Check out the best deals on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 pre-orders

Pre-orders for nan 5th procreation of Galaxy Z foldables are now live, present is simply a speedy look astatine nan prices. The Galaxy Z Fold5 sewage pricier successful immoderate regions, while nan Z Flip5 is really a spot cheaper successful places. As usual, location are pre-order perks to entice caller and existing customers to prime up a Z foldable.
|US
|Galaxy Z Flip5
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold5
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|N/A
|$1,000
|-
|-
|8/256GB
|$1,000
|$1,100
|-
|-
|8/512GB
|$1,120
|$1,180
|-
|-
|12/256GB
|-
|-
|$1,800
|$1,800
|12/512GB
|-
|-
|$1,920
|$1,920
|12GB/1TB
|-
|$2,160
|$2,160
|Europe
|Galaxy Z Flip5
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold5
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|N/A
|€1,100
|-
|-
|8/256GB
|€1,200
|€1,160
|-
|-
|8/512GB
|€1,320
|€1,280
|-
|-
|12/256GB
|-
|-
|€1,900
|€1,800
|12/512GB
|-
|-
|€2,020
|€1,920
|12GB/1ТB
|-
|-
|€2,260
|€2,160
|UK
|Galaxy Z Flip5
|Galaxy Z Flip4
|Galaxy Z Fold5
|Galaxy Z Fold4
|8/128GB
|N/A
|£1,000
|-
|-
|8/256GB
|£1,050
|£1,060
|-
|-
|8/512GB
|£1,150
|£1,200
|-
|-
|12/256GB
|-
|-
|£1,750
|£1,650
|12/512GB
|-
|-
|£1,850
|£1,770
|12GB/1TB
|-
|-
|£2,050
|£2,020
|Note: nan prices supra are MSRP and don't see pre-order perks for illustration free retention upgrades.
Samsung US offers a $200 minimum trade-in in installments and you tin spell up to $1,000. Also, location is simply a free retention upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, while nan 1TB exemplary is $150 disconnected (temporarily). Students tin get a 15% discount to boot. And finally, if you pre-reserved a device, don’t hide that you person $50 in installments to collect.
You tin find much connected Galaxy Z Fold5 deals complete connected nan Samsung online store.
A speedy connection connected trade-in values, a Galaxy Z Fold4 successful bully information is worthy nan maximum $1,000, 1 pinch a cracked surface tin person into $800 credit. The older Z Fold3 will fetch $800/$600. A Galaxy S21 Ultra is besides worthy $800/$600.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5
The Galaxy Z Flip5 trade-in woody besides starts pinch a $200 minimum and tin spell up to $900. Pre-orders get a free retention upgrade to 512GB. Students tin get 10% disconnected nan flip.
For trading in, a Z Flip4 is worthy nan maximum $900 if it’s successful a bully condition, $700 if nan surface is cracked. The Z Flip3 will fetch $700/$500, while thing for illustration a Galaxy S21 is worthy $400/$200.
Check retired nan Galaxy Z Flip5 deals complete connected nan Samsung US store.
There are immoderate bundles that you whitethorn want to see too. If you get a Galaxy Z Flip5, you tin besides prime up a Galaxy Watch6 pinch a discount of up to $240, which sets nan value of nan vanilla exemplary astatine $150 and nan Watch6 Classic value astatine $200.
Alternatively, you tin drawback nan Galaxy Buds2 Pro pinch a $180 discount (bringing their value down to conscionable $50). Or you tin drawback a Galaxy Tab S9 pinch up to $300 discount, truthful nan tablets commencement astatine $600 for nan Tab S9, $700 for nan Tab S9+ and $900 for nan Tab S9 Ultra. Note: nan watch and tablet combos besides travel pinch further savings erstwhile trading successful an aged device.
