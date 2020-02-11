China ramping up bailout loans to 'Belt and Road' countries: report
by AFP Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) March 28, 2023
China has handed retired $240 cardinal worthy of bailout loans to 22 processing countries astatine consequence of default complete nan past 2 decades, pinch nan inclination accelerating successful caller years, a study said Tuesday.
Almost each nan costs went to Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries specified arsenic Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Turkey -- mostly low- and middle-income nations that person received Chinese loans for infrastructure development, according to nan study.
The 40-page study by nan US-based investigation laboratory AidData, nan World Bank, nan Harvard Kennedy School and nan Kiel Institute for nan World Economy showed bailout loans had accelerated betwixt 2016 and 2021, pinch Beijing doling retired 80 percent of its rescue lending successful that period.
Around nan world, BRI nations person travel nether strain arsenic soaring ostentation and liking rates, compounded by nan lingering effect of nan Covid-19 pandemic, person wounded their expertise to repay debts.
The bailouts let nan countries to widen their loans and stay solvent, nan study said.
China says much than 150 countries person signed up to nan BRI, a trillion-dollar world infrastructure push unveiled by President Xi Jinping a decade ago.
Beijing says nan inaugural intends to deepen friends waste and acquisition relations pinch different nations, peculiarly successful nan processing world.
But critics person agelong accused China of luring lower-income countries into indebtedness traps by offering huge, unaffordable loans.
"China has developed a strategy of 'Bailouts connected nan Belt and Road' that helps recipient countries to debar default, and proceed servicing their BRI debts, astatine slightest successful nan short run," nan study said.
- Opaque -
In comparison to nan International Monetary Fund and nan immense liquidity support extended by nan US Federal Reserve, China's bailouts stay mini but are increasing quickly, according to nan AidData report.
"Beijing has targeted a constricted group of imaginable recipients, arsenic almost each Chinese rescue loans person gone to low- and middle-income BRI countries pinch important debts outstanding to Chinese banks," its authors wrote.
The study warned that Chinese loans thin to beryllium much opaque compared pinch different world lenders of past edifice -- and often travel astatine an mean liking complaint of 5 percent, compared pinch a emblematic 2 percent complaint connected an IMF loan.
Many specified agreements were alleged "rollovers", successful which nan aforesaid short-term loans are many times extended to refinance debts astir to travel due.
China's overseas ministry deed backmost astatine nan disapproval connected Tuesday, accusing "some people" of "hyping up alleged Chinese 'debt traps' and opaque loans, and slinging mud astatine China, thing that we perfectly do not accept".
"China... has ne'er forced immoderate statement to get money, has ne'er forced immoderate state to pay, will not connect immoderate governmental conditions to indebtedness agreements, and does not activity immoderate governmental self-interest," spokeswoman Mao Ning said astatine a regular property briefing.
China this period agreed to restructure its loans to Sri Lanka, clearing nan measurement for an IMF bailout of nan land federation that lists Beijing arsenic its biggest bilateral creditor.
