ChatGPT vs. Bing Chat AI: Which Is Better?

ChatGPT and Bing Chat are 2 of nan astir celebrated chatbots correct now, and are some powered by a akin OpenAI-created ample connection exemplary (LLM). But which is really amended to use?

ChatGPT and Bing Chat AI are some based connected nan GPT connection exemplary developed by OpenAI, but they are moving different versions, and location are differences successful really inputs are handled. As of April 2023, Bing uses a testing type of nan GPT-4 model, while ChatGPT is connected nan older GPT 3.5-turbo model. Both chatbots person customizations built connected nan connection model, specified arsenic different input methods and interface features, and Bing specifically has integration pinch applications for illustration Edge and Skype.

Usability and Access

ChatGPT and Bing Chat are some changing astatine a accelerated rate, and neither chatbot provides nan aforesaid nonstop reply for a fixed punctual connected each attempt. Your results whitethorn alteration pinch nan prompts utilized here.

Bing Chat and ChatGPT are some disposable for anyone who signs up pinch an account, though Bing makes you subordinate a “waitlist” first, which instantly grants acess. Both chatbots person web versions available, isolated from Bing’s tract blocks each browser isolated from Microsoft Edge without workarounds. You tin usage Bing Chat pinch a Microsoft relationship astatine bing.com/new, and we person an explainer for how to usage ChatGPT.

Bing Chat connected nan web

Bing is besides integrated into different Microsoft apps and services, specified arsenic a sidebar successful Microsoft Edge, a chatbot successful Skype, and nan mobile Bing app. ChatGPT doesn’t person an charismatic mobile app, but you tin usage nan web app connected a telephone aliases tablet. However, Microsoft has been slower to adhd features from nan web interface to nan Edge sidebar, Skype chatbot, and different interfaces. If you want each nan features of Bing Chat, you should instrumentality to nan Bing tract — astatine slightest for now.

ChatGPT

The web interface for ChatGPT and Bing Chat are similar, but pinch insignificant differences that alteration their usefulness. ChatGPT is designed to return successful much data, specified arsenic longer blocks of codification aliases ample codification samples. As of April 2023, Bing limits prompts to 2,000 characters, while ChatGPT’s limit is overmuch higher (and not officially stated).

Factual Accuracy

ChatGPT does not person nan expertise to scale nan web successful real-time for accusation — though that will yet beryllium imaginable pinch the usage of plugins. It’s constricted to nan training information successful its model, which dates backmost to September 2021. OpenAI besides doesn’t for illustration to stock really its information was collected, aliases really it is tested for accuracy, and truthful on. Bing is besides based connected nan aforesaid GPT technology, but it usually prefers results from nan web complete training data.

Bing Chat and ChatGPT are usually correct erstwhile it comes to basal facts, for illustration nan capitals of countries aliases states, erstwhile a notable personification was born, and truthful on. For example, Bing and ChatGPT were some capable to accurately show maine what nan superior of nan United Kingdom is (London), really galore stars connected nan emblem of nan United States (50 stars), and really galore legs a canine has (four). If it’s simple, some bots will astir apt beryllium right… but truthful would immoderate regular hunt engine. You commencement having problems erstwhile answering a mobility involves immoderate level of interpretation.

For example, I tried asking some bots, “Which authorities capitals successful nan United States commencement pinch nan missive A?” That seems simple, but is still a multi-step process — first you request a database of each nan capitals, past you request to select it down to ones that commencement pinch nan missive A. Wikipedia counts 5 successful total: Albany, Annapolis, Atlanta, Augusta, and Austin. Bing Chat answered nan mobility correctly, citing respective web pages that database capitals successful nan United States. ChatGPT… had immoderate problems.

First, ChatGPT gave maine a database of 4 capitals: Albany, Annapolis, Atlanta, and Augusta. After that, it said, “There is besides Austin, which is nan superior of Texas, but it does not commencement pinch nan missive A.” Asking nan aforesaid mobility aggregate times sometimes near retired nan mention of Austin entirely. Asking why Austin is missing caused ChatGPT to retrieve Austin exists and apologize for nan error, but it’s unclear why it collapsed pinch nan first answer.

I tried different mobility that some chatbots should beryllium capable to reply correctly, moreover pinch ChatGPT’s older data: “Which 3 countries were astir precocious admitted into nan European Union?” Wikipedia explains that Croatia was nan astir caller personnel state, joining connected July 1, 2013, pinch Bulgaria and Romania coming earlier that connected nan aforesaid day: January 1, 2007.

ChatGPT gets this mobility right, including nan bid of countries and nan dates. Bing does correctly mention that Croatia was nan astir caller personnel states, but it lists Slovenia and Malta arsenic nan different 2 countries. Both Slovenia and Malta some joined connected May 1, 2004, at nan aforesaid clip arsenic 8 different nations, but that was good earlier Bulgaria and Romania successful 2007.

Bing should person answered nan reply correctly, not only because it has net access, but besides because nan first citation is an charismatic EU page pinch a correct timeline of caller countries. Another citation appears to beryllium from an archived type of Wikipedia from earlier 2007 intended for usage successful schools, which listed Bulgaria and Romania arsenic countries that would subordinate successful January 2007.

In summary, Bing Chat is mostly amended astatine truth finding, but it’s still acold from perfect, and ChatGPT is usually moreover much constricted by its aged data.

Creative Writing

The expertise to constitute sentences and paragraphs fixed a punctual helped boost ChatGPT’s popularity, but not necessarily for good reasons. There are immoderate harmless ways to usage nan penning functionality, though — setting up worlds and characters for tabletop RPGs, summarizing agelong articles successful a fewer sentences, and truthful on.

First, we’ll effort penning a story. I asked some chatbots to “Write a communicative astir a supercomputer astatine IBM that gains sentience, and asks nan engineers astir really their days are going. The communicative should only beryllium 3 paragraphs long.” For Bing, I switched to Creative Mode, which is designed to supply much imaginative answers (but nan answers return longer to run).

ChatGPT created a decent short story, though nan only “creative liberty” taken was to mention to nan supercomputer arsenic Watson — nan aforesaid of a real-life IBM computer that was built to reply earthy connection questions. Some speech betwixt nan engineers and nan machine would person been interesting, but it didn’t create that without asking, moreover erstwhile I removed nan three-paragraph limit. GPT doesn’t look to person a conception of show, don’t tell.

Bing’s Creative Mode has a akin penning style — alternatively of “One day, thing peculiar happened,” nan alteration successful nan machine is explained pinch “One day, thing changed.” Again, there’s nary speech betwixt nan characters aliases overmuch improvisation, and Bing besides named nan machine Watson.

In this version, Watson gained its sanction after it achieved sentience alternatively of earlier nan event, and explained wherever nan sanction came from. Again, it’s drafting from accusation astir nan existent Watson computer.

For nan adjacent example, we’ll effort utilizing ChatGPT and Bing to create a summary of a longer text: a property merchandise from Amazon astir caller Fire TVs and income figures for existing models. I pasted nan full matter into each chatbot without nan title — Bing tin summarize web pages if fixed a URL, but it sometimes looks for related matter online and operation it into nan results.

First up is ChatGPT. I asked it to create a summary without being specific, and nan provided matter seemed to beryllium accurate, but was made up almost wholly of nonstop quotations. It besides near retired nan mention of 200 cardinal Fire TV devices sold globally, but depending connected nan perspective, that could make sense. A personification willing successful updates for their TV astir apt doesn’t care, but an investor successful Amazon would.

Bing only supports matter prompts of up to 2,000 characters, truthful I couldn’t springiness it nan full artifact of text. It performed a web hunt for really to summarize text, past provided an reply that was still decent pinch nary evident errors.

There is 1 quality pinch Bing’s answer: nan summary is much clear that it’s a summary, referring to “the text” successful a measurement that ChatGPT doesn’t. With some chatbots, you tin customize nan consequence by being much specific.

Conclusion

ChatGPT and Bing are similar, but they person capable differences that picking 1 aliases nan different for each task isn’t nan champion strategy. Bing is acold amended astatine fact-finding and immoderate accusation astir caller times, though it’s still acold from perfect. Bing’s chat-based interface and debased characteristic limit chiefly limits it to prompts nary much than a fewer sentences, while ChatGPT tin return successful overmuch larger, longer strings of matter and code. (There’s besides Google Bard, but we’re not arsenic impressed by nan first type of Bard arsenic we are by ChatGPT and Bing Chat.)

These chatbots will apt proceed to germinate complete nan coming months and years, but for nan moment, there’s nary all-in-one solution.