ChatGPT & PPC: 7 Ways SEMs Can Leverage AI Tools via @sejournal, @siliconvallaeys

How To Access Generative AI

The astir wide discussed measurement of trying GPT is done ChatGPT, which is accessible astatine chat.openai.com.

But while this whitethorn beryllium nan quickest measurement to effort generative AI, you’ll astir apt want a much scalable solution erstwhile you commencement utilizing it to build and optimize PPC campaigns. This is wherever add-ons for spreadsheets travel successful handy.

One of my favourite ones is simply a Chrome hold called GPT for Sheets and Docs.

After you instal it, you tin adhd GPT formulas to cells successful Google Sheets by typing formulas successful nan shape of ‘=GPT(A2,B2)’.

So alternatively than moving pinch a azygous punctual astatine a clip successful a chat interface, you tin tally nan aforesaid punctual astatine standard connected galore cells.

Screenshot from author, April 2023

You’ll request an API cardinal to usage this plugin, and you tin get 1 from openAI here.

Now we’re fresh to commencement utilizing GPT to thief america pinch PPC work.

1. How To Use ChatGPT For Keyword Discovery

While Google’s Keyword Planner is simply a awesome instrumentality for uncovering caller keywords, ChatGPT provides a bully alternative. You tin punctual it pinch nan landing page you want keywords for and get a fewer suggestions.

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

To make nan keyword suggestions a spot much relevant, you tin inquire ChatGPT to see a peculiar word successful each one:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Once advertisement groups are up and running, you mightiness want to find immoderate further related keywords to target.

So alternatively than starting pinch a landing page URL, we’ll punctual ChatGPT to find keywords akin to existing ones.

In this example, I’ll show really that was done successful Google Sheets.

Prompt Inputs GPT Response find 5 keywords akin to these: “amazon ppc tools”,”optimize amazon ppc”,”amazon advertizing software”,”amazon ads automation”,”amazon ppc automation”,”amazon ppc software”,”amazon ppc guidance tools”,”amazon ppc automation software”,”amazon ads software”,”amazon sponsored ads management”,”amazon ppc guidance software” 1. Amazon PPC Optimization 2. Amazon Advertising Strategies 3. Amazon Ads Optimization 4. Amazon PPC Strategies 5. Amazon Sponsored Ads Automation

The first file contains nan prompt, nan 2nd file nan database of existing keywords, and nan 3rd file nan look that gets nan consequence from GPT: =GPT(A2,B2).

The beauty of utilizing GPT successful a expanse is that it’s rather easy to conscionable alteration nan keywords successful nan 2nd file while utilizing nan aforesaid punctual and look to make nan ChatGPT response.

2. How To Use GPT For Keyword Classification

But what happens erstwhile a database of suggested keywords, whether from ChatGPT aliases different tool, gets excessively long?

We each cognize that Google rewards relevance done higher Quality Score. So we should divided nan database of keywords into smaller related groups.

Turns retired ChatGPT is rather bully astatine grouping words by relevance.

In my first attempt, I tried to thief ChatGPT understand what mightiness beryllium a bully categorization, truthful I added a class sanction aft nan first fewer keywords successful my prompt. But I recovered location was nary request to explicate categorization, and issuing nan aforesaid punctual without examples yielded arsenic bully results.

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

In this punctual for ChatGPT, we provided examples of really to categorize keywords:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

In this prompt, we didn’t supply examples for classification, but nan value of nan consequence remained nan same:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

This output could beryllium much useful if presented successful a table, truthful publication connected to nan tips and tricks conception of this station to study really to inquire ChatGPT for that.

3. How To Use GPT To Create Ads

With a coagulated group of grouped keywords and an associated landing page from my site, each I’m really missing to group up advertisement groups are headlines and descriptions for nan RSA ads.

So I asked ChatGPT for thief pinch penning immoderate ads:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

ChatGPT advertisement header suggestions tin acold transcend nan requested characteristic limits.

The consequence to this punctual illustrates a known limitation of ChatGPT: it’s not bully astatine math, and nan headlines it suggested tended to beryllium excessively long.

ChatGPT isn’t bully astatine mathematics because it useful by predicting what matter would logically look adjacent successful a sequence. It mightiness cognize that “1+1=” is usually followed by “2,” but it doesn’t do nan mathematics to cognize this. It looks for communal sequences.

This is simply a known rumor and seems to beryllium getting addressed. In my astir caller experiments this week, ChatGPT is now penning strings that are shorter and much apt to fresh into nan constricted advertisement abstraction provided by Google for headlines:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

When looking for further advertisement matter variations, providing nan existent assets helps ChatGPT do better.

This is because GPT is really bully astatine completing matter – truthful providing examples successful nan punctual leads to amended suggestions, because they will travel nan aforesaid shape arsenic nan examples.

4. How To Use GPT For Search Terms Optimization

Once nan advertisement groups are running, they’ll commencement to cod data, for illustration what hunt position nan ads showed for.

Now we tin usage this information for optimization. The problem pinch hunt position is that location tin beryllium a batch of them, and manually moving your measurement done them tin beryllium tedious and time-consuming.

So I asked ChatGPT if it could return each my hunt position for an advertisement group and rank them by relevance.

Since it already understands nan conception of relevance, I didn’t request to explain, and sewage nan pursuing result:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Some hunt position ChatGPT considers much applicable to a institution trading PPC guidance software:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Some hunt position ChatGPT considers little applicable to a institution trading PPC guidance software:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

5. How To Use GPT For Shopping Feed Optimization

I recovered this highly adjuvant erstwhile researching negative keyword ideas. I could attraction my attraction adjacent nan bottommost of nan relevance list, wherever nan position were so much apt to beryllium little applicable to what nan landing page offered. This is by nary intends a cleanable solution, but it helps prioritize things for engaged marketers.

So far, I person covered a reasonably accepted illustration of keyword advertising.

But could GPT besides beryllium utilized for shopping ads that are based connected a merchandise feed?

Instead of optimizing keywords, shopping advertisers request to optimize nan feed, and that often intends filling successful missing information aliases coming up pinch caller suggestions for merchandise titles and descriptions.

GPT understands semantics and relationships and knows that “Nespresso” is simply a marque of room appliances.

With nary request for you to specify brands and merchandise categories, you tin springiness GPT a merchandise item page URL successful a Google Sheet and inquire it to capable successful a fewer blanks arsenic I did below:

what’s nan marque of nan merchandise connected nan page https://www.qvc.com/Nespresso-Vertuo-Next-Premium-Coffee-%26-Espresso-Maker-wFrother.product.K82175.html?sc=TSV&TZ=EST Nespresso what’s nan merchandise connected nan page https://www.qvc.com/Nespresso-Vertuo-Next-Premium-Coffee-%26-Espresso-Maker-wFrother.product.K82175.html?sc=TSV&TZ=EST Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker pinch Frother what’s nan class of nan merchandise connected nan page https://www.qvc.com/Nespresso-Vertuo-Next-Premium-Coffee-%26-Espresso-Maker-wFrother.product.K82175.html?sc=TSV&TZ=EST Kitchen Appliances

As you tin see, pinch conscionable a landing page arsenic input and immoderate elemental prompts, GPT is very tin of explaining what nan merchandise connected nan page is.

Advertisers tin deploy GPT connected their merchant halfway provender information to optimize their PPC ads.

6. How To Use GPT For Building PPC Audiences

Another important PPC targeting lever is audiences. For example, Performance Max campaigns and hunt campaigns tin beryllium optimized by attaching audiences to them.

So next, I tried utilizing GPT for processing audiences. Advertisers should attraction connected their ain first-party assemblage data, but location are ways GPT tin beryllium utilized erstwhile first-party information is not available.

Here I utilized ChatGPT arsenic I mightiness usage a investigation assistant.

I asked it what things a definite type of user mightiness attraction about, and past I asked it to propose immoderate keywords those consumers mightiness usage if they were searching for something.

The keywords suggested by ChatGPT tin past beryllium utilized to create a civilization assemblage conception successful Google Ads.

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Use ChatGPT arsenic a investigation adjunct to make ideas astir qualities of your business a imaginable mightiness attraction about:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Using ChatGPT, travel up those qualities pinch a petition for related keywords a imaginable mightiness hunt for.

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

7. How To Use ChatGPT To Optimize Landing Page Relevance

Use nan suggested keywords to create a civilization assemblage conception successful Google Ads.

As much campaigns go automated by advertisement engines, 1 point advertisers look to struggle pinch is knowing why ads show up for seemingly irrelevant hunt terms.

Dynamic hunt ads (DSAs) and Performance Max campaigns usage a site’s webpages to find applicable hunt position that should trigger an ad.

So I asked ChatGPT to show maine what it thought nan pages connected my tract were about. If immoderate of nan answers seemed excessively loosely related to what I’m selling, this could springiness maine ideas for really to optimize those pages pinch much matter related to our halfway business.

Use nan Google Ads landing page study to drawback landing page to analyse pinch GPT:

Screenshot from Google Ads, April 2023

GPT shows nan taxable it believes each of nan landing pages is about:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

Here’s an illustration wherever ChatGPT said my landing page was astir a taxable that seems rather broad:

Prompt : what is nan taxable of this page, successful 5 words aliases less? https://www.optmyzr.com/solutions/integrations/

: what is nan taxable of this page, successful 5 words aliases less? Response: Integrations Solutions

With that information, I tin tweak my landing page to beryllium much PPC focused, aliases I could exclude that page from automated campaigns, for example, by utilizing nan URL removal characteristic of Performance Max campaigns.

ChatGPT Tips And Tricks

As you noticed, GPT’s responses return a assortment of forms, from paragraphs to slug constituent text, code, and tabular data. You tin petition nan type of consequence you want alternatively than time off it to chance.

For example, aft I asked ChatGPT for header suggestions and sewage a database of headlines, I followed up pinch this prompt:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

And it responded pinch this:

Screenshot from ChatGPT, April 2023

GPT responses tin beryllium requested successful a array format, making it easier to activity pinch nan output.

Note, again, that it’s still bad astatine math, truthful nan numbers can’t beryllium trusted (and this was besides a problem successful tests of GPT-4) – but it is convenient that you tin truthful easy activity pinch information successful tables.

Conclusion

Generative AI for illustration GPT and Bard are opening up a slew of caller automation opportunities for PPC advertisers.

Try immoderate of these examples connected your ain accounts, but beryllium vigilant and show what nan machines are doing for correctness and applicability to your business goals.

Human oversight done techniques for illustration automation layering is simply a shape of PPC security that is becoming much applicable successful PPC each day, arsenic AI for illustration GPT shifts what it intends to beryllium a PPC marketer.

