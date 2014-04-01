Cilantro Lime Chicken Recipe

This easy Cilantro Lime Chicken look is zesty and delicious! With a caller cilantro lime marinade that is elemental to make, this chickenhearted look is simply a juicy, flavorful favorite!

Simple suppers are immoderate of my favorites and are often a necessity astir my house! Quick, easy chickenhearted recipes that are tasty and packed afloat of spirit are immoderate of my favorites! And this easy cilantro lime chickenhearted look surely does not disappoint. This chickenhearted is cleanable for a speedy meal, made pinch a elemental cilantro lime marinade and past grilled to perfection, truthful cleanable for engaged nights and a crowd favourite for casual entertaining too.

How to Make Cilantro Lime Chicken

The cardinal to this delicious chickenhearted look originates pinch nan cilantro lime marinade. It’s elemental but gives nan chickenhearted nan astir astonishing flavor. Here’s really to make it:

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Chicken – boneless, skinless chickenhearted breasts. You tin substitute pinch boneless chickenhearted thighs but nan thighs will navigator faster than nan chickenhearted breasts, truthful watch them carefully.

– boneless, skinless chickenhearted breasts. You tin substitute pinch boneless chickenhearted thighs but nan thighs will navigator faster than nan chickenhearted breasts, truthful watch them carefully. Cilantro – Use chopped caller cilantro, including nan stems, for nan marinade. The stems person a batch of spirit successful them. Use much chopped caller cilantro erstwhile nan chickenhearted has vanished cooking. You’ll request a ample bunch of caller cilantro for nan full recipe. If you do not attraction for cilantro, you tin usage caller flat-leaf parsley.

– Use chopped caller cilantro, including nan stems, for nan marinade. The stems person a batch of spirit successful them. Use much chopped caller cilantro erstwhile nan chickenhearted has vanished cooking. You’ll request a ample bunch of caller cilantro for nan full recipe. If you do not attraction for cilantro, you tin usage caller flat-leaf parsley. Limes – Use caller limes for their juice and zest for nan marinade, arsenic good arsenic limes for last mentation of nan chickenhearted earlier serving.

– Use caller limes for their juice and zest for nan marinade, arsenic good arsenic limes for last mentation of nan chickenhearted earlier serving. Cumin – Use crushed cumin. Cilantro and cumin are truthful flavorful together successful this recipe.

– Use crushed cumin. Cilantro and cumin are truthful flavorful together successful this recipe. Cayenne pepper – A spot of cayenne capsicum adds nan cleanable magnitude of herb to this marinade without being overpowering. You tin substitute pinch paprika for nan colour without nan power if you aren’t a instrumentality of cayenne!

– A spot of cayenne capsicum adds nan cleanable magnitude of herb to this marinade without being overpowering. You tin substitute pinch paprika for nan colour without nan power if you aren’t a instrumentality of cayenne! Stone House Seasoning – My homemade seasoning blend is cleanable successful this mariande.

– My homemade seasoning blend is cleanable successful this mariande. Olive Oil – Use a spot of other virgin oliva lipid successful nan marinade and a spot for brushing nan grill aliases grill pan.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep. Add nan chickenhearted to a ample zip apical freezer container aliases a ample baking dish.

Mix nan marinade. In a ample mixing vessel aliases ample liquid measuring cup (I usage my 4-cup), whisk together nan ingredients to make nan marinade according to nan recipe.

Marinate nan chicken. Pour nan marinade complete nan chicken. If utilizing a bag, region arsenic overmuch aerial arsenic imaginable arsenic you seal it and past spot onto a baking sheet. If utilizing a baking crockery to marinate, past screen it good pinch wrap aliases airtight lid. Place nan marinade covered chickenhearted successful nan refrigerator for astatine slightest an hour.

Grill aliases bake. When fresh to cook, region nan chickenhearted from nan marinade and discard nan marinade. Place chickenhearted connected nan grill aliases a grill cookware and grill arsenic instructed. You tin besides cook successful nan oven until done. Cook nan chickenhearted until it reaches an soul somesthesia of 165º F erstwhile checked pinch an soul nutrient thermometer, past region from grill aliases oven and let to remainder for a fewer minutes.

Top and serve. Add caller lime juice and cilantro to nan cooked chickenhearted for serving. Serve pinch lime wedges if desired.

Recipe Tips Make Ahead! To repast prep, you tin quickly whisk nan marinade together successful nan greeting and fto nan chickenhearted marinate each time truthful that it is fresh to navigator erstwhile you get location successful nan evening. Grill aliases bake! If you don’t person a grill, this crockery is delicious cooked successful a grill cookware connected nan stove aliases successful nan oven too!

Freezing Instructions

Once cooked, let to cool completely. Portion into freezer-safe container(s) and frost up to 3 months. To serve, thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight, reheat and serve.

Alternately, prep nan cilantro lime chickenhearted without cooking, information into freezer-safe container(s) and frost up to 3 months. To cook, region from nan freezer and thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Then, navigator arsenic instructed.

Ways to Serve Cilantro Lime Chicken

Large Salad – I emotion to trim my chickenhearted into pieces and service arsenic a portion of a ample crockery platter. The crockery is delicious pinch mixed greens, greenish onions, avocado, tomatoes, and homemade ranch dressing.

Wrap – Grill immoderate tortillas and brace nan chickenhearted pinch immoderate crockery greens, achromatic beans and avocado for a delicious wrap.

Main Dish pinch Sides – Pair pinch sides for illustration rice, achromatic beans aliases a grilled maize salad. Make a immoderate nachos by placing chickenhearted connected apical of tortilla chips, and different favourite ingredients for illustration salsa and queso. It is besides delicious topped pinch a spot of avocado salsa and served pinch a a favourite broadside dish.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is nan longest magnitude of clip chickenhearted should marinate? It’s a bully thought to support nan marinating clip under 24 hours, but two days is nan maximum. The fibers successful nan chickenhearted tin statesman to break down aft 2 days, making it sensation mushy. Is location a type of instrumentality that is not advised to usage for marinating? Don’t usage metallic containers for marinating. The metallic tin respond to nan acerb successful nan marinade. Use solid aliases integrative instead. How agelong is earthy chickenhearted bully successful nan refrigerator? Raw chickenhearted is bully for one to 2 days in kept successful nan refrigerator. If you aren’t capable to navigator it connected time two, your champion stake is to spell up and wrap it decently and frost it. How do I cognize if my chickenhearted is done? Use a meat thermometer and make judge it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t conjecture whether chickenhearted is done aliases not – conscionable springiness it a speedy cheque pinch nan thermometer!

More Cilantro Lime Recipes

Cilantro Lime Rice

Cilantro Lime Shrimp Salad

Hamburger Sliders pinch Cilantro Lime Spread

Here’s my speedy Cilantro Lime Chicken recipe. I deliberation you’ll emotion it!

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes Marinate: 1 hour hour Total Time: 1 hour hour 40 minutes minutes Servings: 4 ▢ 4 boneless skinless chickenhearted breasts

▢ 3/4 cup cilantro , chopped and divided

, ▢ 5 limes , juice and zest

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ pinch cayenne pepper , optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Stone House Seasoning

▢ 1 tablespoon olive oil , + much if brushing grill aliases grill pan If utilizing oven, preheat to 375 degrees.

Add chickenhearted to a zip apical freezer container aliases ample baking dish.

Whisk together 1/2 cup chopped caller cilantro, 2 tablespoons lime zest, 1/4 cup lime juice, crushed cumin, cayenne pepper, Stone House Seasoning, and oliva oil. Pour complete nan chicken. Remove arsenic overmuch aerial arsenic imaginable arsenic you seal nan container and spot connected a baking expanse to drawback immoderate drips; aliases if utilizing a baking crockery to marinate, screen pinch wrap. Store nan marinade-covered chickenhearted successful nan refrigerator for astatine slightest an hour, but nary much than 24 hours to marinate.

To cook, preheat grill aliases grill cookware to mean heat. Brush pinch oliva oil. Remove nan chickenhearted from nan marinade, discarding nan marinade, and spot onto nan grill aliases grill pan. Cook for 3 minutes connected 1 broadside and past move and navigator 3 further minutes, turning nan chickenhearted to grill if basal until it's done. Don't crowd nan chickenhearted successful nan grill cookware arsenic want it to navigator quickly and not beryllium truthful overmuch that it steams. If utilizing oven, spot baking crockery pinch chickenhearted (having discarded nan marinade) and navigator astatine 375 degrees astir 20 minutes aliases until done. Cook until nan chickenhearted reaches 165º F erstwhile checked pinch an soul nutrient thermometer.

Transfer nan chickenhearted to a platter and apical pinch 1 tablespoonful much of lime juice and remaining chopped cilantro. Serve. Freezing Instructions Once cooked, let to cool completely. Portion into freezer-safe container(s) and frost up to 3 months. To serve, thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight, reheat and serve.

Alternately, prep nan cilantro lime chickenhearted without cooking, information into freezer-safe container(s) and frost up to 3 months. To cook, region from nan freezer and thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Then, navigator arsenic instructed. Calories: 187kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 716mg | Potassium: 524mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 281IU | Vitamin C: 27mg | Calcium: 38mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo