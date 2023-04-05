‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’ Becomes Nielsen’s Most-Streamed Comedy Special In A Measurement Week

Chris Rock group a streaming grounds pinch his latest drama special.

In its first afloat week connected Netflix, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage earned nan title of most-streamed drama typical successful a measurement week from March 6 to 12, according to Nielsen. That is, astatine slightest since Nielsen began search streaming contented successful 2017.

The typical jumped 48% complete its opening play viewership to 798M viewing minutes, putting it astatine No. 9 connected Nielsen’s wide streaming charts for that week.

Selective Outrage outperformed Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones for nan title, acold surpassing that special’s erstwhile grounds of 573M viewing minutes successful a week. Rock’s drama typical besides made it into nan Top 4 most-streamed drama specials for nan erstwhile measurement week, contempt conscionable complete 24 hours of availability. The typical was carried connected Netflix connected Saturday evening of that interval, drafting 418M viewing minutes.

You was backmost atop nan wide streaming floor plan this week, aft Netflix dropped nan remaining episodes of Season 4. The bid tallied 1.4B viewing minutes from Thursday to Sunday, pinch 62% of nan viewing attributed to nan 5 caller episodes.

Three further titles besides made it into nan billion-minute nine this week, 2 of which besides belonged to Netflix. Both Outer Banks and MH370: The Plane That Disappeared raked successful 1.2B viewing minutes, putting them successful 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

With nan last section debuting conscionable hours earlier nan week’s measurement model closed, HBO‘s The Last of Us brought successful 1.1B viewing minutes and came successful 4th place. That was 5% higher than nan erstwhile week’s viewership, according to Nielsen.

Nielsen’s measurement only accounts for viewing connected HBO Max, but nan web said that a series-high 8.2M group tuned successful for nan finale episode crossed linear and integer platforms connected March 12.

The Mandalorian fell 1 spot to No. 6 this week, but viewership was really up 8% vs. Season 3’s premiere week to 889M minutes. The Star Wars bid was bumped down by Netflix’s Luther: The Fallen Sun, which tallied 898M viewing minutes astatine took 5th place.

Now measured by Nielsen, Paramount+ held onto its spot for nan 2nd week connected nan streaming charts. With NCIS‘ viewership connected nan Paramount Global level added to nan procedural’s play assemblage connected Netflix, NCIS came successful seventh spot successful nan wide rankings (with 888M minutes).

Here is nan afloat Top 10, pinch streaming service, title, number of episodes (“1″=feature film) and minutes of viewing: