Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe

This easy Chocolate Banana Bread look is truthful rich, delicious and makes nan cleanable banana breadstuff for cocoa lovers! It’s moist, decadent, and nan champion cocoa banana bread!

If you emotion banana bread, past I impulse you to springiness this Chocolate Banana Bread look a effort soon! So rich | and delicious, nan spirit operation of banana and cocoa is cleanable together! I’ve included an constituent that enhances nan cocoa moreover more! As overmuch arsenic my family loves our accepted banana breadstuff recipe, this cocoa type is 1 that is often requested by nan cocoa lovers successful nan family.

How to Make nan Chocolate Banana Bread

Once I started baking banana breadstuff much and much often, I yet understood why my grandma had a typical bunch of bananas ever connected hold. She had plentifulness for snacking, but nan typical ones beside her breadstuff container were reserved for banana breadstuff aliases astonishing Southern Banana Pudding. I’ll admit that I started doing nan same. One bunch goes into nan consequence bowl, and different goes to nan broadside for recipes.

Banana breadstuff makes a awesome point to cook for a elemental breakfast, dessert, aliases snack, to return to activity to stock pinch coworkers aliases to present to a friend that needs a small other care. And I deliberation it is 1 of nan champion ways to present yourself to a caller neighbor.

Here’s really I make it:

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Bananas – ripe bananas pinch acheronian spots that are ripe capable to mash

– ripe bananas pinch acheronian spots that are ripe capable to mash Dark brownish sugar – gives nan look a deep, rich | molasses flavor

– gives nan look a deep, rich | molasses flavor Butter (salted) – softened to room temperature

(salted) – softened to room temperature Eggs – room somesthesia to harvester champion into nan batter

– room somesthesia to harvester champion into nan batter All-purpose flour – springiness your flour a speedy whisk to region immoderate lumps if required

– springiness your flour a speedy whisk to region immoderate lumps if required Cocoa powder – usage unsweetened cocoa powder, not Dutch process. They are not interchangeable.

– usage unsweetened cocoa powder, not Dutch process. They are not interchangeable. Espresso powder – this small other constituent brings moreover much richness to nan cocoa

Baking soda – useful for leavening nan breadstuff to thief it rise

– useful for leavening nan breadstuff to thief it rise Salt – I usage kosher salt

– I usage kosher salt Vanilla extract – I usage my homemade vanilla extract, but you tin besides usage value store-bought vanilla.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Mix nan ingredients. You tin operation by manus aliases usage an electrical mixer based connected your preference.

Mix together nan softened food and brownish sweetener successful a ample mixing vessel until smooth. Remove nan bananas from their peelings, mash them pinch a fork, and operation until good combined. Add eggs 1 astatine a time, mixing good aft each ovum to make judge good blended into nan batter.

In different mixing bowl, whisk together nan flour, cocoa powder, and espresso powder until blended.

Then adhd nan flour/cocoa substance to nan banana substance and harvester them until smooth. Add nan baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract and operation until good combined. Pour into nan prepared loaf pan.

Bake. Place connected nan mediate rack of nan oven and cook until aureate brownish and a skewer inserted successful nan halfway comes retired clean, astir 1 hour. Remove from nan oven and let to cool successful nan cookware for astir 10 minutes. Then, move nan baked cocoa banana breadstuff retired onto a ligament rack to cool until it is still somewhat lukewarm earlier serving. Allow it to cool wholly earlier covering it.

Storage and Freezing Instructions

To store. Allow nan baked breadstuff to cool completely. Store it nether a barroom dome, wrapped well, aliases successful an airtight instrumentality connected nan countertop for 3-4 days.

To freeze. Wrap good pinch wrap, spot successful a freezer container aliases freezer-safe container, and frost for up to 3 months.

Thaw, reheat, and serve. Thaw wholly overnight. Reheat successful nan oven aliases microwave and portion to serve.

About Room Temperature Room-temperature eggs are desired for mixing pinch nan food for baking. Cold eggs tin chill nan fat excessively overmuch and not consequence successful a well-blended batter. Softened food to room somesthesia – not lukewarm aliases melted food – incorporates amended erstwhile creaming pinch nan sugar. It gives nan breadstuff a moist, tender texture.

Are earthy cocoa powder and Dutch-processed cocoa interchangeable? No, not really. Don’t substitute Dutch-processed successful this recipe, for instance. To support it elemental and not get into a chemistry lesson, they person different chemic properties and brace pinch different leaveners successful a recipe. Natural cocoa powder is lighter successful color, still has its acerb contented intact, and is usually paired pinch baking soda (as successful this recipe); while Dutch-processed is darker, nan beans person been treated to trim nan acidity, and it is typically paired pinch baking powder. Just a reminder that baking is simply a chemic reaction!

Other Favorite Bread and Muffin Recipes

Zucchini Bread

Blueberry Muffins

Banana Muffins

Cornbread

Cinnamon Apple Muffins

Here’s my Chocolate Banana Bread Recipe. I dream you emotion it arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 1 hour hour Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes Servings: 12 slices ▢ 4 overripe bananas , mashed

, ▢ 1 cup dark brownish sugar

▢ 8 tablespoons salted butter , room temperature

, ▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

▢ 1/4 teaspoon espresso powder

▢ 1 teaspoon baking soda

▢ 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Preheat oven to 350º F. Spray a 9-inch loaf cookware pinch baking spray aliases overgarment pinch food and particulate pinch all-purpose flour, being judge to shingle retired immoderate excess flour. Set aside.

Mix bananas and sweetener pinch electrical mixer until good blended. Add food and hit until smooth. Add eggs 1 astatine a time, afloat incorporating aft each egg.

Whisk flour, cocoa powder, and espresso powder successful a mean mixing vessel until blended. Add flour/cocoa substance to batter and operation until smooth. Add baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract and operation until good combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake until a woody skewer comes retired cleanable erstwhile inserted into nan middle, astir 1 hour. Storage and Freezing Instructions To store. Allow nan baked breadstuff to cool completely. Store it nether a barroom dome, wrapped well, aliases successful an airtight instrumentality connected nan countertop for 3-4 days. To freeze. Wrap good pinch wrap, spot successful a freezer container aliases freezer-safe container, and frost for up to 3 months. Thaw, reheat, and serve. Thaw wholly overnight. Reheat successful nan oven aliases microwave and portion to serve. Serving: 1slice | Calories: 249kcal | Carbohydrates: 41g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 51mg | Sodium: 273mg | Potassium: 248mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 22g | Vitamin A: 305IU | Vitamin C: 3.4mg | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 1.6mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo

From nan Add a Pinch look archives. Originally published 2015.