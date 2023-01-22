Chelsea v Liverpool like ‘two drunken idiots trying to land punches’

Chelsea v Liverpool was not a nosy watch. Or it was. And we besides person mails connected nan existent deficiency of passion from Manchester United.

Almost beautiful for Chelsea

At this point, you tin only really applaud Chelsea’s committedness to not scoring.

James (Chelsea and Fleet), Gravesend

Drunk mail

That’s nan worst value of shot I tin retrieve seeing successful a Chelsea v Liverpool game. Chelsea conscionable astir deserved to win, but nary points should beryllium awarded to either squad for specified a piss mediocre effort.

It was for illustration watching 2 drunken idiots trying to onshore punches but falling connected their arses.

Aidan, Lfc (top 4 is looking very unlikely)

It was for illustration schoolboy football

Four PL games connected Tuesday nighttime and you conscionable KNEW nan worst to watch would beryllium Chelsea v Liverpool.

They didn’t disappoint.

I had R5L connected alternatively than nan accustomed G Nev/Carra co-comms sh*te whilst watching nan crippled connected telly but was amazed to perceive a position astatine half clip that this crippled had been, and I quote (somewhat depressingly) “end-to-end stuff”.

It was. But only successful nan discourse of a lucifer betwixt 10–14-year-olds. A complete absence of quality, nary evident structure, conscionable tons of players rushing aft a shot pinch nary coherent plan. Shots connected extremity by mishap alternatively than by design.

I’d propose this. In 2023, nan meaning of 2 mid-table teams, astatine nan tail extremity of a play wherever neither has a feline successful Hell’s chance of obtaining either a European spot aliases immoderate dream of silverware, past this crippled was/is nan cleanable example.

In short, utter pants.

Respectfully, and I do mean that, Chelsea and ‘Pool fans should beryllium very, very worried.

And if you don’t judge me, I springiness you Arsenal, Newcastle, Brentford, Villa, and Brighton.

Mark (Sorry Spurs fans but your squad is f*cked arsenic well) MCFC

Boehly aliases Venky’s

Interesting fork successful nan roadworthy coming for Chelsea.

Version A – Boely was opinionated down Potter but becoming progressively worried by everything. Nagelsmann unexpectedly becomes available. See you later, Graham, and don’t fto nan doorway deed you connected nan measurement out. Nagelsmann is successful spot for nan Real Madrid crippled – ruthless, but astir apt understandable.

Version B – Anti-Potter sound reaches a crescendo, and Boehly folds i) without a caller man fresh to go, ii) thing to play for successful nan league, and ii) pinch a temp put successful complaint for nan Champions League, which astir apt would beryllium worse than leaving Potter successful place. Amateur hr has travel to Stamford Bridge – Venky’s connected steroids.

If Nagelsmann rocks up connected his skateboard, it’s Version A aliases immoderate variant…if nothing, it’s B. Happy days.

Matthew (ITFC)

Are Chelsea really a much charismatic imaginable than Spurs?

I mean if you return nan Roman years retired of nan equation, Spurs are nan much successful nine – much European trophies, much convention titles, much FA Cups etc.

They were nan bigger club, now person a overmuch bigger stadium and contempt besides being without a head – person a overmuch amended chance of landing Champions League shot adjacent season.

I’m nary business master but nan sheer magnitude of money being pumped into Chelsea only to output a midtable decorativeness cannot beryllium a bully point truthful whoever becomes head will person a heck of a occupation connected their hands.

The biggest problem pinch shot is we very often make judgements astir a nine based connected who they were, not who they are aliases who they are apt to beryllium successful nan future.

Chelsea person an personality crisis. Are they nan nine who won conscionable 1 title successful their first 100 years? Are they still this European behemoth of nan Roman years? Or are they a nine whose early will beryllium paying complete nan likelihood successful a bid to return to nan glory years which will onshore them successful nan mediocre house?

I don’t cognize but things don’t look astir arsenic bad complete astatine Spurs. The correct managerial assignment could good cure galore of Spurs’ ills arsenic overmuch of their existent infrastructure has group them up for comparative success.

I don’t deliberation Chelsea’s problems will beryllium fixed by simply changing nan manager. The stadium is excessively small. The fans are utilized to occurrence truthful are becoming progressively impatient. And nan infrastructure that was there, and much importantly worked, successful nan Abramovic years has been ripped apart.

Put it this measurement – if you inquire a instrumentality of immoderate different London squad which nine they are much worried astir facing and very fewer will prime Chelsea complete Spurs.

I almost consciousness sorry for them.

Graham Simons, Gooner, Norf London

Unai it

Emery isn’t a bad manager eh?

Paul

..With each passing week, Gerrard is looking for illustration a unspeakable manager.

Adam Halliday, Villa Fan ( triumph The Europa League adjacent play ? ), Sunny Saigon

Jobs for nan Moyes boys

Good day shot people, conscionable a speedy 1 connected David Moyes and his ill-fated stint astatine United, his biggest downfall successful my eyes was sacking nan full United backroom unit and appointing his Everton mates. The United unit knew nan players, were usage to winning and knew nan winning Fergie look yet he brings successful a squad usage to firefighting relegation.

Lastly, erstwhile you beryllium Rio and Vidic down and show them to watch a video of Phil Jagielka to get nan finer points of defending you really do suffer nan respect of nan players alternatively sharpish.

Paul Murphy, Manchester

Ten Hag, Ten Warning Flags

I did this erstwhile I questioned nan godfather of German football. A definite superb head called Ralf Rangnick. I’ ll telephone a turd erstwhile I spot one, not because I harbour immoderate dislike towards immoderate managers, I’ll simply look astatine nan results , nan reaction, and adaptation.

What I neglect to spot is immoderate guidance towards 10 Hag. I mobility really bully he is erstwhile he keeps playing teams and fielding 10 players each match. What is Weghorst moreover doing ? This isn’t his level, erstwhile Pep didn’t person a striker , he adapted nan strategy and won nan league. I honestly don’t understand really Weghorst moreover plays. I’d auge 10 Hag to play pinch group who tin really play shot alternatively of wasting everyone’s clip knowing it’s going to beryllium 10v11 for 60 overseas minutes.

This circles backmost to my main point, why is Ten Hag getting praised for this crap show? How immune has he become, contempt immoderate horrendous mistakes. Nobody seems to mobility his determination making.All we support proceeding and reference is really he has transformed Man U , and really superb he is. But each I spot is simply a wannabe, he has nary hint and can’t power a dressing room. I’d opportunity get free ut luckily for him he has really won something, arsenic meaningless arsenic nan Carabao is.

Dave(Ten Hugs later, and I still don’t for illustration it), Somewhere

Man Utd perspective

Allow maine Tim, to adhd immoderate discourse to your narratives.

After 27 games successful 2021-2022, Manchester United still had to play Manchester City, Spurs, Liverpool, Leicester, Arsenal, Brighton and Chelsea successful 11 games. They only won 3 much games that play and had been knocked retired of each nan cups. After 27 games successful 2022-2023, they only person Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham to play successful nan apical 10, positive still successful 3 competitions and already won a cup.

After 27 games past year, Manchester United were 2 points up of Arsenal and 5 points up of Spurs. They had played 3 and 2 much games than those rivals respectively. After 27 games this year, Spurs are tied connected 50 points pinch Manchester and Newcastle United. They person played 2 much games than some rivals.

I deliberation it’s clear to spot why location is simply a “narrative”.

Rob O

P.S. In power intends that if you triumph your games, thing anyone other does matters. Manchester United and Newcastle are successful afloat successful control. Spurs are not.

Man Utd request nan passion back

The ceremony constabulary are going to dislike this 1 but no-one likes you anyway.

All E10H needs to do to hole this utd correct now is show them immoderate highlights of nan early play triumph against Liverpool. Then show immoderate of nan passionless highlights of caller games including nan Liverpool reverse and nan Newcastle loss.

In that first crippled against Liverpool nan guidelines retired quality which has not been matched since was nan protect togetherness and cognition whereby they each celebrated each tackle, blocked changeable and clearance arsenic a team.

And for a awesome caller example, conscionable look astatine Dan Burn’s item reel from nan utd game. Anthony did him early connected and Burn brought him down. I thought “we’re successful here”. But past Dan sewage nan amended of Anthony and others connected nan adjacent mates of occasions and celebrated each mini triumph pinch a fist pump aliases double fist pump pinch nan crowd. It whitethorn look irrelevant to winning a shot crippled but a assured Anthony aliases Sancho should beryllium skipping information Dan Burn each day. Instead he had them some beaten successful their ain heads and nan crowd were nan other subordinate connected nan pitch. There’s a logic only 1 broadside has won astatine Newcastle and that’s nan ambiance of nan crowd (plus they are a decent and good managed footballing broadside arsenic well).

Utd person nan toughest tally successful of each sides successful nan convention pinch their cup runs meaning we person 2 games each week still. Without getting that support from nan crowd we are not going to decorativeness strongly. However, 3 location fixtures to travel gives a awesome opportunity to get nan crowd down america and build immoderate momentum and subordinate assurance that immoderate of them desperately need. The adjacent 3 games are not our toughest near but I deliberation they could beryllium nan astir important successful deciding really we finish.

Jon, Cape Town (Losses of Casemiro, Eriksen, Garnacho are adding up successful a clip erstwhile you request to beryllium capable to rotate)

…I utilized to play pinch this Brazilian guy. Far and distant nan champion subordinate I ever saw connected a shot field. He could do everything. He had a first touch for illustration Berbatov, was large and beardown for illustration Pogba, you simply could not get nan shot disconnected him. He’d ever show up late, sub in, people a mates of goals, past sub retired again and person a cigarette!

The problem was, if his squad was losing, opportunity 0-2 down pinch 20 minutes to go, he conscionable gave up. He stopped running, commencement complaining astir nan bad passes from his teammates and nan bad calls from nan ref. It was for illustration playing pinch a man down and yet players didn’t want him successful nan side, talented arsenic he was.

United and ETH had nan stones to get free of Ronaldo erstwhile he became toxic, and from what I tin see, Fernades is going nan aforesaid way. nan problem is, arsenic Captain, he seems to beryllium dragging different players down that rabbit spread pinch him. Regardless of what squad you are, if half your squad is phoning it in, you will not triumph Premier League games.

ETH has immoderate large decisions to make earlier this play unravels. That deficiency of passion that was truthful salient astatine nan opening of nan play is creeping back. Bear successful mind that astir half his perfect starting XI are astir 30 years of age, maybe, successful peculiar Fernandes, they are gassed. Trouble is, location is nary caller humor successful sight. Time to manus nan armband to Casemiro?

Adidasmufc (How United are supra Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs truthful precocious successful nan play is beyond my comprehension)

Money can’t ruin nan PL; money made nan PL

I conscionable had to laughter astatine Rami, Manchester’s mailbox entry this morning, bemoaning really money is “actually making nan Premier League a worse convention successful position of quality”, citing nan play of 2004-2010 arsenic ‘the bully aged days’, talking astir really players for illustration Vidic (6m), Evra (6m), Alonso (10m), Cech (7m) and Robben (12m) are examples of “picking up youngsters from Europe/South America and processing them into apical players”. The thought that PL clubs weren’t buying nan aforesaid floor plan of subordinate during that clip play is laughable (i.e. PL clubs person ever bought emerging talent astatine European clubs + turned them into recognized stars earlier they move disconnected to Spain/Italy/retirement leagues).

Mainly I conscionable wish personification astatine F365 would spell backmost and find nan balanced mails from that clip period, erstwhile Mailbox contributors would talk astir really disgusting it is for clubs to beryllium spending obscene amounts of money connected Shevchenko (30m), Drogba (25m), Rooney (30m), Robinho (40m), harkening backmost to nan ‘good aged days’ of nan mid-90’s. At which constituent location was nary F365 mailbox, but presumably group successful pubs etc were grumbling astir really overpriced transfers were and really things were amended backmost successful nan ‘good aged days’ of nan early-80’s, erstwhile footballers were reasonably valued… and truthful on.

Oliver Dziggel, Geneva Switzerland

Actually…

In consequence to Rami, Manchester’s email.

Brighton.

Yours sincerely,

Niallo, Gooner, Uibh Fháilí