retrieve what you’re talking about.

If you don’t deliberation nan consequence was bully enough, you tin simply inquire it to effort again.

You tin besides show ChatGPT erstwhile it’s incorrect astir something. (I made it opportunity thing mendacious astir Tom Hanks.)

You tin bookmark the chat.openai.com website to quickly travel backmost to it successful nan future.

How to Enable Web Browsing and Plugins successful ChatGPT

ChatGPT tin now browse nan web, and it besides supports plugins. For example, pinch web browsing, ChatGPT tin find up-to-date accusation for you online alternatively than being constricted to knowledge from 2021. Plugins link ChatGPT to outer services. For example, pinch plugins, ChatGPT tin execute calculations utilizing Wolfram, make restaurants pinch OpenTable, aliases bid groceries pinch Instacart.

As of May 2023, you will request ChatGPT Plus to entree web browsing and plugins, but each ChatGPT Plus subscribers tin move connected these features. Here’s how to move connected and usage Web Browsing and Plugins successful ChatGPT.

How to Fix “At Capacity,” “Network Error,” and Other Problems

ChatGPT is highly popular, and it’s still conscionable a investigation project. You whitethorn not ever beryllium capable to usage ChatGPT if a batch of different group are besides utilizing nan work astatine nan moment. You will spot a connection saying “ChatGPT is astatine capacity correct now” if you can’t usage it. To hole this error, you whitethorn want to travel backmost later—or you could possibly conscionable refresh nan page successful your web browser and it whitethorn work.

If this is an rumor for you, paying $20 per period for ChatGPT Plus will get you privilege entree truthful you tin usage ChatGPT moreover erstwhile it’s nether a dense load.

You whitethorn besides spot errors successful your conversations while utilizing ChatGPT, for illustration a “network error” message. This tin sometimes beryllium caused by a problem pinch your web (for example, an internet relationship problem, Wi-Fi issue, aliases a VPN problem), but it whitethorn besides beryllium a problem pinch ChatGPT’s servers. In immoderate cases, requesting a very agelong consequence from ChatGPT whitethorn result successful an error. You whitethorn beryllium prompted to petition different consequence from ChatGPT aliases effort reloading nan page.

If different web pages are moving decently but you’re experiencing errors pinch ChatGPT, it whitethorn beryllium an rumor pinch tons of group trying to usage it—step distant from ChatGPT and effort it again later, aliases see paying for ChatGPT positive for privilege access.

How to Save a ChatGPT Conversation

Thankfully, ChatGPT conversations are automatically saved to your OpenAI account. You tin entree past conversations from nan sidebar menu. Every clip you commencement a caller conversation, it’s added to nan list.

On desktop, nan sidebar is already expanded. Click a speech to publication it again aliases proceed chatting. Conversations are named based connected nan first punctual you entered.

In a mobile browser, you’ll request to pat nan hamburger paper successful nan apical near to grow nan sidebar.

The sidebar paper is besides wherever you tin clear your speech list. Simply prime “Clear Conversations” toward nan bottommost of nan menu.

That’s each location is to it. Your ChatGPT conversations are saved to your OpenAI account, truthful wherever you tin log in, you’ll beryllium capable to spot them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does “GPT” Stand for successful ChatGPT?

“GPT” stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer.” A GPT is a connection exemplary that uses deep learning to make human-like matter successful consequence to a prompt. The “Chat” portion of nan sanction comes from being a chatbot.

Is ChatGPT Plus Worth It?

ChatGPT Plus is simply a subscription scheme for $20 per month. It includes reliable availability erstwhile request is high, faster consequence speeds, and privilege entree to caller features for illustration plugins. It besides now gives you entree to GPT-4, which is simply a much tin exemplary that will often springiness amended results. Power users whitethorn use from nan Plus features.

Does ChatGPT Save Data?

OpenAI says it does not prevention information from individual interactions pinch ChatGPT for its ain use. When you person conversations pinch ChatGPT, your input is processed to make a response, and your speech is saved successful your account. But erstwhile you delete your account, nan speech is gone forever.

Does ChatGPT Have a Smartphone App?

OpenAI now offers an official ChatGPT app for iPhone, and an Android app is connected nan way. The ChatGPT website does besides activity good successful a mobile browser connected a smartphone. You tin use nan ChatGPT website successful your browser connected iPhone, iPad, and Android. Due to its popularity, location are galore fake ChatGPT apps successful nan Apple App Store and Google Play Store. That said, immoderate apps for illustration Petey for Apple Watch will legitimately fto you entree nan chatbot done ChatGPT’s API.

Does ChatGPT Deliver Accurate and Honest Answers?

ChatGPT tin only beryllium arsenic meticulous and honorable arsenic nan worldly it analyzes. The accuracy of its responses is akin to really meticulous you would beryllium aft reference an article online. ChatGPT tin only show you what it has read. It cannot show you if it is meticulous successful nan aforesaid measurement an master pinch decades of acquisition could. It’s nan quality betwixt “I publication a bunch of articles astir plumbing” and “I’m a maestro plumber, and I tin reply that mobility pinch authority.”

Does ChatGPT Use Real-Time Data and Current Events?

ChatGPT is not up to day connected existent events. At nan clip of writing, nan dataset of nan existent type of ChatGPT only goes up to 2021. ChatGPT is not presently connected to nan net and does not “absorb” caller accusation successful existent time. ChatGPT will beryllium capable to entree accusation connected nan web pinch plugins.

Can I Use ChatGPT to Do My Homework?

There’s thing stopping you from plugging questions from your homework into ChatGPT. However, you astir apt don’t want to do that. ChatGPT is often incorrect because it was trained connected matter from nan internet. It’s very bully astatine sounding charismatic astir something, but it could beryllium wholly wrong. You would request to do a batch of fact-checking to guarantee accuracy. Not to mention it is astir surely a nonstop usurpation of your schoolhouse aliases university’s world integrity policies.

That’s nan communicative connected ChatGPT! You’re free to spell chaotic and inquire immoderate mobility you’d like. ChatGPT will do its champion to reply nan question, but if it can’t, it will explicate why. Here are some astonishing uses for ChatGPT to get you started. Keep successful mind that ChatGPT is utilizing accusation from nan internet, and nan net is not ever accurate. Don’t return everything ChatGPT says arsenic fact. It’s very often not.

You whitethorn beryllium seeing much of ChatGPT and akin AIs successful hunt engines soon. Microsoft has a Bing AI chat characteristic based connected nan aforesaid GPT-4 exemplary that ChatGPT Plus is built on, while Google’s Bard chatbot, which uses its Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) technology, is now available. There are besides respective alternatives to ChatGPT you tin effort correct now.

