Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe

These are not your each day chocolate covered strawberries! I’ve spent hours testing 8 different types of cocoa to make nan astir cleanable chocolate-dipped strawberries.

These are truthful impressive, your friends and family will deliberation you had a strawberries transportation from a fancy dessert company! Keep reference for my tried and tested tips!

These Dipped Strawberries are cleanable for each occasion!

It doesn’t request to beryllium Valentine’s Day to bask this delicious treat. There is thing for illustration caller strawberries, dipped into decadent cocoa and chilled to perfection.

My chocolate-covered strawberries look makes nan cleanable cocoa strawberries, and I ensured that by testing not one, not two, but eight different chocolates to find nan champion results.

When you travel my easy 7 steps below, you’ll conscionable request astir 30 minutes and 4 ingredients to make this foolproof recipe.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Ingredients

These easy cocoa covered strawberries only require 4 basal ingredients. Keep reference to get nan afloat look pinch measurements and much tips!

Strawberries

Semi-sweet chocolate: baking barroom aliases chips – support reference to observe which cocoa I deliberation is best!

baking barroom aliases chips – support reference to observe which cocoa I deliberation is best! White chocolate: baking barroom aliases chips

baking barroom aliases chips Coconut lipid aliases different neutral oil

Variations/Toppings You tin adhd a assortment of toppings to cocoa dipped strawberries if you choose. Some celebrated topping include: Sprinkles

Finely crushed pistachios

Finely crushed almonds

Finely crushed peppermint

Any of your favourite candy, finely crushed

Mini cocoa chips

What is nan Best Chocolate for Chocolate Covered Strawberries?

I tested 8 different types of cocoa to thief you fig retired which 1 to use!

While testing nan chocolate, I made elaborate notes astir really agelong nan cocoa took to melt, nan taste, appearance, consistency for dipping, nan clip it took to dry, nan price, and more.

While strawberries are astonishing dipped successful immoderate delicious chocolate, nan beneath guideline will thief you elevate your chocolate-covered strawberries! Here are my observations astir nan cocoa coating:

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: Chocolate spirit wasn’t very pronounced. Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey.

Chocolate spirit wasn’t very pronounced. Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey. Dipping consistency: Smooth, easy to melt

Smooth, easy to melt Overall appearance: Matte, ray brown

Matte, ray brown Drying time: Quick dry, wrong minutes

Quick dry, wrong minutes Price: .49 cents/oz

.49 cents/oz Additional Notes: Quickest to dry, ace easy dip.

Ghirardelli Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Time to melt: 90 seconds

90 seconds Taste: D eep, rich | cocoa flavor

eep, rich | cocoa flavor Dipping consistency: Thick

Thick Overall appearance: Shiny

Shiny Drying time: Slow, a fewer hours to dry

Slow, a fewer hours to dry Price: .34 cents/oz

.34 cents/oz Additional Notes: Best for baking, not a awesome consequence dipper.

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Chips

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: Not overly sweet, bully rich | flavor

Not overly sweet, bully rich | flavor Dipping consistency: Medium thickness but still easy to dip

Medium thickness but still easy to dip Overall appearance: Off-white

Off-white Drying time: Quick-dry

Quick-dry Price: .38 cents/oz

.38 cents/oz Additional Notes: Probably nan champion achromatic cocoa action successful position of sensation and barren time.

Baker’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bar

Time to melt: 90 seconds

90 seconds Taste: Deep, rich | cocoa flavor

Deep, rich | cocoa flavor Dipping consistency: Medium thickness but still easy to dip

Medium thickness but still easy to dip Overall appearance: Shiny

Shiny Drying time: Slow dry, a fewer hours to dry

Slow dry, a fewer hours to dry Price: .62 cents/oz

.62 cents/oz Additional Notes: Had bully consistency for dipping.

Ghirardelli White Chocolate Bar

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: Not overly sweet, bully rich | flavor

Not overly sweet, bully rich | flavor Dipping consistency: Medium thickness but still easy to dip

Medium thickness but still easy to dip Overall appearance: Off-white

Off-white Drying time: Slow dry, a fewer hours to dry

Slow dry, a fewer hours to dry Price: .72 cents/oz

.72 cents/oz Additional Notes: Good taste, much costly and slower barren time.

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: N ot bitter for illustration normal acheronian chocolate, measurement amended cocoa spirit than nan Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers

ot bitter for illustration normal acheronian chocolate, measurement amended cocoa spirit than nan Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers Dipping consistency: easy to melt, smooth

easy to melt, smooth Overall appearance: Matte

Matte Drying time: Quick dry

Quick dry Price: .49 cents/oz

.49 cents/oz Additional Notes: Wasn’t bitter for illustration normal acheronian chocolate! Not ace acheronian either.

Chocolate Almond Bark (Walmart brand)

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey

Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey Dipping consistency: Easy to melt, smooth

Easy to melt, smooth Overall appearance: Matte

Matte Drying time: Quick dry

Quick dry Price: .15 cents/oz

.15 cents/oz Additional Notes: Makes a awesome drizzle!

White Chocolate Almond Bark (Walmart brand)

Time to melt: 60 seconds

60 seconds Taste: Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey

Tasted much saccharine than chocolatey Dipping consistency: Easy to melt, smooth

Easy to melt, smooth Overall appearance: Pure white, whitest of all

Pure white, whitest of all Drying time: Quick dry

Quick dry Price: .15 cents/oz

.15 cents/oz Additional Notes: Makes a awesome drizzle!

Which cocoa should I use? Ultimately, nan type of cocoa to usage will dangle connected your individual preference. That being said.. If you are looking for a rich, heavy cocoa spirit and you’re okay pinch waiting for them to dry, usage Ghirardelli aliases Baker’s Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bar.

If you want middle-of-the-road cocoa pinch a speedy barren time, I urge Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers.

If you want nan astir cost-effective option, usage Chocolate Almond Bark aliases White Chocolate Almond Bark.

If you want a axenic achromatic color, usage Walmart Brand White Chocolate Almond Bark.

The cocoa chips were my slightest favourite because nan substance was very thick, moreover aft adding further oil.

The image supra of nan strawberries numbered connected nan achromatic committee was taken astir 30+ minutes aft dipping each of them and you tin intelligibly show nan ones that return nan longest to group arsenic they are still shiny.

How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries

When you travel my step-by-step guide, you’ll beryllium amazed astatine really easy making gorgeous strawberries dipped successful cocoa tin be! Keep reference to get my pro tips and nan afloat look pinch measurements and ingredients successful nan look paper below:

Fill a vessel pinch lukewarm water, adhd nan strawberries and mildly swish them together to cleanable them. Drain nan h2o and thoroughly barren each strawberry. Allow them to barren aerial for 30 minutes. They must beryllium wholly barren aliases nan cocoa will not stick. To melt nan chocolate, usage a microwave-safe vessel and power it successful 20 2nd increments, stirring successful betwixt each interval. Usually, it takes astir 3-4 intervals. Once you spot smaller pieces remaining, extremity microwaving and usage a spoon to stir, arsenic nan residual power will melt nan chocolate. Once afloat melted, operation ½ spoon of lipid into each type of chocolate. This will thief you execute nan cleanable consistency for dipping, springiness nan cocoa a glossy finish, and let nan cocoa to person a softer texture versus a difficult ace erstwhile you wound it. Line a baking expanse pinch wax paper, parchment insubstantial aliases a silicone baking mat. Hold nan strawberry by nan stem and dip into nan chocolate. Then mildly scrape nan excess cocoa disconnected nan bottommost of nan strawberry, utilizing nan articulator of nan bowl. Place connected nan lined tray.

Optional: drizzle nan strawberries pinch chocolate, beverage cocoa aliases achromatic chocolate. Place a mini magnitude of cocoa into a piping container aliases sandwich bag. Cut a mini spread successful 1 corner, past cautiously drizzle nan cocoa complete nan strawberries.

Allow nan strawberries to beryllium astatine room somesthesia until nan cocoa afloat sets. Remove from nan tray and plate.

Making Chocolate Covered Strawberries successful Advance Chocolate covered strawberries are champion enjoyed fresh, ideally wrong 24 hours of making them. The longer they are stored, nan higher nan chance of nan strawberries becoming little caller and nan cocoa losing its texture and spirit owed to condensation. The champion measurement to shop chocolate-covered strawberries is astatine room temperature, truthful if you make them successful advance, support them connected nan antagonistic for astir 1 day. Room somesthesia strawberries won’t nutrient arsenic overmuch condensation, keeping their texture intact.

Tips for Dipped Strawberries

You don’t request to trust connected strawberry transportation from Edible Arrangements because these are moreover amended and tin beryllium made immoderate clip you want them! Follow these tips for nan champion strawberries dipped successful chocolate!

Use caller strawberries: Using firm, ripe, juicy strawberries pinch caller greenish leaves pinch reddish each nan measurement up to nan stem will make nan best, and astir visually pleasing, cocoa strawberries.

Using firm, ripe, juicy strawberries pinch caller greenish leaves pinch reddish each nan measurement up to nan stem will make nan best, and astir visually pleasing, cocoa strawberries. Use dry, room temp strawberries: Be judge to let clip to fto your strawberries travel to room temp and guarantee they are thoroughly dried to trim condensation and let cocoa to set.

Be judge to let clip to fto your strawberries travel to room temp and guarantee they are thoroughly dried to trim condensation and let cocoa to set. Use precocious value chocolate:​ Use nan guideline supra to thief you take nan cleanable cocoa for easy dipping and a last consequence that rivals immoderate store-bought cocoa strawberries.

How to Get nan Right Consistency for Chocolate Covered Strawberries To bladed your cocoa to nan cleanable consistency, adhd coconut lipid (or immoderate different neutral oil) successful mini amounts until you scope nan desired consistency. Be judge to adhd successful mini amounts small by little, because if you adhd excessively overmuch it will forestall nan cocoa from mounting properly.

How to Serve this Chocolate Covered Strawberries Recipe

Chocolate covered strawberries are cleanable for a typical juncture for illustration a wedding, party, aliases vacation gathering because they are specified an elegant dessert. However, this is 1 of my favourite treats to bask immoderate clip you get nan craving aliases conscionable want to supply a typical dainty for your family!

Some different ideas for serving cocoa dipped strawberries include:

Dress up different desserts: ​Decorate nan guidelines and/or nan apical of chocolate cake.

​Decorate nan guidelines and/or nan apical of chocolate cake. Decorate a dessert bar: ​Arrange individual dipped strawberries astir a dessert barroom for tasty, edible decor.

​Arrange individual dipped strawberries astir a dessert barroom for tasty, edible decor. Chocolate strawberry pops: Add strawberries to a woody skewer for cocoa dipped strawberry pops that tin either beryllium a handheld dainty aliases stuck into galore different desserts arsenic a tasty decoration.

How to Store Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate covered strawberries are champion stored astatine room temperature. You tin support them connected nan antagonistic for astir 1 day.

If you want to support your cocoa covered strawberries for much than a day, you should refrigerate them. However, refrigeration mightiness origin them to sweat a bit. To trim sweating, put a mates of insubstantial towels astatine nan bottommost of an airtight instrumentality and spot nan strawberries connected apical of nan insubstantial towels. If you request to shop aggregate layers of strawberries, usage wax insubstantial aliases parchment insubstantial betwixt nan layers to forestall sticking.

How agelong do Chocolate Covered Strawberries last? Chocolate covered strawberries past astatine room somesthesia for astir 24 hours. When refrigerated, they tin past astir 48 hours.

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries FAQs

Do strawberries request to beryllium barren earlier dipping successful chocolate? Yes, barren strawberries let nan cocoa substance to instrumentality to them. Strawberries should beryllium washed and past thoroughly dried earlier dipping. Why won’t melted cocoa instrumentality to my strawberries? Melted cocoa whitethorn not instrumentality to strawberries owed to moisture connected nan strawberries’ surface. Ensure nan strawberries are thoroughly dried earlier dipping them successful chocolate. Additionally, nan chocolate’s somesthesia is essential; if it’s excessively basking aliases excessively cold, it whitethorn not adhere properly. Do you put Chocolate Covered Strawberries successful nan fridge earlier making them? For champion results and to minimize condensation arsenic nan cocoa cools, strawberries should beryllium astatine room somesthesia earlier dipping. How do you barren strawberries aft dipping successful chocolate? To barren strawberries aft dipping them successful chocolate, simply fto nan excess cocoa drizzle off, and past spot them connected a parchment-lined baking expanse aliases a expanse cookware lined pinch a silicone baking mat aliases wax paper. Leave nan strawberries until nan cocoa has hardened. Why are my chocolate-covered strawberries watery? Both nan caller berries and nan cocoa incorporate water, and erstwhile they acquisition somesthesia changes (like being removed from nan refrigerator and coming to room temp) nan moisture is brought out. For champion results, earlier you dip strawberries you should fto them travel to room temp first, and make judge they are wholly barren earlier dipping.