Chip Kelly says he won't be blinded by stars in picking UCLA's next quarterback

LAS VEGAS —

Chip Kelly said he’s not going to do it. He won’t springiness into each those recruiting stars aliases nan outer unit aliases nan interest that nan freshman who mightiness beryllium UCLA’s adjacent awesome backmost could time off successful a huff and propulsion his first assemblage walk elsewhere.

If Dante Moore trots onto nan section arsenic nan Bruins’ starter against Coastal Carolina connected Sept. 2 astatine nan Rose Bowl, he will person earned it.

That intends nan occupation will beryllium won connected limb strength, accuracy and decision-making, and not beryllium fixed to coddle nan highest-rated backmost imaginable Kelly has landed successful his decade arsenic a assemblage coach.

“Our occupation has ne'er been to support group happy,” Kelly said Friday during Pac-12 media day astatine Resorts World Las Vegas. “I deliberation nan measurement you support your full squad happy is that you’re adjacent pinch everybody and past things are won connected nan field, not conscionable because personification came successful and they’ve sewage amended accolades than personification else.

“If you prime Player B complete Player A and everybody successful nan locker room thinks it’s Player A, that’s ne'er a bully situation. So it has to beryllium won connected nan field.”

Kelly’s meritocracy sounds for illustration a sound plan, if it tin withstand immoderate important headwinds. Quarterbacks for illustration Moore are harder to find successful Westwood than free parking. The Detroit autochthonal is only nan 2nd five-star quarterback, according to nan 247Sports composite ratings, to prime UCLA since nan website started ranking players successful nan early 2000s. He’s besides conscionable nan 13th five-star subordinate astatine immoderate position to go a Bruin complete that span.

Barring thing unforeseen, either Moore aliases redshirt inferior Ethan Garbers will triumph nan occupation arsenic Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s replacement.

There’s a script successful which nan biggest loser could beryllium Kelly and nan Bruins.

If nan coach chooses Garbers — a determination that whitethorn beryllium perfectly justified fixed Garbers’ talent and acquisition — he risks alienating Moore arsenic good arsenic apical precocious schoolhouse players who will beryllium watching intimately to spot really things spell for 1 of nan astir hyped freshmen successful UCLA history.

Upsetting Moore erstwhile he mightiness beryllium capable to find much name, image and likeness riches elsewhere, and nan transportation portal makes switching schools easier than crossing nan street, could lead to a short enactment arsenic a Bruin. What inducement would Moore person to instrumentality astir if Garbers, who has 2 much years of eligibility remaining, wins nan job, particularly fixed Kelly’s past loyalty to his starters?

Maybe Moore will prevail successful UCLA’s astir heated backmost conflict since postgraduate transportation Wilton Speight edged Thompson-Robinson, Devon Modster and Austin Burton successful 2018. Maybe Moore will beryllium diligent if he doesn’t. He said aft arriving connected field successful January that he understood nan only guarantee adjacent play would beryllium Thompson-Robinson throwing his adjacent walk successful nan NFL.

“With Dorian leaving,” Moore said astatine nan time, “they said nan backmost position was unfastened — not saying I tin travel correct successful and start, but I cognize I tin compete, beryllium nan champion I tin beryllium and we’ll conscionable spell from there.”

Working successful Moore’s favour is nan wide held cognition that he’s nan nation’s astir college-ready freshman quarterback, moreover if he conscionable turned 18 successful May. It’s partially because he was a four-year starter successful precocious school, starring his squad to back-to-back authorities titles. Throwing for 3 touchdowns successful nan first half against different apical precocious schoolhouse players astatine nan U.S. Army Bowl this twelvemonth only reinforced Moore’s standing.

Kelly called Moore an “old soul” who doesn’t person nan me-first mindset of galore apical prospects, pointing to him hanging retired pinch nan kicker, agelong snapper and punter successful nan hospitality room nan nighttime earlier nan U.S. Army Bowl.

Moore’s caller teammates, peculiarly nan veterans, person tried to accelerate his growth. Center Duke Clemens, a fifth-year senior, told Moore to calm down and respire during outpouring believe erstwhile nan young backmost appeared to beryllium connected nan verge of hyperventilating.

“I could conscionable spot it successful his eyes, like, oh, he’s benignant of getting to that point,” Clemens said Friday, “so conscionable benignant of wanted to calm him down, conscionable settee backmost successful and fastener successful and refocus.”

Should Moore triumph nan job, he would go UCLA’s first existent freshman backmost to commencement an opener since Josh Rosen successful 2015. Rosen matched his hype while starring to nan Bruins to a 4-0 commencement earlier his profession took a steep nosedive. The Bruins vanished that play 8-5 successful what would spell down arsenic nan precocious constituent of Rosen’s injury-marred career.

Three years later, Thompson-Robinson became nan starter successful his 2nd crippled aft Speight went down pinch a backmost wounded successful nan 2nd 4th of nan opener.

Anyone who has watched Kelly intimately knows he’s not acrophobic of a younker movement. In 2012, during his last play astatine Oregon, Kelly picked redshirt freshman Marcus Mariota complete sophomore Bryan Bennett successful a mild upset. It worked retired for nan Ducks, who went 12-1 and hit Kansas State successful nan Fiesta Bowl. Two years later, Mariota won nan Heisman Trophy.

Kelly besides has resisted nan lure of shiny caller toys. As a rookie NFL coach successful 2013, he went pinch seasoned Michael Vick complete nan overmuch younger Nick Foles and rookie Matt Barkley. After his return to college, Kelly steadfastly stuck pinch Thompson-Robinson whenever nan quarterback’s capacity dipped during nan 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Garbers would beryllium nan safe pick. Having spent nan past 2 seasons arsenic Thompson-Robinson’s backup aft transferring from Washington, he’s a known amount who immoderate would picture arsenic dependable but unspectacular. He’s completed 64.8% of his passes but logged arsenic galore interceptions (four) arsenic touchdowns while losing his only start, against Utah successful 2021, and failing to complete comebacks against Oregon and Pittsburgh.

The chaotic cards successful nan title are redshirt freshman Justyn Martin and redshirt seniors Chase Griffin and Collin Schlee. Martin has continued a dependable progression up nan extent floor plan but remains a agelong changeable to overtake Garbers aliases Moore. Griffin hasn’t played meaningful minutes since 2020 and seems destined to make his biggest effect successful nan NIL sphere. Schlee is simply a heralded transportation from Kent State who compiled decent numbers past play but was yanked from nan past 2 games successful favour of freshmen.

After backing retired of a committedness to Oregon, Moore said nan biggest logic he flipped to UCLA was Kelly, citing nan coach’s NFL experience, violative smarts and improvement of quarterbacks. Now it’s up to Kelly to spot if he will double down connected that belief aliases consequence having nan Dante Moore era extremity earlier it begins.