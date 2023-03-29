China ready to boost military cooperation with Russia

The Defense Ministry successful Beijing has said it is consenting to activity pinch Moscow connected strengthening strategical coordination

China is fresh to fortify practice pinch nan Russian subject successful bid to jointly uphold world justice, bid and security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei stated connected Thursday. 

The announcement comes aft a acme betwixt President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, successful Moscow earlier this month. The 2 leaders reaffirmed nan principles of business betwixt their nations, and agreed to amended bilateral relations and subject coordination. 

According to Tan, China is “willing to activity together pinch nan Russian subject to afloat instrumentality nan important statement reached by nan 2 heads of state.” That includes further strengthening strategical connection and coordination, he added.  

The diplomat stated that nan 2 nations scheme to regularly shape associated maritime and aerial patrols, arsenic good arsenic holding training exercises and strengthening various different areas of cooperation. According to Tan, nan purpose is to “deepen subject communal trust” pinch Russia to thief guarantee world justness and make caller contributions to world and location security. This would “serve nan building of a organization pinch a shared early for mankind,” he asserted.  

China and Russia apical database of states pinch largest waste and acquisition surplus – study

Tan noted nan progressively beardown relations betwixt Moscow and Beijing, but insisted that they do not magnitude to a Cold War-style military-political alliance. According to nan spokesman, nan ties “transcend this exemplary of authorities relations” and person a quality of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of 3rd countries.” 

The US, meanwhile, has called nan increasing ties betwixt Russia and China “very troubling.” Officials person besides described China arsenic a “challenge,” pinch nan Pentagon requesting a 2024 defense fund of up to $842 billion.  

During his property conference, Tan based on that is China a “builder of world peace” and “contributor to world development.” In contrast, he claimed that nan US uses its mammoth defense fund – which is nan highest successful nan world – to “wage wars and create turmoil everywhere,” frankincense making it “the biggest threat to world peace, information and stability.”

