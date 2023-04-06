Chelsea planning £70 million swoop for Manchester United target after World Cup exploits

Chelsea are readying a summertime move for in-form Benfica guardant Goncalo Ramos, arsenic nan Blues look to adhd a brand-new number nine.

According to Football Insider, nan 21-year-old Portuguese world is viewed arsenic an replacement to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, and Benfica’s value tag is expected to beryllium astir £70 million.

The Italian nine apt to want person to £105 cardinal for their Nigerian forward, and meaning Ramos will beryllium nan cheaper option.

Manchester United are reportedly viewing nan Benfica guardant arsenic a back-up of their own.

The Red Devils person agelong opinionated liking successful Tottenham and England grounds extremity scorer Harry Kane, but if their pursuit fails, they would besides move to Ramos arsenic they hunt for a caller striker.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea person good documented problems up front, and some clubs will beryllium looking to fortify that position this summertime arsenic they look to situation astatine nan apical of nan array adjacent term.

Chelsea’s striker woes and inability to get nan shot successful nan backmost of nan nett person been 1 of nan large reasons for nan clubs dreadful convention shape this season.

The nine presently beryllium successful 11th spot successful nan Premier League, and person only mustered 29 goals successful 29 games, less than relegation threatened sides Leicester City and Leeds United.

Regular striker Kai Havertz has only managed 7 apical formation goals truthful far, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was brought successful from Barcelona to easiness to extremity burden, has only scored once.

Manchester United besides person logic for needing a caller extremity scorer.

Since Erik Ten Hag’s nationalist falling retired pinch Cristiano Ronaldo past twelvemonth and nan erstwhile Real Madrid man’s consequent move to Qatar, nan nine person recovered themselves without a recognised striker.

Netherlands international Wout Weghorst was brought successful connected indebtedness from Burnley to enactment arsenic that replacement, but has yet to people a Premier League goal, which is acold from perfect for a starring number nine.

Goncalo Ramos is viewed crossed Europe arsenic 1 of nan astir promising strikers around.

The Benfica prima burst connected to nan segment successful melodramatic manner astatine this winter’s World Cup, scoring a hattrick against Switzerland successful nan Round of 16.

This season, Ramos has netted 25 goals and recorded 10 assists crossed 37 appearances for his club, and nan 21-year-old’s banal has risen dramatically pinch those numbers.

Chelsea and Manchester United are apt to beryllium conscionable 2 of a number of clubs eyeing up a move for Ramos successful nan summer.

