Chicken Teriyaki Burgers with Sesame Slaw

These Chicken Teriyaki Burgers are amazingly elemental while besides being ridiculously delicious. Caramelized burgers that are fried up successful minutes, a heap of sesame slaw connected top, and a perfectly toasted bun. YUM.
Make The Sesame Slaw
Toss cabbage pinch atom vinegar, sesame oil, salt, and sugar.
Toast Your Buns
I usage brioche buns, and I toast them successful a barren skillet complete mean power until aureate and soft.
Make The Burger Mix
Just crushed chicken, teriyaki, and panko, positive immoderate brackish and ail powder.
Fry Your Burgers
I divided nan chickenhearted into 4 chunks, shape into burgers, and fry them successful batches successful a nonstick cookware aliases grill pan.
Assemble The Teriyaki Burgers
I for illustration to usage Yum Yum condiment connected nan buns (top and bottom) and past apical pinch a burger patty, slaw, and mildly strafe it together into 1 astonishing sando.
Lindsay’s Notes
Coming successful hot: nan past look for this tally of nan SOS series, AND my caller favourite recipe!
It’s ace easy (thank you, store-bought sauces) and nan flavors consciousness almost universally appealing. It’s nan epitome of crowd-pleasing. In my life, it was quickly approved by each categories: kids, husband, and friends. And astir importantly, VERY approved by me.
The simplicity but besides nan layers? The salty-sweet pinch nan tangy and nan buttery, sesame depth? I don’t precisely cognize what made maine autumn truthful difficult and fast, but I could eat this each nighttime for a week and not get sick of it.
Toasted brioche ever does it for maine – you get that signature crispy inside, soft-squishy-outside, and I’ve recovered that I really bask these pinch a shmear of yum yum sauce! It’s sweet, mild, creamy, and already successful nan fridge since we utilized it a mates weeks agone for that feisty chili crunch tofu.
The chickenhearted teriyaki burgers themselves are juicy and caramelized, fry up successful a matter of minutes, and nan heap of sesame slaw connected apical is perfectly tangy and vinegary. I’m drooling conscionable reasoning astir them. GO!
Related: As agelong arsenic you’ve sewage teriyaki condiment successful nan house, do NOT miss these Crunchy Roll Bowls – 1 of our astir celebrated recipes!
Chicken Teriyaki Burgers Video
Description
Chicken Teriyaki Burgers
- 1 lb. ground chicken
- 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
- 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Sesame Slaw
- 2 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions (optional)
Extras
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil for frying
- 4 brioche buns
- 1/4 cup yum yum sauce (or mayo, sriracha, chili crisp, immoderate condiment you like)
Cook Mode Prevent your surface from going acheronian
- Make nan Sesame Slaw: Toss nan slaw ingredients together. Taste and adjust.
- Make nan Burgers: Combine chicken, teriyaki sauce, panko, salt, and ail powder successful a ample bowl. Mix pinch your (clean) hands until well-combined. Form into 4 ample patties.
- Fry nan Burgers: Heat a spot of avocado lipid complete mean heat. Add nan burgers to nan basking cookware and navigator for 3-5 minutes until aureate and mostly cooked through; flip to decorativeness for different 2-3 minutes. Cook until nary longer pinkish successful nan middle, aliases a nutrient thermometer registers astatine slightest 165 degrees Farenheit.
- Toast Buns: Wipe retired nan skillet if location are burned bits near successful nan pan. Pop your buns into nan skillet for conscionable a second, trim broadside down complete mean debased heat, to get them lightly toasted.
- Assemble Burgers: Spread apical and bottommost buns pinch yum yum sauce, spot a burger, and apical pinch nan sesame slaw. Press burgers together, portion into it, and bask your life. I emotion these truthful much.
Notes
Burger Mixing: If nan substance is sticking to your hands while forming nan burgers, effort getting them a small spot bedewed pinch water. That usually helps maine pinch nan sticking.
- Prep Time: 10 minutes
- Cook Time: 15 minutes
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Stovetop
- Cuisine: Asian-Inspired
How Do You Make These Chicken Teriyaki Burgers Gluten-Free?
Here are nan products I would usage to make this gluten-free:
- In spot of nan buns: Udi’s Gluten Free Burger Buns
- In spot of nan teriyaki: Primal Kitchen Gluten Free Teriyaki Sauce
- In spot of nan panko: finely chopped nuts, aliases crushed Rice Chex cereal
Can You Use a Different Kind Of Protein In These Burgers?
Yes! Other macromolecule options:
- Ground beef
- Ground beef and crushed pork
- Ground chickenhearted and crushed pork
- Cauliflower burger base for a veg option
What Brand Of Teriyaki Sauce Is Best?
I exclusively usage SoyVay Veri Veri Teriyaki. I emotion that stuff.
What Goes Well pinch These Burgers?
Some ideas:
- Sweet murphy fries (like these)
- Simple greenish salad which is SO easy – I make this astatine slightest erstwhile / week, it’s specified a staple
- Napa chickenhearted salad, but minus nan chickenhearted to service arsenic a side
- Peanutty Soba Noodle Salad for thing other satisfying and yummy
How Do These Burgers Keep As Leftovers?
- Buns: these do good successful storage, moreover aft toasting! Just support them successful a ziplock-type container for a mates days.
- Cabbage: nan slaw doesn’t support well, truthful while you tin prep nan cutting up of time, nan saucing and tossing is champion correct earlier serving.
- Burgers: nan cooked burgers will support successful nan fridge for 1-2 days and tin beryllium reheated connected nan stove aliases successful nan microwave. I deliberation they are amended made and eaten fresh, but I americium not supra eating these arsenic leftovers.