Chloe Bailey keeps warm in a denim coat with a large fur collar as she stops by NBC Studios in NYC

Chloe Bailey showed a glimpse of her toned physique wearing a fitted ensemble arsenic she stopped by NBC Studios successful New York City connected Thursday.

The 24-year-old vocalist and actress, who recently displayed her curves successful sultry achromatic lingerie to beforehand caller Cheatback euphony video, enjoyed an question and reply pinch Sirius XM's Hits 1 With Mikey Piff.

The performer, whose sister is The Little Mermaid prima Halle Bailey, slipped into a stylish, figure-hugging achromatic dress that contained a high-neck.

She layered nan look pinch a long, denim overgarment pinch a hem that flowed down past her ankles. The outer portion had a fur-lined trim astir nan collar on pinch a red-patterned soul lining for a popular of color.

The Pray It Away hitmaker additionally wore a brace of open-toed, achromatic heels to coincide pinch nan colour strategy of her ensemble.

She accessorized her outfit pinch an assortment of flashy, metallic rings connected each of her hands and besides donned a brace of silver-hooped earrings.

Chloe's agelong locks were styled distant from her look and cascaded down behind her back.

The beauty opted for glammed up constitution for nan day, which comprised of a heavy, achromatic winged eyeliner on pinch a heavy furniture of mascara to her lashes.

A ray pinkish blush and lukewarm contour was added to amended accentuate her cheekbones, while a nude-colored, glossy tint was worn connected her lips and bordered by a darker lipliner.

Bailey precocious reached a caller milestone and released her debut solo medium titled In Pieces earlier past week connected March 31.

During an question and reply pinch Cosmopolitan published connected Tuesday, the Swarm character opened up astir nan contented of nan medium and nan meaning down nan name.

'In Pieces is astir really we put ourselves backmost together aft emotion for illustration nan world breaks you down,' she expressed. 'It’s therapeutic knowing that group who inspired immoderate of these songs will perceive them. It gives maine my powerfulness back.'

The prima added that she creates music, 'for group who are awesome astatine acting for illustration everything’s okay erstwhile it’s not and they’re acrophobic to show somebody,' and explained that she is, 'used to people-pleasing, putting my feelings connected nan backmost burner, and being nan bigger person. Now I’m learning to conscionable be. It’s been freeing.'

The star's debut solo medium contains a full of 14 tracks, pinch Chloe collaborating pinch various euphony artists, specified arsenic moving pinch Future connected Cheatback, Chris Brown connected How Does It Feel, and Missy Elliot connected nan song, Told Ya.

The songwriter, whose mentor is Beyonce, precocious appeared successful a screen communicative for Wonderland Magazine, and gushed really euphony has been her passion for arsenic agelong arsenic she could remember.

'It’s almost for illustration my tone knew that this was what I was ever going to do,' she expressed to nan publication. 'Ever since I could nutrient sound from my mouth, I was singing.'

Along pinch pursuing her euphony career, Chloe has besides stuck to her acting roots arsenic well, having precocious starred successful nan Amazon Prime bid called, Swarm.

The acheronian comedy, which was co-created by Donald Glover, besides had appearances from Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris, and Billie Eilish.

Chloe will besides look successful nan upcoming Peacock original called, Praise This, which is slated to premiere connected nan streaming tract this week connected Friday, April 7.

The philharmonic romance was directed by Tina Gordon, and alongside Bailey, different formed members see Anjelika Washington, Tristan Mack Wilds, and besides Cocoa Brown.

The premise of nan task follows, 'Youth choirs that stitchery together for a euphony competition,' according to an official IMDB synopsis.

Amid her ongoing schedule, Chloe opened up astir nan value of having her younger sister, Halle Bailey's, changeless support erstwhile talking to Cosmopolitan.

'She shows up for maine successful each way. We’re perpetually connected FaceTime, texting, and sending each different funny memes to assistance each different up successful this manner and this world that tin sometimes consciousness suffocating,' she gushed.

The performer further added, 'I’m proud of us—what we’re doing together and separately. We’re still attached astatine nan hip, but I deliberation neither of america really knew who nan different was without nan different one.'