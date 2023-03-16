Chelsea midfielder says Potter sacking ‘is on us’ but welcomes ‘good news’ of Lampard return

Mateo Kovacic has thanked erstwhile leader Graham Potter for his clip astatine Chelsea, claiming nan players should enarthrosis nan load of his sacking.

Speaking to Sky Sports, nan Croatian midfielder paid tribute to his aged boss.

He said: “We person to opportunity convey you to Potter who was present who did a bully occupation but it’s not easy erstwhile location are galore changes present truthful it was a reliable business for him arsenic well.

“We request to beryllium honorable pinch ourselves. In nan extremity it’s easier to sack a coach than 30 players, but it’s connected america arsenic well, we request to do better.”

Potter was sacked arsenic Chelsea boss after little than 7 months successful complaint astatine Stamford Bridge, winning conscionable 12 of his 31 games successful nan basking seat.

New Chelsea proprietor Todd Boehly spent £323m connected transfers successful January, including a British grounds £107m connected Enzo Fernandez and £88.5 cardinal connected Mykhailo Mudryk.

But nan large expenditure could not move Chelsea’s play astir and last Saturday’s 2-0 conclusion to Aston Villa was nan nail successful nan coffin for Potter.

Yesterday it was announced Frank Lampard would beryllium nan man to guideline Chelsea to nan extremity of nan season.

The ex-England and Chelsea midfielder has been appointed for his 2nd spell successful complaint of nan club, aft he was dismissed from nan domiciled backmost successful 2021.

28-year-old Kovacic admitted he was gladsome Lampard has returned, and hoped nan Blues tin nary revitalise their struggling season.

Kovacic said: ‘We cognize him, he was our coach truthful it’s bully news that he is backmost and trying to alteration our play because it has not been good.

“We had a short meeting. He explained to america what he wants and what his desire is for nan extremity of nan play truthful we now person nan opportunity to spell and climb nan array successful nan convention arsenic overmuch arsenic we can.

“We person 2 beautiful games pinch Real Madrid truthful location is simply a anticipation and if location is simply a anticipation to decorativeness nan play bully past we should return it.

“He came very calm pinch a clear thought of what he expects from america but it’s still only 1 day, truthful we will spot successful nan adjacent days what he will inquire america to do connected nan transportation and really we’ll prepare.

“It’s now difficult to show really it’s going to beryllium but he is backmost and we want to do nan champion for nan club.”

