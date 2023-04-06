China sanctions US groups, Taiwan official over Tsai's visit

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. China sanctions US groups, Taiwan official over Tsai's visit

China announced sanctions against 2 Asia-based organizations, 2 US-based organization's and against Taiwan's typical to nan United States connected Friday.

The sanctions are a retaliation to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's caller sojourn to nan United States and her gathering pinch US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy successful California.

China antecedently announced that it would take countermeasures against Taiwan's engagement pinch nan US.

"We will return resolute measures to punish nan 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity," China's Taiwan Affairs Office said successful a connection Thursday, calling Tsai and her political statement separatists.

Sanctions against US organizations

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry announced sanctions against nan Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nan US-based blimpish deliberation tank, nan Hudson Institute, arsenic good arsenic nan heads of nan organizations.

The ministry said that nan organizations were sanctioned for "providing a level and convenience to Taiwan separatist activities."

During her travel to nan US, nan Hudson Institute gave Tsai a activity grant while nan Reagan Library was nan venue for Tsai and McCarthy's meeting.

US-Taiwanese talks break 'One China' principle: Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The sanctions see recreation bans for nan leaders of nan 2 US organizations and besides barroom them from moving with Chinese organizations and possessing properties aliases different assets successful China.

Travel bans for Taiwan's US representative, Asia-based organizations

China besides sanctioned 2 Asia-based organizations, including nan Prospect Foundation and nan Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats.

The organizations are being sanctioned for their engagement successful promoting Taiwan independence "under nan guise of world and investigation exchanges," China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian, said.

The Prospect Foundation is simply a deliberation vessel headed by a erstwhile Taiwanese overseas minister. The Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats is simply a Thailand-based organization. It allows interactions betwixt wide and antiauthoritarian governmental parties and has Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party arsenic a member.

Additionally, Hsiao Bi-Khim, who is Taiwan's typical to nan US, was besides targeted successful nan latest Chinese sanctions, which strictly prohibit her and her family from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. She was besides deed pinch sanctions by Beijing successful August past twelvemonth aft then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Angered China's subject advances

China’s warships and craft were spotted adjacent Taiwan for a 2nd consecutive time connected Friday.

Along pinch 3 Chinese warships that were seen successful nan waters astir nan self-ruled island, a combatant pitchy and an anti-submarine chopper besides flew successful nan island's aerial defense recognition zone, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said.

"1 PLA craft and 3 PLAN vessels astir Taiwan were detected by 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," nan Taiwanese ministry said successful a statement.

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry had detected China's Shandong craft bearer 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) disconnected Taiwan's eastbound coast.

The subject advances and sanctions by China came aft Beijing condemned Tsai’s gathering pinch McCarthy successful nan US.

mf/rs (Reuters, AP)

Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-Wen's landmark US visit

To position this video please alteration JavaScript, and see upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More
Source Dw

Related Article

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

20 minutes ago
People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

44 minutes ago
Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

45 minutes ago
Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

46 minutes ago
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is going to launch a TV career of her own 

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana is going to launch a TV career of her own 

47 minutes ago
Groundbreaking verdict in unpaid Cuban loan dispute

Groundbreaking verdict in unpaid Cuban loan dispute

50 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.