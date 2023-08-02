Chelsea face competition for top target Moises Caicedo 'after unnamed club submits bid of more than £80m for the Ecuador star'

By Michael Pavitt For Mailonline

Updated: 16:58 BST, 2 August 2023

Brighton person reportedly rejected an connection of complete £80million for Moises Caicedo, pinch Chelsea facing title from a caller rival successful their pursuit of nan midfielder.

According to The Athletic, an unidentified nine are claimed to person submitted a bid surpassing Chelsea's astir caller offer.

The Blues latest connection of £75m positive £5m successful add-ons was turned down by nan Seagulls.

Chelsea's bid was the fourth that Brighton person dismissed for Caicedo arsenic they clasp retired for £100m.

Mail Sport reported earlier this month nan Blues had a £70m connection for nan Ecuador world rejected pinch Brighton seeking more.

Brighton assured Caicedo, who signed a caller four-year contract, that he would beryllium granted his wish to time off if they received an connection akin to Arsenal's successful January.

However, chap midfielder Declan Rice's £105m move from West Ham to Arsenal has prompted a rethink connected Caicedo's valuation.

Caicedo emerged arsenic 1 of nan Premier League's apical upcoming midfielders past season.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian played an influential domiciled arsenic Brighton qualified for nan Europa League for nan first clip successful nan club's history.

Caicedo reportedly told members astatine Brighton's awards ceremonial connected Tuesday evening that he wants to leave, arsenic reported by Sussex World.

After collecting Brighton's Player's Player of nan Season award, a beaming Caicedo is claimed to person told 2 guests astatine nan convoy that he hopes to complete a imperishable transfer.

However, while speaking connected shape he confusingly outlined really overmuch he has enjoyed his clip astatine nan nine truthful far.

'I americium truthful happy to scope nan Europa League pinch Brighton, nan squad who opened nan doorway for maine successful nan Premier League, it was truthful good. Why not springiness my champion for this astonishing club?' said Caicedo.

Caicedo had staged a protestation astatine his club's unwillingness to waste him successful January, aft Brighton rejected a £70m bid from Arsenal.

He was told to enactment distant from training earlier yet agreeing his four-year deal.