Chicken Teriyaki Burgers with Sesame Slaw

These Chicken Teriyaki Burgers are amazingly elemental while besides being ridiculously delicious. Caramelized burgers that are fried up successful minutes, a heap of sesame slaw connected top, and a perfectly toasted bun. YUM.

Make The Sesame Slaw

Toss cabbage pinch atom vinegar, sesame oil, salt, and sugar.

Toast Your Buns

I usage brioche buns, and I toast them successful a barren skillet complete mean power until aureate and soft.

Make The Burger Mix

Just crushed chicken, teriyaki, and panko, positive immoderate brackish and ail powder.

Fry Your Burgers

I divided nan chickenhearted into 4 chunks, shape into burgers, and fry them successful batches successful a nonstick cookware aliases grill pan.

Assemble The Teriyaki Burgers

I for illustration to usage Yum Yum condiment connected nan buns (top and bottom) and past apical pinch a burger patty, slaw, and mildly strafe it together into 1 astonishing sando.

Lindsay’s Notes

Coming successful hot: nan past look for this tally of nan SOS series, AND my caller favourite recipe!

It’s ace easy (thank you, store-bought sauces) and nan flavors consciousness almost universally appealing. It’s nan epitome of crowd-pleasing. In my life, it was quickly approved by each categories: kids, husband, and friends. And astir importantly, VERY approved by me.

The simplicity but besides nan layers? The salty-sweet pinch nan tangy and nan buttery, sesame depth? I don’t precisely cognize what made maine autumn truthful difficult and fast, but I could eat this each nighttime for a week and not get sick of it.

Toasted brioche ever does it for maine – you get that signature crispy inside, soft-squishy-outside, and I’ve recovered that I really bask these pinch a shmear of yum yum sauce! It’s sweet, mild, creamy, and already successful nan fridge since we utilized it a mates weeks agone for that feisty chili crunch tofu.

The chickenhearted teriyaki burgers themselves are juicy and caramelized, fry up successful a matter of minutes, and nan heap of sesame slaw connected apical is perfectly tangy and vinegary. I’m drooling conscionable reasoning astir them. GO!

Related: As agelong arsenic you’ve sewage teriyaki condiment successful nan house, do NOT miss these Crunchy Roll Bowls – 1 of our astir celebrated recipes!

Chicken Teriyaki Burgers Video

Description These Chicken Teriyaki Burgers are amazingly elemental while besides being ridiculously delicious. Caramelized burgers that are fried up successful minutes, a heap of sesame slaw connected top, and a perfectly toasted bun. YUM. Chicken Teriyaki Burgers 1 lb . ground chicken

. 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt Sesame Slaw 2 cups shredded cabbage

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chopped green onions (optional) Extras 2 tablespoons avocado oil for frying

for frying 4 brioche buns

1/4 cup yum yum sauce (or mayo, sriracha, chili crisp, immoderate condiment you like) Cook Mode Prevent your surface from going acheronian Make nan Sesame Slaw: Toss nan slaw ingredients together. Taste and adjust. Make nan Burgers: Combine chicken, teriyaki sauce, panko, salt, and ail powder successful a ample bowl. Mix pinch your (clean) hands until well-combined. Form into 4 ample patties. Fry nan Burgers: Heat a spot of avocado lipid complete mean heat. Add nan burgers to nan basking cookware and navigator for 3-5 minutes until aureate and mostly cooked through; flip to decorativeness for different 2-3 minutes. Cook until nary longer pinkish successful nan middle, aliases a nutrient thermometer registers astatine slightest 165 degrees Farenheit. Toast Buns: Wipe retired nan skillet if location are burned bits near successful nan pan. Pop your buns into nan skillet for conscionable a second, trim broadside down complete mean debased heat, to get them lightly toasted. Assemble Burgers: Spread apical and bottommost buns pinch yum yum sauce, spot a burger, and apical pinch nan sesame slaw. Press burgers together, portion into it, and bask your life. I emotion these truthful much. Notes Burger Mixing: If nan substance is sticking to your hands while forming nan burgers, effort getting them a small spot bedewed pinch water. That usually helps maine pinch nan sticking. Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Category: Dinner

Method: Stovetop

Cuisine: Asian-Inspired Keywords: chickenhearted teriyaki, teriyaki sauce, teriyaki burgers, slaw, burger pinch slaw

How Do You Make These Chicken Teriyaki Burgers Gluten-Free?

Here are nan products I would usage to make this gluten-free:

In spot of nan buns: Udi’s Gluten Free Burger Buns

Udi’s Gluten Free Burger Buns In spot of nan teriyaki: Primal Kitchen Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce

Primal Kitchen Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce In spot of nan panko: finely chopped nuts, aliases crushed Rice Chex cereal

Can You Use a Different Kind Of Protein In These Burgers?

Yes! Other macromolecule options:

Ground beef

Ground beef and crushed pork

Ground chickenhearted and crushed pork

Cauliflower burger base for a veg option

What Brand Of Teriyaki Sauce Is Best?

I exclusively usage SoyVay Veri Veri Teriyaki. I emotion that stuff.

What Goes Well pinch These Burgers?

Some ideas:

Sweet murphy fries (like these)

Simple greenish salad which is SO easy – I make this astatine slightest erstwhile / week, it’s specified a staple

Napa chickenhearted salad, but minus nan chickenhearted to service arsenic a side

Peanutty Soba Noodle Salad for thing other satisfying and yummy

How Do These Burgers Keep As Leftovers?

Buns: these do good successful storage, moreover aft toasting! Just support them successful a ziplock-type container for a mates days.

Cabbage: nan slaw doesn’t support well, truthful while you tin prep nan cutting up of time, nan saucing and tossing is champion correct earlier serving.

Burgers: nan cooked burgers will support successful nan fridge for 1-2 days and tin beryllium reheated connected nan stove aliases successful nan microwave. I deliberation they are amended made and eaten fresh, but I americium not supra eating these arsenic leftovers.

