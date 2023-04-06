Issued on: 06/04/2023 - 03:29

China is vowing to take sides its sovereignty conscionable hours aft a high-level gathering betwixt Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and Speaker of nan US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

China's overseas ministry connected Thursday condemned a gathering successful California betwixt Taiwan's leader and nan US House Speaker as "acts of collusion" and said it would defend its sovereignty, according to nan Xinhua news agency.

"China firmly opposes and powerfully condemns nan acts," China's overseas ministry spokesperson said, according to nan charismatic authorities news agency.

"In consequence to nan earnestly erroneous acts of collusion betwixt nan United States and Taiwan, China will return resolute and effective measures to safeguard nationalist sovereignty and territorial integrity."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Tsai Ing-wen successful California connected Wednesday, becoming nan astir elder U.S. fig to meet a Taiwanese leader connected US ungraded successful decades and stressed nan request to velocity up arms deliveries to Taiwan successful nan look of expanding threats from China.

A abstracted connection issued by Foreign Affairs Committee of nan National People's Congress connected Thursday, carried by Xinhua, said McCarthy's actions had "seriously surgery nan committedness made by nan United States to China on nan Taiwan question."

China claims democratically governed Taiwan arsenic its ain territory, a position nan authorities successful Taipei powerfully contests. Washington switched negotiated nickname from Taiwan to Beijing successful 1979.

(Reuters)