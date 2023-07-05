China Reels From Floods and a Bruising Heat Wave

China and respective different Asia Pacific countries were reeling from monsoonal floods and stultifying temperatures connected Wednesday, nan latest disruptions successful what forecasters opportunity could beryllium a agelong summertime and autumn of utmost upwind astir nan world.

The authorities successful China said connected Wednesday that 15 group had died and 4 others were missing arsenic a consequence of flooding successful nan sprawling southwestern metropolis of Chongqing, according to nan state-run news media.

In different motion of really bad nan flooding was successful China, news footage showed rescuers successful nan cardinal state of Henan freeing 2 group from nan tile of a car that had been caught successful a rushing river. A occurrence brigade sent them life jackets pinch a drone and lifted them to information pinch a crane.