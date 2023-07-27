Check out the best deals on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 pre-orders

Pre-orders for nan 5th procreation of Galaxy Z foldables are now live, present is simply a speedy look astatine nan prices. The Galaxy Z Fold5 sewage pricier successful immoderate regions, while nan Z Flip5 is really a spot cheaper successful places. As usual, location are pre-order perks to entice caller and existing customers to prime up a Z foldable.

US Galaxy Z Flip5 Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold5 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB N/A $1,000 - - 8/256GB $1,000 $1,100 - - 8/512GB $1,120 $1,180 - - 12/256GB - - $1,800 $1,800 12/512GB - - $1,920 $1,920 12GB/1TB - $2,160 $2,160 Europe Galaxy Z Flip5 Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold5 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB N/A €1,100 - - 8/256GB €1,200 €1,160 - - 8/512GB €1,320 €1,280 - - 12/256GB - - €1,900 €1,800 12/512GB - - €2,020 €1,920 12GB/1ТB - - €2,260 €2,160 UK Galaxy Z Flip5 Galaxy Z Flip4 Galaxy Z Fold5 Galaxy Z Fold4 8/128GB N/A £1,000 - - 8/256GB £1,050 £1,060 - - 8/512GB £1,150 £1,200 - - 12/256GB - - £1,750 £1,650 12/512GB - - £1,850 £1,770 12GB/1TB - - £2,050 £2,020 Note: nan prices supra are MSRP and don't see pre-order perks for illustration free retention upgrades.

Samsung US offers a $200 minimum trade-in in installments and you tin spell up to $1,000. Also, location is simply a free retention upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, while nan 1TB exemplary is $150 disconnected (temporarily). Students tin get a 15% discount to boot. And finally, if you pre-reserved a device, don’t hide that you person $50 in installments to collect.

You tin find much connected Galaxy Z Fold5 deals complete connected nan Samsung online store.

A speedy connection connected trade-in values, a Galaxy Z Fold4 successful bully information is worthy nan maximum $1,000, 1 pinch a cracked surface tin person into $800 credit. The older Z Fold3 will fetch $800/$600. A Galaxy S21 Ultra is besides worthy $800/$600.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 trade-in woody besides starts pinch a $200 minimum and tin spell up to $900. Pre-orders get a free retention upgrade to 512GB. Students tin get 10% disconnected nan flip.

For trading in, a Z Flip4 is worthy nan maximum $900 if it’s successful a bully condition, $700 if nan surface is cracked. The Z Flip3 will fetch $700/$500, while thing for illustration a Galaxy S21 is worthy $400/$200.

Check retired nan Galaxy Z Flip5 deals complete connected nan Samsung US store.

There are immoderate bundles that you whitethorn want to see too. If you get a Galaxy Z Flip5, you tin besides prime up a Galaxy Watch6 pinch a discount of up to $240, which sets nan value of nan vanilla exemplary astatine $150 and nan Watch6 Classic value astatine $200.

Alternatively, you tin drawback nan Galaxy Buds2 Pro pinch a $180 discount (bringing their value down to conscionable $50). Or you tin drawback a Galaxy Tab S9 pinch up to $300 discount, truthful nan tablets commencement astatine $600 for nan Tab S9, $700 for nan Tab S9+ and $900 for nan Tab S9 Ultra. Note: nan watch and tablet combos besides travel pinch further savings erstwhile trading successful an aged device.

