Chris Hughton should be sacked as Black Stars head coach - Charles Taylor

22 minutes ago
  3. Chris Hughton should be sacked as Black Stars head coach - Charles Taylor

Former Ghanaian footballer, Charles Taylor, has called for nan dismissal of Black Stars caput coach, Chris Hughton, citing his perceived deficiency of tactical abilities.

The erstwhile Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko subordinate expressed his belief that Hughton is unfit for nan position of caput coach for nan four-time African champions.

The erstwhile Brighton and Hove Albion leader assumed nan domiciled of Ghana caput coach successful February of this year, having antecedently served arsenic nan method head during Otto Addo's tenure astatine nan 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an question and reply pinch Angel TV, Taylor stated, "Chris Hughton doesn't merit to beryllium nan Black Stars coach; his tactical abilities are very low. He can't create competitions among nan players, he ever uses aged players, starring to abysmal results. He needs to beryllium sacked."

Since his appointment, Hughton has overseen 3 games during nan 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers successful March and June. Out of these 3 fixtures, Ghana managed to unafraid 1 triumph and 2 draws.

