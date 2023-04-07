China holds the key to understanding COVID-19 origins: WHO chief

The World Health Organisation main pressed China connected Thursday to stock its accusation astir nan origins of COVID-19, saying that until that happened each hypotheses remained connected nan table, much than 3 years aft nan microorganism first emerged.

"Without afloat entree to nan accusation that China has, you cannot opportunity this aliases that," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus successful consequence to a mobility astir nan root of nan virus.

"All hypotheses are connected nan table. That's WHO's position and that's why we person been asking China to beryllium cooperative connected this."

"If they would do that past we will cognize what happened aliases really it started," he said.