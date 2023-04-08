Chris Pratt's Tomorrow War 2 Gets Update After Years Of Silence

A fewer years aft nan first movie group records for Prime Video, The Tomorrow War 2 has yet gotten an update from head Chris McKay. Chris Pratt led nan ensemble formed of nan 2021 sci-fi actioner arsenic Dan Forester, a erstwhile Green Beret successful 2022 who is recruited by soldiers that person traveled backmost from nan twelvemonth 2051 to conflict an invading alien unit that has astir wiped retired humanity successful nan future. Marking nan live-action directorial debut of McKay, nan movie garnered mostly mixed reviews, pinch praise directed astatine Pratt, Sam Richardson and nan action sequences.

While speaking pinch Uproxx to talk his activity connected nan horror-comedy Renfield, Chris McKay reflected connected his acquisition pinch Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War and its streaming success. When asked astir nan antecedently announced sequel, of which there's been nary connection successful 2 years, nan head offered a promising update connected nan project, confirming that "there is simply a book coming for that" successful nan adjacent future. See McKay's reflection of nan movie below:

Yeah, because they released it worldwide connected nan aforesaid day. Literally, they released it astir nan world. I still get DMs from group from India and Brazil, and group who are discovering it, who loved that movie and loved nan characters and worldly for illustration that. Ultimately, it was a really awesome experience. But it was 1 of those things where, of course, you’re making a movie for nan theaters. And past nan movie was done and they were like, “No, we’re going to put it connected a streamer.” It was a small spot of a difficult pill to swallow because I’d seen it successful theaters and I’d seen really it played. And still to this day, it still plays connected Amazon. It’s still 1 of their number 1 movies to this day.

Everything We Know About The Tomorrow War 2

In spite of its mixed reviews, The Tomorrow War proved to beryllium 1 of nan biggest hits of nan summertime connected streaming platforms, breaking respective records for Prime Video and becoming nan streamer's most-watched movied, while besides beating Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy and Disney+'s Black Widow and Luca. This occurrence quickly led to talks betwixt Skydance and Amazon for a Tomorrow War 2, pinch McKay successful negotiations to return alongside writer Zach Dean, Pratt, Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Yvonne Strahovski, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.

With 2 years now past from nan film's merchandise and sequel announcement, McKay's update seems to corroborate that Dean, who besides contributed to Fast X's script, has decently begun penning connected The Tomorrow War 2. Plot specifications stay nether wraps astatine this point, though McKay has antecedently expressed his hopes for nan sequel to statesman expanding nan time-traveling world of nan original film, including nan creation of nan wormhole instrumentality utilized to span nan past and future, and nan root of nan alien species, nan White Spikes.

Though nary casting specifications person yet to beryllium confirmed for nan film, nan anterior reports for The Tomorrow War 2 wanting to bring backmost Hodge and Strahovski seems to bespeak much clip recreation adventures considering nan erstwhile died successful nan original's last enactment and nan second only existed arsenic a early type of Pratt's daughter. With McKay looking to beryllium successful nan cognize connected really nan sequel is progressing, it deos look apt he will beryllium backmost astatine nan helm for nan sci-fi-led sequel, while Pratt's ongoing narration pinch Amazon for The Terminal List season 2 makes it each nan much apt he excessively will return to lead nan cast.

Source: Uproxx