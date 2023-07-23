Chris Christie slams Ron DeSantis over Florida's new Black history curriculum

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican statesmanlike contender, went aft his rival Gov. Ron DeSantis connected Sunday complete his consequence to nan Florida Board of Education's new standards for really African American history will beryllium taught successful schools.

“DeSantis started this occurrence pinch nan measure that he signed, and now he doesn’t want to return work for immoderate is done successful nan aftermath of it. And from listening and watching his comments, he’s evidently uncomfortable,” Christie said successful an question and reply on CBS’ “Face nan Nation.”

The caller history standards, which nan committee approved past week, thatch students that immoderate Black group benefited from slavery because it taught them useful skills. Updates to nan program were required by a 2022 rule that DeSantis called nan “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” aliases “Stop WOKE Act,” NBC South Florida reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris rebuked nan caller standards Friday, decrying them arsenic an effort by extremist leaders to dispersed propaganda.

DeSantis swiftly pushed backmost on Twitter, accusing Harris and different Democrats of lying astir nan acquisition standards to “cover for their agenda.” He besides dismissed Harris’ guidance arsenic “absolutely ridiculous” and “totally outrageous” successful little remarks to reporters astatine nan Utah Capitol.

Asked to respond to nan board’s wording of nan program change, DeSantis said: “I didn’t do it, and I wasn’t progressive successful it.

“But I deliberation — I deliberation what they’re doing is, I deliberation that they’re astir apt going to show immoderate of nan folks that yet parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into, into doing things later successful life,” he continued, referring to enslaved people. “These were scholars who put that together. It was not thing that was done politically.”

Christie took purpose astatine DeSantis’ remarks Sunday. “‘I didn’t do it’ and ‘I’m not progressive successful it’ are not nan words of leadership," he said. “If this was specified a large rumor for Gov. DeSantis, he had 4 years to do this. He only started to attraction connected this erstwhile he decided he wanted to tally for president and effort to get to nan correct of Donald Trump.

“And so, I deliberation group spot this arsenic politically manipulative," Christie added.

DeSantis’ run did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Christie has launched predominant attacks connected DeSantis and different candidates successful nan early title for nan GOP nomination. He spent astir arsenic overmuch clip slamming his statesmanlike rivals arsenic he did touting his ain accomplishments astatine a astir two-hour municipality hallway successful South Carolina connected Friday night, his first outing successful nan authorities since he launched his run successful June.

Throughout nan event, Christie made pointed jabs astatine respective 2024 contenders, arsenic disavowing some Trump and President Joe Biden but besides calling retired DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and erstwhile South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley by name.