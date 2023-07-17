ADVERTISEMENT

China's apical diplomat calls connected India to meet "halfway" connected separator issue

by AFP Staff Writers

Beijing (AFP) July 15, 2023



China's apical diplomat urged India to attraction connected "common interests" and meet China "halfway" to defuse separator tensions betwixt Asia's astir populous neighbours, nan Chinese overseas ministry said Saturday.

Relations betwixt India and China person deteriorated successful caller months complete their contested Himalayan border, and a visa spat successful which nan 2 sides person expelled astir each of each other's journalists.

"China and India's communal interests intelligibly outweigh their differences," Wang Yi told Indian overseas curate Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, erstwhile nan 2 met Friday connected nan sidelines of Southeast Asian talks successful Jakarta, nan Chinese overseas ministry said successful a statement.

"The 2 sides should support each other, alternatively than... fishy each other," Wang added.

India and its bluish neighbour are locked successful a subject standoff on their mostly undemarcated separator successful nan Ladakh region.

Beijing besides claims nan Indian authorities of Arunachal Pradesh arsenic portion of Tibet, and it considers Kashmir a disputed territory.

"It is hoped that nan Indian broadside will meet China halfway and find a solution to nan separator rumor that is acceptable to some sides," Wang said.

The 2 countries person agreed to clasp nan adjacent information of subject commander-level talks connected nan separator rumor "as soon arsenic possible", nan ministry connection said.

Despite frosty relations, China is India's second-largest waste and acquisition partner.

In 2020, India sought to limit investments from China arsenic governmental tensions heightened betwixt them, pinch their soldiers clashing successful nan disputed Himalayan region.

"China is highly concerned astir India's caller restrictive measures against Chinese companies," Wang added, while urging New Delhi to supply a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment".

Related Links

Learn astir nan Superpowers of nan 21st Century astatine SpaceWar.com

Learn astir atomic weapons doctrine and defense astatine SpaceWar.com

