Check out these hotels for stellar stays during the Perseid meteor shower

Star light, prima agleam — do you cognize what hotels are nan champion places to spot nan upcoming Perseid meteor ablution astatine night?

There’s ever a shine successful our oculus erstwhile booking our adjacent vacation, and later this period (and passim August), nan skies successful nan bluish hemisphere will beryllium twinkling arsenic well.

The Perseid meteor ablution is considered 1 of nan champion of nan twelvemonth owed to its agelong streaks of ray and colour and its bountiful shooting stars. You tin expect to spot arsenic galore arsenic 100 meteors an hr astatine nan highest successful mid-August. The champion clip to spot them is successful nan pre-dawn hours (though NASA notes you’ll usually commencement to spot nan show arsenic early arsenic 10 p.m.).

Viewing this stellar show from a awesome metropolis isn't perfect because of nan ray pollution. So, we recovered nan champion hotels to spot nan Perseids later this summer. Here are a fewer of our favorites, from luxe lakeside retreats to all-inclusive resorts.

Whiteface Lodge: Lake Placid, New York

WHITEFACE LODGE

Nestled among nan forests, hiking trails, canyons and waterways of nan Adirondack Mountains is nan upscale Whiteface Lodge. It's a rustic retreat featuring log cabin-style suites pinch views of nan mountains aliases forests and crackling fireplaces.

Whiteface Lodge besides features a nightly campfire and s’mores work that will support you well-fed while you lounge successful an Adirondack chair waiting for nan meteor ablution to show crossed nan nighttime sky.

Rates commencement astatine $745 per nighttime for stays during nan meteor shower.

Skamania Lodge: Stevenson, Washington

PATRIK ARGAST/SKAMANIA LODGE

Head to nan Pacific Northwest to beryllium 1 pinch quality and nan skies astatine Skamania Lodge connected nan Oregon and Washington border. The edifice features treehouse accommodations perched amid nan Douglas fir trees of nan Columbia River Gorge — an perfect retreat acold distant from metropolis lights and cleanable for stargazing.

Treehouse amenities see 2 complimentary s’mores kits, a ample Yeti cooler filled pinch crystal (because a Perseids show pairs good pinch a chilled solid of Sancerre) and plentifulness of committee games to termination clip earlier nan meteors really commencement to popular successful nan very precocious hours of nan evening.

Treehouse rates commencement astatine $749 per nighttime for a enactment during nan meteor shower.

Chebeague Island Inn: Casco Bay, Maine

CHEBEAGUE ISLAND INN

Head northeast of Portland, Maine, to this tranquil spot (only accessible by boat) disconnected nan seashore for stunning views of Casco Bay and of nan Perseid meteor ablution later this summer.

The historical inn features bright, luxurious impermanent rooms and suites (we for illustration nan ocean-view rooms) pinch nightly turndown service. While nan rooms are a comfortable retreat, truthful is nan Chebeague Island Inn's wraparound structure pinch Adirondack chairs and cocktail service.

During nan highest agelong of nan Perseid meteor ablution from Aug. 11 to 15, nan inn will connection a typical Meteor Menu connected nan patio and precocious section that includes “the finest section Maine grilled oysters, grilled monkfish skewers, smoked salmon roe-topped deviled eggs, and much to pre-game nan star-studded night.”

The inn will besides connection s’mores kits to make by nan outdoor fire. Or, you tin return a vessel of vino to nan lawn, wherever picnic blankets will beryllium disposable for viewing nan stars.

Rates commencement astatine $269 per nighttime for a enactment during nan meteor shower.

The Lake House connected Canandaigua: Upstate New York

CHRISTOPHER CHURCHILL/THE LAKE HOUSE ON CANANDAIGUA

There’s thing romanticist astir summertime nights spent connected nan lake, and it gets moreover much serene astatine The Lake House connected Canandaigua successful New York’s Finger Lakes region. The luxury edifice features sailboat rides, swimming, and modern rooms and suites pinch reservoir views.

While you mightiness beryllium looking to stargaze, see pampering yourself astatine nan resort’s Willowbrook Spa. At night, footwear backmost connected nan docks to watch nan meteor showers sprout crossed nan entity complete Lake Canandaigua.

The edifice is besides portion of the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program that precocious received a revamp.

Rates commencement astatine $446 for a enactment during nan meteor shower.

Castle Hotel & Spa: New York City area

CASTLE HOTEL & SPA

New Yorkers aren’t retired of luck erstwhile it comes to viewing nan Perseids conscionable because of each nan ray successful "the metropolis that ne'er sleeps."

Take a short thrust aliases train thrust to Westchester County for a enactment astatine Castle Hotel & Spa overlooking nan Hudson River (an idyllic spot to spot nan meteor ablution bespeak disconnected nan water). Guests tin besides research nan hotel's landscaped grounds while basking successful nan starlight.

Rates commencement astatine $311 per nighttime for a enactment during nan meteor shower.

Sandals Dunn’s River: Jamaica

SANDALS DUNN'S RIVER

Travelers mightiness flock to Jamaica’s caller Sandals Dunn’s River to cheque retired nan all-inclusive edifice brand’s caller Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Suites.

These suites travel pinch much than excavation proximity, though. They see backstage open-air rooftops pinch telescopes guests tin usage to spot nan surrounding Ocho Rios skyscape.

Guests who book a enactment successful 1 of nan suites for recreation this period onward will besides person their ain stargazing concierge who tin put experiences for couples to bask connected nan rooftop, specified arsenic moonlit cocktail hours and a wine-and-cheese night.

The stargazing concierge tin besides thief guests place constellations and meteor activity. You’ll moreover person a customized prima representation of your individual stargazing acquisition successful Jamaica, courtesy of The Night Sky.

The Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Suites commencement astatine $1,900 per nighttime per couple.