Chocolate Avocado Pudding – Vegan and Dairy-Free Dessert

In this post: This cocoa avocado pudding is nan cleanable patient dessert. It’s vegan, dairy-free, and made pinch simple, patient ingredients!
I person to admit, I adore avocados! They’re truthful versatile – I put them successful smoothies to thicken them up and successful salads for other patient fats. So, of course, this vegan cocoa avocado pudding look is 1 of my favourite desserts! Learn to make it for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions below.
What is Chocolate Avocado Pudding?
Wait, avocado successful pudding? Yes! And earlier you telephone maine crazy – effort this delicious vegan pudding! The avocado doesn’t person a beardown sensation and creates a delightfully creamy texture akin to existent pudding.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This vegan cocoa pudding recipe:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t require fancy instrumentality aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is free from nan astir remark nutrient allergens
Ingredients
- Avocados: create a creamy texture that mimics regular pudding.
- Cocoa powder: adds a delicious cocoa flavor.
- Pure maple syrup: a delicious vegan sweetener.
- Vanilla extract: adds extent to nan spirit of nan pudding.
- Sea salt: captious to immoderate cocoa pudding recipe.
- Almond milk: this is an optional add-in successful lawsuit you request to bladed retired your pudding.
Substitutions and Variations
- You tin usage immoderate beverage you want: almond, soy, oat, cashew, coconut milk, etc.
- Try replacing 1 of nan avocados pinch a banana to trim nan fat and adhd earthy sweetness.
- For sweeteners, effort maple syrup, chromatic (which isn’t vegan), liquid stevia, day syrup, etc. Remember to adhd arsenic overmuch sweetener arsenic YOU find yummy!
- You tin usage sweetened aliases unsweetened cocoa powder.
How to Make Chocolate Avocado Pudding
- Peel nan avocados and region nan pits.
- Place each nan ingredients successful a blender aliases nutrient processor.
- Blend nan ingredients until smooth. Add beverage if nan pudding is excessively thick.
- Serve acold pinch your favourite toppings!
Serving Suggestions
Serve nan pudding chilled pinch toppings like:
- chocolate chips
- fresh berries (strawberries, raspberries, etc.)
- chopped nuts
- orange slices
- cake crumbs
- whipped pick aliases coconut cream
- peanut butter
- toasted coconut
- dark chocolate
- cinnamon
Recipe Tips
- For nan cleanable cocoa avocado pudding, you request nan cleanable avocado. You’ll request an avocado that’ll beryllium creamy erstwhile blended. HOWEVER, nan riper nan avocado gets, nan stronger its sensation becomes. Using a ripe but wholly greenish avocado (no brownish spots) is best.
- If your pudding needs much aliases little of an ingredient, spell up and set nan look based connected your judgment.
- If you don’t person capable avocado, adhd immoderate banana for creaminess and earthy sweetness.
- You tin frost this look for an extra acold dainty akin to crystal cream.
- If you usage stiff avocados, make judge you blend nan pudding good truthful location are nary chunks.
- Don’t hide to adhd your favourite toppings for a much nutritious and delicious vanished dish!
How to Store Avocado Pudding
Store nan cocoa avocado pudding leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for 4-5 days. To freeze, put nan leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 2 months.
FAQs
How do I hide nan avocado flavor?
If you usage axenic greenish avocados (not overripe) nan cocoa powder will disguise nan sensation of nan avocado. If you make nan pudding and find it tastes excessively overmuch for illustration avocado, you tin adhd much cocoa powder and re-blend.
What type of cocoa powder is best?
Raw, unsweetened cocoa powder useful champion successful nan recipe. However, you tin still usage sweetened cocoa powder aliases thing different assortment you person connected hand.
Can I usage stiff avocado?
Yes, stiff avocado useful good successful this recipe! It’ll make nan pudding creamier because of nan other moisture. Even better, nan pudding won’t person to beryllium chilled successful nan fridge because it’ll already beryllium cold!
What tin beryllium utilized alternatively of maple syrup?
Instead of maple syrup, you tin usage honey, liquid stevia, sugar, day syrup, aliases agave nectar.
Ingredients
- 2 large, ripe avocados - rind and pit removed
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 4 tbsp axenic maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp existent vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp oversea salt
- 1/2 cup almond milk, (optional - for consistency)
Instructions
- Place each ingredients successful a blender aliases nutrient processor.
- Blend until smooth.
- Serve acold pinch your favourite toppings!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 2
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 463Total Fat: 31gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 24gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 312mgCarbohydrates: 49gFiber: 15gSugar: 27gProtein: 5g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.