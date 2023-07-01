Cindy Crawford gives her iconic Pepsi ad a margarita twist — take a look

Cindy Crawford is erstwhile again re-creating her iconic Pepsi advertisement — but this time, there’s a twist.

The supermodel was backmost successful her achromatic vessel apical and denim, pinch afloat luscious hairsbreadth and getting retired of a car successful slow mobility for a caller commercial. But this time, alternatively of getting her hands connected nan soda pop, she makes her measurement to a barroom wherever she’s handed an ice-cold Casamigos margarita pinch brackish connected nan rim.

And that’s not all. As she seductively sips connected nan lemon-lime cocktail, she gets knocked retired of position by comedian Angel Laketa Moore who starts singing her viral TikTok opus “One Margarita.”

“Gimme a ‘rita!” Crawford and Moore's captioned their associated Instagram post, which teases that nan afloat video comes retired connected Aug. 1.

Over nan years, Crawford has re-created nan Pepsi advertisement for nan company. But this appears to beryllium nan first clip she spoofs it for a different brand.

It should beryllium noted that tequila institution Casamigos was founded by Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, on pinch George Clooney and Mike Meldman. They sold nan institution to Diageo successful 2017, per CNBC.

As for nan viral “One Margarita” track, according to Huffington Post, it is simply a parody for Christian evangelist named Cynthia Smock’s anti-queer, anti-sex sermon.

Back successful 2018, Crawford was joined by her son, Presley Gerber, erstwhile they re-created nan Pepsi airs for a Super Bowl ad. Just a mates years later, successful 2021, she put her Daisy Dukes and achromatic apical erstwhile again to pay homage to her legendary ad.

Crawford besides did an adhd for Diet Pepsi successful nan early 90s. Pepsi / Getty Images

The original Pepsi advertisement came retired successful 1992. It showed Crawford propulsion up to an aged diner successful a reddish sports car. She besides starred successful an advertisement for Diet Pepsi, which besides saw her successful a achromatic apical and drinking nan bubbly beverage.