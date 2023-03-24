Chelsea beat holders Lyon in tense penalty shootout

Chelsea are done to nan Women's Champions League semi-finals pursuing a monumental triumph complete holders Lyon astatine Stamford Bridge.

In a melodramatic punishment shootout, goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made 2 stunning saves to contradict Lindsey Horan and Wendie Renard and spark chaotic celebrations successful London.

It was an bonzer extremity to a thrilling two-legged necktie aft Chelsea were awarded a punishment successful nan last seconds of extra-time, while trailing 2-1 connected aggregate.

Following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, referee Ivana Martincic deemed Lauren James had been fouled by Vicki Becho and Maren Mjelde stepped up nether unit to occurrence location nan spot-kick and group up a shootout climax.

Lyon's players and unit were outraged, while nan location fans were connected their feet arsenic Chelsea composed themselves to present nan occurrence they craved and seal a last-four gathering pinch Barcelona.

Berger sprinted to nan area emblem successful ceremony aft she pushed distant Horan's sudden-death punishment and her team-mate ran crossed to subordinate her.

This will spell down arsenic 1 of nan biggest victories successful Chelsea's history arsenic they subordinate English rivals Arsenal successful nan semi-finals.

Mouthwatering necktie delivers successful London

Eight-time champions Lyon came to London trailing 1-0 aft nan first limb and forced other clip erstwhile Vanessa Gilles flicked a 77th-minute area beyond Berger.

Chelsea were opening to tyre arsenic nan crippled edged towards nan other play and Lyon took nan lead done substitute Sara Dabritz erstwhile she drove a decorativeness into nan acold area aft 110 minutes.

But Mjelde's arguable punishment successful nan last seconds breathed life into Emma Hayes' broadside and nan Norwegian past stepped up first to person successful nan shootout.

James, who had earned nan extra-time spot kick, was denied by Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler aft Berger had saved Renard's effort.

But Chelsea's German keeper had nan last opportunity erstwhile she dived to her correct to artifact Horan's strike.

Lyon grounded to advancement from conscionable their 2nd quarter-final successful 14 appearances, while Chelsea's triumph ensured 2 English clubs successful nan past 4 for nan first clip successful 5 years.

Historic triumph sets up Barcelona showdown

Having travel distant from France pinch a memorable win, Chelsea were successful a beardown position going into nan 2nd leg, but knew they needed a gladiatorial performance.

Lyon, who person dominated European shot for nan past decade, came pinch superior volition and should person scored wrong a matter of minutes.

Delphine Cascarino forced a prevention from Berger, earlier Chelsea skipper Magdalena Eriksson's mediocre clearance set-up Signe Bruun, but nan Lyon striker sliced it complete nan bar.

The hosts yet settled and Sam Kerr had a glorious opportunity erstwhile she was slid successful one-on-one pinch Endler, but nan goalkeeper came retired connected top.

It felt inevitable much chances would travel and they some fell Lyon's measurement - Gilles past Dabritz silencing a nervy Stamford Bridge crowd.

The holders, who were capable to bring connected prima striker Ada Hegerberg astatine half-time, still looked vulnerable, however, and arsenic James dribbled into nan container successful wounded clip astatine nan end, supporters were connected their feet successful anticipation.

Chelsea will now request to nutrient different giant-killing successful nan adjacent information arsenic Barcelona, who hit them successful nan 2021 final, await. Arsenal return connected two-time champions Wolfsburg, pinch nan imaginable of an all-English final.