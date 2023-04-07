China holds the key to understanding COVID-19 origins: WHO chief

The microorganism was first identified successful Wuhan successful December 2019, pinch galore suspecting it dispersed successful a unrecorded animal marketplace earlier fanning retired astir nan world

The World Health Organisation main pressed China connected Thursday to stock its accusation astir nan origins of COVID-19, saying that until that happened each hypotheses remained connected nan table, much than 3 years aft nan microorganism first emerged.

"Without afloat entree to nan accusation that China has, you cannot opportunity this aliases that," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus successful consequence to a mobility astir nan root of nan virus.

"All hypotheses are connected nan table. That's WHO's position and that's why we person been asking China to beryllium cooperative connected this."

"If they would do that past we will cognize what happened aliases really it started," he said.

The microorganism was first identified successful nan Chinese metropolis of Wuhan successful December 2019, pinch galore suspecting it dispersed successful a unrecorded animal marketplace earlier fanning retired astir nan world and sidesplitting astir 7 cardinal people.

Data from nan early days of nan COVID pandemic was concisely uploaded by Chinese scientists to an world database past month.

It included familial sequences recovered successful much than 1,000 biology and animal samples taken successful January 2020 astatine nan Huanan seafood marketplace successful Wuhan, nan location of nan first known COVID outbreak.

The information showed that DNA from aggregate animal type - including raccoon dogs - was coming successful biology samples that tested affirmative for SARS-CoV-2, nan microorganism that causes COVID, suggesting that they were "the astir apt conduits" of nan disease, according to a squad of world researchers.

However, successful a non-peer reviewed study published by nan Nature diary this week, scientists pinch China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention person disputed nan world team's findings.

They said nan samples provided nary impervious nan animals were really infected. They were besides taken a period aft human-to-human transmission first occurred astatine nan market, truthful moreover if they were COVID-positive, nan animals could person caught nan microorganism from humans.

The WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove, method lead for COVID-19, said nan latest Chinese accusation offered immoderate "clues" connected origins but nary answers. She said nan WHO was moving pinch scientists to find retired much astir nan earliest cases from 2019 specified arsenic nan whereabouts of those infected.

She added WHO still did not cognize whether immoderate of nan investigation required had been undertaken successful China.

The WHO has besides asked nan United States for original information that underpinned a caller study by nan US Energy Department that suggested a laboratory leak successful China had apt caused nan COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

