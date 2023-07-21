Chennai’s public spaces turn performance venues with rap music and French horns for Tamil Nadu Day

The South Indian celebrated snack, mixture, brings together an assortment of tastes. For, this tasty, crispy offering is simply a spot of everything.

Chennai’s nationalist arts show Mixtura Vizha, a sanction derived from nan Latin connection for mixture, was a spot for illustration that. In its 2nd version this year, nan show — held successful 3 different metropolis locations connected Tuesday evening — offered a move substance of genres and creator forms to observe Tamil Nadu Day. Shreya Nagarajan Singh, a city-based arts advisor whose thrust to bring unrecorded arts to nationalist places led to nan commencement of Mixtura Vizha past year, says, “Not capable is happening successful nationalist spaces. We ever person performances successful auditoriums. What astir those who are connected their measurement to work, gathering their friends, aliases travelling? Let them besides chance upon unrecorded arts. The truth is that not everyone has nan luxury, clip aliases resources to watch unrecorded arts. So we thought of going to spaces wherever group are already there.” They collaborated pinch KM Music Conservatory, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Smart City and Chennai Metro Rail for nan event. Nuggets from nan festival:

MGR Central Metro

Artiste Preethi Bharadwaj astatine Chennai Central Metro | Video Credit: Gowri S.

The transit betwixt nan MGR Central Metro Station and nan Chennai Central Railway Station is simply a image of haste. Many title against time, pinch swift strides and nan occasional tally pinch bags successful tow, to make it their mode of commute successful time. However, successful nan midst of each nan hurry, a pouch of calm, aliases alternatively creation stops them connected their way. They chance upon trombones and French horns as Hot Brass, nan brass ensemble of Sunshine Orchestra takes complete nan quadrate pinch an energetic capacity that blends effortlessly pinch nan hum of approaching trains from clip to time. The mounting sun, and a towering Victoria Hall made for a picturesque, familiarly-Chennai backdrop.

Preethi Bharadwaj’s capacity astatine MGR Central Metro | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

“Situating arts successful spaces for illustration this really tests you connected assemblage building,” says Shreya. In a fast-paced abstraction for illustration this, it is apt that astatine immoderate fixed time, astatine slightest 50 to 80 group enactment for a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes, betwixt their commute. As nan evening progresses pinch a movement-cum-spoken connection capacity by artiste Preethi Bharadwaj, nan crowd grows successful size and involvement. The solo enactment that discusses ‘trash’ from varying perspectives done activity and euphony is punctuated by exclamations of praise from nan floating, mostly interactive audience. “It was a very relatable piece. Some of nan issues addressed are faced by women connected a regular basis,” says a student who stops by connected her measurement backmost from college.

Carnatic fusion euphony charactised by beatbox and mridangam interludes follows arsenic nan nighttime falls. An enthralled assemblage grows successful size, often breaking into thunderous applause, erstwhile nan young band, Thisram, ups nan gait pinch absorbing renditions of Tamil movie songs. Hoots and whistles characterises nan last performance, a powerful, foot-tapping adjacent to nan day.

Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park

Watch | KMMC Sufi Ensemble astatine Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park | Video Credit: Esther Thomas

“Attending this show connected nan time nan sanction Tamil Nadu was calved makes maine admit nan taste tapestry of our State moreover more. The euphony present represents nan psyche of our people,” says S Prabha, erstwhile Madras High Court Judge.

Amidst nan sprawling greens of Dr Visvesvaraya Tower Park successful Anna Nagar, a feast for nan senses was underway. The nationalist creation show sprang to life arsenic nan KMMC Sufi Ensemble took nan stage. The crowd of complete 150 swayed successful unison pinch each note, carried distant by songs for illustration ‘Kun Faya Kun’ and ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’.

“I could consciousness nan euphony reverberating wrong me,” exclaimed K Selvam, a grin gracing his weathered look arsenic nan show past delved into Carnatic music. Brindha Manickavasakan’s rendition of raga Nalinakanthi near nan assemblage tapping their laps. A activity of nostalgia deed nan crowd pinch each composition, specified arsenic ‘Endhan Nenjil’ and ‘Alaipayuthey Kanna’.

Songwriter Gabrial Gladson and guitarist Jestalt Srishanth, took nan assemblage connected a philharmonic travel of emotion and innocence. Their capacity narrated nan travel of 2 individuals who grew up together. From a chance gathering astatine a ferris instrumentality astatine nan tender property of 5 to encounters astatine schoolhouse and autobus stops arsenic they matured, their communicative unfolded done groovy vocals and soulful guitar strums.

In nan words of T Linda, a spectator, “This show has shown america nan magic of ‘namma Chennai’, and I can’t hold for nan surprises that await america successful nan future.”

Sufi euphony astatine Chennai’s Mixtura Vizha 2023, astatine Anna Nagar Tower Park | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Gandhi Mandapam

Watch | Mallar Kambam astatine Gandhi Mandapam | Video Credit: Srinivasa Ramanujam

A young boy goes up a sturdy kambam wrong seconds. His friend follows him, and soon, different woman climbs up. A statement is ready, and they each onslaught a pose.

These acrobatics are a portion of Mallar Kambam, a accepted Tamil athletics that not galore Chennaiites mightiness beryllium alert of and was nan item of nan thiruvizha astatine Gandhi Mandapam. Prakash S, who trains galore children successful this sport, says, “It has its origins during nan Chola period, and was utilized by wrestlers to support their bodies successful shape. Children these days tin go much elastic if they believe this athletics that involves doing many asanas within a stipulated time.”

If athletics kickstarted events here, Tamil rap took it forward. Rapmad Udhay and Young Castiel Praveen dished retired lines connected galore subjects, from Tamil Eelam to emotion failure. The mediocre acoustics didn’t help, but nan 2 carried on, conscionable for illustration really they must person aft emotion failures, astir which they rapped rather a bit. “Our rap is influenced by our life and struggles,” says Praveen, who collaborates often pinch 23-year-old Udhay Kumar aka Rapmad.

The 3rd enactment of nan evening was a unsocial operatic position by Subin Sebastian Mathai and Gerardo Sanchez Lara. Hailing precocious notes pinch ease, nan duo took audiences acold distant from Chennai pinch their prime of poems, mostly from French and Spanish literature. While 1 said astir laziness, different revolves astir surviving successful nan moment. Another track, titled ‘An Invitation for Voyage’, said astir different world wherever there’s much beauty and abundance. Better than Chennai? Maybe not.