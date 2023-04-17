Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, start time, TV channel

The Champions League is backmost successful action connected Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Chelsea

Current Records: Real Madrid 7-1-1, Chelsea 5-1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 astatine 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 astatine 3 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Tactics cam: CBS Sports Golazo Network

What to Know

CBS Sports has nan shot podcast for you, covering everything you request to cognize astir nan beautiful game. Make judge to springiness House of Champions a follow for sum of nan biggest games, stories, transportation news pinch Fabrizio Romano, and everything other going connected successful nan world's astir celebrated sport.

Real Madrid and Chelsea will beryllium playing nan 2nd limb of nan Champions League quarterfinal astatine 3:00 p.m. ET connected Tuesday astatine Stamford Bridge. Real Madrid are coming into nan lucifer hot, having won their past 4 games.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid ne'er fto their opponents score. They walked distant pinch a 2-0 triumph complete Chelsea. With that victory, Real Madrid brought their scoring mean up to 2.6 goals per game.

It should travel arsenic nary surprise, then, that Real Madrid put plentifulness of unit connected nan extremity pinch 10 extremity attempts. They are a cleanable 4-0-0 erstwhile they activity nan goalie truthful hard.

Real Madrid's triumph lifted them to 7-1-1 while Chelsea's conclusion dropped them down to 5-1-3. We'll spot if Real Madrid tin repetition their caller success, aliases if Chelsea bounce backmost and reverse their fortunes.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+

Napoli vs. Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Tactical cam: Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network will besides person network-exclusive postgame coverage



Wednesday's broadcast schedule

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., Paramount+



Inter vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

Tactical cam: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., Paramount+

CBS Sports Golazo Network Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network will besides person network-exclusive postgame coverage

Odds

Real Madrid are a flimsy favourite against Chelsea, according to nan latest Champions League odds, being +139 to win.



The over/under is group astatine 2.5 goals.

See Champions League picks for each azygous game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven shot expert. Get picks now.