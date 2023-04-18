Chris Smith dead at 31: Tributes pour in for eight-season NFL defensive end

Former NFL protect extremity Chris Smith has died astatine nan property of 31, conscionable hours aft playing for nan Seattle Sea Dragons successful nan XFL and 4 years connected from nan tragic decease of his partner, nan mother of his daughter.

He played connected Sunday successful Seattle's XFL triumph complete St Louis Battlehawks, and arsenic yet nary origin of decease has been announced.

In 2019, Smith's woman Petara Cordero was killed connected a road successful Cleveland aft his Lamborghini suffered a tyre malfunction and deed nan median.

Cordero exited nan car and was opinionated astatine nan broadside of nan roadworthy erstwhile different conveyance smashed into nan broadside of theirs, pinch a 47-year-old female later admitting to drinking.

The 2014 NFL Draft prime spent clip pinch 7 different teams crossed 8 seasons successful nan league, ending his pro profession pinch the Houston Texans in 2021.

Chris Smith, pictured playing for nan Baltimore Ravens successful 2019, has died astatine nan property of 31

Smith's girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed successful a car mishap successful 2019, conscionable weeks aft giving commencement to their first daughter

Smith pictured astatine nan commencement of his daughter, Haven Harris - 4 weeks later, calamity struck erstwhile his partner and his baby's mother Cordero was killed successful a roadworthy postulation accident

Smith pictured successful his past Instagram post, a video, uploaded to his relationship connected March 30

Smith returned to shot a week aft Cordero's death, saying it's what she would want

A period earlier her death, nan 26-year-old Cordero had fixed commencement to their first child, a girl called Haven Harris. Smith missed an NFL crippled for nan Browns, against nan Colts, to beryllium location for her birth.

While nan driver said to constabulary that she had been drinking earlier nan crash, she was not charged because she was not illegally intoxicated aliases speeding erstwhile nan clang occurred.

Less than a week aft her death, Smith returned to nan section to play against nan New York Jets.

'I americium going to play coming because it is thing she would want maine to do,' he said. 'She would want maine to support doing what I emotion and enactment strong. I play for her tonight.'

Smith's past Instagram station was March 30, captioned 'XFL Live' wherever he appears to beryllium talking astir playing shot pinch a teammate. Comments underneath were paying tribute to Smith, pinch 1 saying: 'Love you fam alert high'.

He was represented by Nicole Lynn, nan supplier who connected Monday negotiated nan $255m woody Jalen Hurts signed pinch nan Philadelphia Eagles, making him nan highest paid subordinate successful NFL history.

In a tweet revealing Smith's passing connected Monday, West Rowan High School's shot relationship said: 'Rest successful Peace to a West Rowan Legend!

'Chris was a amended personification than he was player! The effect he had connected those astir him will beryllium remembered forever!'

Smith, pictured correct pinch Myles Garrett, besides played for nan Cleveland Browns for 2 years

Smith celebrates pinch coach Larry Jackson aft a triumph complete nan Jets while pinch nan Browns

When he was playing for Cleveland, Smith's woman Petara died successful a tragic car accident

Cleveland Browns tight-end David Njoku added successful his ain tribute: 'Rest successful paradise Chris Smith. Hometown leader and a relative to everyone. Such a benignant soul. This is Heartbreaking.'

'Your bequest lives connected arsenic a personification who dispersed emotion pinch a smile. Love you bro.'

Jerry Mitchell, a cornerback who played pinch Smith successful college, tweeted: 'RIP Chris Smith, Your grin lit up nan room and you dispersed positivity everyplace you went.

'You ever had a passion for moving hard, chasing your dreams, and keeping God first!

Another Arkansas team-mate, running-back Broderick Green, added: 'Wow. I can’t judge it. RIP to nan nicest teammate I’ve ever ha. A axenic joyousness to beryllium around.'

Roy Miller III, a protect tackle who spent 9 seasons successful nan NFL, wrote: 'My relative I was conscionable reasoning really proud I was of you chasing your dreams successful nan XFL you made a full room laughter erstwhile you laughed you ever recovered a measurement to make immoderate business affirmative RIH Smitty.'

Smith is pictured stepping disconnected nan section aft a crippled pinch nan Raiders successful December 2020

Tributes from adjacent friends and erstwhile teammates were made to Smith crossed societal media

The sad news was later confirmed by nan Salisbury Post, who called him 'the eventual give-back guy' who was a 'generous philanthropist to section schools and projects'.

Smith was first drafted by nan Jacksonville Jaguars successful nan 5th information successful 2014, and went connected to motion for nan Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, earlier dropping retired of nan convention successful 2021.

His effort astatine a shot comeback saw him motion for Seattle successful nan XFL successful March, and he played 5 times for nan squad earlier his death.