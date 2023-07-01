FAQs

How do I hide nan avocado flavor?

If you usage axenic greenish avocados (not overripe) nan cocoa powder will disguise nan sensation of nan avocado. If you make nan pudding and find it tastes excessively overmuch for illustration avocado, you tin adhd much cocoa powder and re-blend.

What type of cocoa powder is best?

Raw, unsweetened cocoa powder useful champion successful nan recipe. However, you tin still usage sweetened cocoa powder aliases thing different assortment you person connected hand.