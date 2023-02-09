ChatGPT: Italy blocks AI chatbot over privacy concerns

Italy's Data Protection Authority said connected Friday that it was temporarily blocking nan celebrated artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT complete information privateness concerns. 

ChatGPT, which is developed by US patient OpenAI, has gained wide world attraction for its expertise to generate essays, songs, exams and moreover news articles from little prompts.

Critics person raised concerns astir nan deficiency of transparency connected really ChatGPT and akin softwares cod and process users' data.

Italy is nan first Western state to artifact ChatGPT, though it was not instantly clear really precisely it plans it instrumentality nan prohibition nationwide.

Why did Italy artifact ChatGPT? 

The Data Protection Authority said successful a connection that OpenAI had nary ineligible ground to justify "the wide postulation and retention of individual information for nan intent of 'training' nan algorithms underlying nan cognition of nan platform."

The watchdog said it took nan provisional action "until ChatGPT respects privacy," including temporarily limiting nan institution from processing Italian users' data. 

The connection noted that nan chatbot had suffered a information breach connected March 20, which involved "users' conversations" and accusation astir subscriber payments.

OpenAI had taken ChatGPT offline connected that day, citing a bug that it said it had to fix. "Our investigation has besides recovered that 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus users mightiness person had individual information revealed to different user," nan institution said.

"We judge nan number of users whose information was really revealed to personification other is highly debased and we person contacted those who mightiness beryllium impacted," it added.

Italy's authorities said OpenAI must respond pinch measures to guarantee users' information privateness wrong 20 days aliases look a good of up to either €20 cardinal (nearly $22 million) aliases 4% of yearly world revenue.

The acheronian broadside of nan shiny AI instrumentality ChatGPT

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

