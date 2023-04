Chelsea contenders for Osimhen - Saturday's gossip

Chelsea have emerged arsenic awesome contenders to motion Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 24, this summer. (Evening Standard)external-link

Chelsea are besides group to make a bid for Barcelona and Spain left-back Alejandro Balde, 19, to switch their England defender Ben Chilwell, 26. (Sport - successful Spanishexternal-link)

Bayern Munich are willing successful signing Chelsea guardant Kai Havertz, 23, pinch nan German world antecedently expressing liking successful being reunited pinch his erstwhile head Thomas Tuchel. (90minexternal-link)

Paris St-Germain have told Lionel Messi they will salary immoderate it takes to support clasp of nan Argentine forward, 35, amid reports Barcelona person made interaction astir a imaginable return. (Mundo Deportivoexternal-link)

Arsenal are keen connected Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to amended their squad successful nan summer, pinch Liverpool also said to beryllium willing successful nan 23-year-old Frenchman. (El Nacional - successful Catalanexternal-link)

Liverpool leader Jurgen Klopp said nan nine person been engaged during nan world break lining up imaginable summertime targets and fresh to walk large successful nan transportation market. (Mirrorexternal-link)

England defender Luke Shaw, 27, has agreed a caller four-year statement pinch Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, wants to return to Barcelona but nan Blues do not want to waste nan Gabon striker. (Sport - successful Spanishexternal-link)

Roma are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, pinch nan 32-year-old Spaniard retired of statement successful nan summer. (Fichajes - successful Spanish)external-link

Daniel Levy has nary volition of trading to nan 2 Manchester clubs again arsenic nan Tottenham president still regrets trading England defender Kyle Walker, 32, to Manchester City successful 2017. (Daily Mailexternal-link)

Erik 10 Hag will determine connected nan futures of Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof successful nan summer, pinch Scotland midfielder McTominay, 26, attracting liking from Newcastle and Sweden defender Lindelof, 28, drafting liking from Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid successful January. (Fabrizio Romanoexternal-link)

Crystal Palace and Ghana duo Jeffrey Schlupp, 30, and Jordan Ayew, 31, person signed caller contracts astatine nan Eagles. (Athletic - subscription requiredexternal-link)

