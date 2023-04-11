Ciara says she blocks out opinions of her and that Vanity Fair dress

Ciara is surviving stress-free erstwhile it comes to different people’s sentiment astir her.

With a profession that spans 20 years, the vocalist tells TODAY.com that she’s focused connected being authentic and wants to do things "that I’m genuinely connected to (and) genuinely judge in," whether it’s dropping female-empowerment anthems for illustration her caller azygous "Da Girls" aliases wearing a sheer dress to nan Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Ciara wore a sexy look designed by Dundas. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

When she was criticized for her see-through crystal-embellished gown to nan 2023 post-Oscars bash, she posted a TikTok joking astir wearing a furniture expanse that afloat covered her assemblage to adjacent year’s party. (She besides proudly wore nan dress successful her euphony video for "Da Girls.")

"What I’ve learned complete nan years of being an entertainer, there’s gonna ever beryllium commentary. People are ever going to person an opinion. I deliberation you person to artifact retired nan noise," Ciara said. "In galore moments successful our lives, that applies."

"I deliberation that if I would person listened to a batch of opinions from erstwhile I first started, I wouldn’t beryllium wherever I americium today,” she continues. “You person to person that mentality. And arsenic agelong arsenic you’re assured successful your look and you’re proud of it, and you’re enjoying yourself, for me, that’s what matters most."

The entertainer and entrepreneur credits that mindset pinch being surrounded by "really astonishing women."

"There’s thing amended than building a organization of women and having that support," she says. "That support besides pours into your confidence."

The vocalist pays nary attraction to nan opinions of others. Courtesy Channing Smith / Degree

Ciara, 37, says maintaining a beardown friend group has besides helped her support position erstwhile it comes to aging.

"If we commencement reasoning heavy astir nan changes and nan transitions of our bodies, I deliberation we commencement to make things measurement much analyzable than they request to be," she says. "And we create measurement much accent connected ourselves than we request to, versus conscionable giving ourselves grace."

For nan moments erstwhile her nerves do commencement to return hold, nan Grammy victor said she's known springiness herself a "whole pep talk" erstwhile nerves aliases worries astir other's opinions takes hold.

“From being mom to being connected nan shape and particularly successful those really, really special, large moments,” she says, “I tin get a small worked up.” She added that she will springiness herself a full pep talk.

Ciara said to TODAY.com while promoting her business pinch Degree and its motorboat of Unlimited by Degree line, a technologically-advanced antiperspirant that responds to assemblage power and moisture. The product, which comes successful a coagulated antiperspirant aliases barren spray, has 5 gender-neutral fragrances, which Ciara calls “game-changing.”

“I emotion being a portion of game-changing partnerships and relationships. That’s my mission,” she says. “And I’m ever trying to fig retired really I tin support changing nan game.”