Chelsea owners 'respond to criticism of dressing-room rant' ahead of Real Madrid clash

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline

Published: 13:52 BST, 18 April 2023 | Updated: 14:16 BST, 18 April 2023

TalkSPORT big Jim White has revealed that Chelsea's owners person defended nan dressing-down they gave to players aft their 2-1 conclusion to Brighton.

As antecedently reported by Mail Sport, Todd Boehly told Chelsea's stars their play was 'embarrassing' as he delivered a reside pursuing Frank Lampard's post-match squad talk which near 1 subordinate 'disillusioned' aft being 'singled out'.

Lampard, who has suffered 3 consecutive defeats since returning to Stamford Bridge arsenic caretaker boss, must now effort to assistance morale for tonight's defining Champions League conflict pinch Real Madrid.

As good arsenic expressing his disappointment astatine Chelsea's season, Boehly tried to assistance Lampard's players up of their quarter-final 2nd leg, successful which nan Blues will person to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

White had questioned connected talkSPORT whether it was nan correct move for Boehly to mobility players - earlier revealing that personification from nan Chelsea ownership had contacted him to explicate their position.

Todd Boehly gave Chelsea players a dressing-down pursuing their 2-1 conclusion against Brighton

Boehly was said to single-out 1 'senior' Chelsea subordinate who has been near 'disillusioned'

In consequence to disapproval connected talkSPORT an unnamed personnel of Chelsea's ownership has responded that they are asking for nan players to conflict for nan club's supporters

The talkSPORT big said: 'A short clip ago, I won't springiness nan name, but I tin opportunity it is from nan Chelsea ownership and I'll paraphrase it.

'I asked is it adjacent aliases unfair for nan ownership to transportation up successful nan location dressing room afterwards and person a speech pinch nan players erstwhile things aren't going well?

'The connection tells maine "I don't cognize if it's adjacent aliases unfair, but each we inquire is nan players conflict for nan fans who put money, clip and power into nan players. We attraction astir winning connected and disconnected nan pitch".'

With Chelsea 11th successful nan Premier League aft third-round exits successful some home cups, nan Champions League represents their past chance to rescue nan campaign.

Boehly, who was nan taxable of instrumentality fury successful nan stands astatine Stamford Bridge aft nan Blues were beaten by Roberto De Zerbi's side, told his expensively assembled broadside their shape is embarrassing among different location truths.

The Guardian declare that Boehly, who was successful nan dressing room pinch chap committee members Behdad Eghbali and Hansjörg Wyss, 'singled out' 1 subordinate for circumstantial criticism.

Their study claims that nan player, who is now believed to beryllium disillusioned and disgruntled, is 'senior' and 'signed for a ample interest successful nan past 12 months'.

Among nan big-money moves made by Chelsea successful nan Boehly era, they person picked up Enzo Fernandez (£107m), Mykhailo Mudryk (£88.5m), Wesley Fofana (£75m), Marc Cucurella (£60m), Raheem Sterling (£47.5m), Benoit Badiashile (£35m) and Kalidou Koulibaly (£33m).

Boehly himself was nan taxable of fury from Chelsea fans successful nan conclusion against Brighton

Frank Lampard will beryllium tasked pinch lifting Chelsea for their quarter-final pinch Real Madrid

The study went connected to declare that nan subordinate successful mobility 'cut a disgruntled fig successful training' arsenic a consequence of Boehly's dressing down, pinch Frank Lampard's broadside preparing to look Real Madrid down 2-0 successful their Champions League quarter-final.

Lampard, successful regards to Boehly's visit, said: 'I americium comfortable pinch that. I had my things to opportunity aft nan game.

'There is possibly immoderate disapproval of our aged proprietor of not coming to games and being astir that wasn't ever true.

'I retrieve moments arsenic a subordinate of owners first coming into dressing rooms, I retrieve being happy. I don't deliberation it's a bad thing.

Real Madrid clasp a 2-0 advantage going into nan second-leg of nan quarter-final clash

Chelsea are languishing successful 11th successful nan array and look group to miss retired connected Europe adjacent season

'I had my things to say, if an proprietor wants to travel successful and beryllium affirmative and speak to nan players, they tin do that. No problem pinch that, it shows passion and that's nan first point that I like.'

In Boehly's first twelvemonth astatine nan club, Chelsea person spent large connected nan likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Wesley Fofana but location has been small use pinch nan squad uncovering themselves 35 points down leaders Arsenal.

The Blues person splashed retired much than £600m but are presently languishing down successful 11th spot and look group to miss retired connected European shot altogether adjacent season.