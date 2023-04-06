Chelsea, Real Madrid, Saudi Arabia: List of jobs supposedly waiting for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has had 2 stints pinch Chelsea arsenic their manager

Jose Mourinho is successful nan mediate of respective rumours surrounding his contiguous future, including making a melodramatic return to Chelsea for a 3rd stint.

Mourinho was arguably nan champion head Chelsea ever had. During nan Roman Abramovich era, Mourinho was nan only boss, isolated from Guus Hiddink, who was fixed a 2nd stint arsenic Chelsea's manager.

Rumours astir Mourinho's future

With Chelsea uncovering themselves successful nan marketplace for a head erstwhile again amid nan sacking of 2 managers successful a azygous season, they person been linked pinch Mourinho.

While Chelsea person brought successful their erstwhile leader and legendary midfielder Frank Lampard arsenic their caretaker head for nan remainder of nan campaign, nan Blues are connected nan lookout for a semipermanent replacement for Graham Potter. Chelsea proprietor Todd Boehly is not believed to beryllium looking astatine making Lampard nan club's imperishable boss.

Mourinho, connected nan different hand, has reportedly rejected a imaginable chance to return to Real Madrid amid rumours of a imaginable homecoming astatine Stamford Bridge. The Blues are said to beryllium preparing an tremendous connection that would spot nan Portuguese head gain astir £18 cardinal per season.

Amid beardown links betwixt nan nine and erstwhile Bayern Munich leader Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, caller reports person revealed that Chelsea person decided to support way of Mourinho's business astatine AS Roma. Mourinho has reportedly already received a telephone from Chelsea astir nan head vacancy astatine nan North London club. Chelsea person besides contacted Mourinho's compatriot Nuno Espirito, erstwhile Wolves boss, astir nan aforesaid job, reported Spanish outlet Relevo.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has besides received a lucrative connection from Saudi Arabia complete a two-year deal, reported Italian publication Corriere dello Sport. The Portuguese head could gain a full net of astir £105 cardinal crossed nan 2 years, successful which he could negociate either Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal aliases nan Saudi Arabia nationalist team.

Earlier successful nan 2022-23 season, Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel, who led them to their 2nd Champions League title successful 2020, earlier firing his replacement Graham Potter past week. It is understood that nan Blues could beryllium looking astatine Mourinho to erstwhile again rescue nan squad that whitethorn not beryllium playing successful immoderate European title adjacent season.

Mourinho's bequest astatine Chelsea

After starring Porto to a astonishment Champions League title successful 2004, Mourinho was roped successful by Abramovich arsenic Chelsea's caller boss. Mourinho's first stint arsenic Chelsea's leader was a immense occurrence arsenic he brought a batch of silverware to nan North London club. In his maiden play successful charge, 2004-05, Chelsea won nan Premier League, which was a immense woody arsenic it marked their first English top-flight triumph since nan 1954-55 season. Along pinch it, nan Blues besides won nan League Cup.

Dubbed nan "Special One" by nan British media, Mourinho managed Chelsea to a 2nd consecutive Premier League title successful nan 2005-06 season. In conscionable complete 3 years, Mourinho managed nan Stamford Bridge broadside to 2 Premier League titles, 2 League Cups, and nan FA Cup trophy earlier leaving successful 2007.

With Abramovich's funding, Chelsea continued to splurge successful each transportation window. Mourinho later near nan nine aft creating an outline that would thief nan nine connected nan roadworthy to European occurrence arsenic they yet won nan Champions League successful 2012.

Since Mourinho's departure successful 2007, Chelsea ne'er managed to instrumentality pinch a head for a agelong clip arsenic nan nine was looking for personification arsenic tin arsenic nan Portuguese boss. After failing to find one, Abramovich decided to bring Mourinho backmost and he did successful June 2013. Coming connected nan backmost of successful runs astatine Inter Milan and Real Madrid, Mourinho did not disappoint Chelsea.

Despite going done a transition, Chelsea, nether Mourinho, vanished 3rd successful nan 2013-14 Premier League, down Liverpool and champions Manchester City. The Blues went connected to clinch nan convention title nan pursuing season. However, what was bonzer was nan measurement they won nan title arsenic they were astatine nan apical of nan array for each 38 weeks of nan season. Unfortunately, successful December 2015, Chelsea sacked Mourinho, yet again, amid reports astir disagreements betwixt nan Portuguese leader and nan club's board.

Following Potter's sacking, Chelsea are presently successful 11th spot successful nan Premier League, 13 points down Champions League spots.