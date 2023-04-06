China's Xi discusses Ukraine with French President Macron

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks pinch his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron successful Beijing connected Thursday, pinch nan 2 leaders discussing ways to extremity nan warfare successful Ukraine, arsenic Western nations pass China against providing weapons to Russia.

At nan outset of nan talks, Macron said he expects that Xi will "bring backmost Russia to logic and everyone backmost to nan negotiating table."

Xi said China and France, arsenic awesome countries pinch a contented of independent policymaking, person "the expertise and work to emergence supra differences and obstacles" astatine a clip erstwhile "the world coming is undergoing profound historical transformation," according to nan Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (back) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are pictured successful beforehand of nan Great Hall of the People successful Beijing connected April 6, 2023. (Pool photo)(Kyodo)

The Chinese leader besides said Macron's sojourn will "inject caller momentum and bring caller vitality to China-Europe relations." Beijing has been eager to deepen practice pinch European countries amid its intensifying rivalry pinch nan United States.

The French president is connected a three-day travel to China done Friday, his first sojourn since November 2019.

Before nan talks, Macron tweeted successful reference to nan Ukraine situation that he is "convinced that China has a awesome domiciled to play successful building peace. This is what I person travel to discuss."

He said he will besides talk pinch Xi "our businesses, nan ambiance and biodiversity, and nutrient security."

China has adjacent ties pinch Russia, which invaded Ukraine successful February 2022. On nan first day of nan invasion, Beijing, successful a position paper, sought a broad cease-fire but did not telephone for nan withdrawal of Russian troops successful nan neighboring country.

In a show of European unity toward processing practice pinch China successful a balanced manner, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been invited to subordinate Xi and Macron later Thursday for a three-way acme meeting, according to nan French statesmanlike office.

Macron is accompanied by immoderate 50 French business leaders representing specified companies arsenic Airbus SA and power elephantine nan EDF Group.

Earlier Thursday, Macron met pinch Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, nan caput of China's apical legislative body. The 2 assumed their posts past month.

The French president is scheduled to recreation to Guangzhou successful confederate China connected Friday and speech views pinch section students and investors.

Related coverage:

Use of Chinese ammunition successful Ukraine confirmed by U.S.: sources

Xi vows to beforehand Ukraine bid talks arsenic he meets pinch Putin

China, France activity respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity

