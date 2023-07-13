Circle CEO spells doom scenario for US dollar in warning to Congress

The United States dollar’s spot arsenic a world reserve rate will beryllium nether threat if Congress isn’t speedy to modulate stablecoins, warns nan CEO of Circle.

On July 13, Jeremy Allaire appeared successful a two-minute video by Circle, nan issuer of USD Coin (USDC), targeted astatine lawmakers.

It comes arsenic bipartisan integer asset-specific authorities was reintroduced to Congress connected July 12 which was originally tabled complete a twelvemonth agone successful June 2022.

“The dollar's position of spot is nether threat. Competition for what money gets utilized connected nan net is increasing,” Allaire claimed successful nan video, highlighting nan threat of overseas integer currencies.

What does a cup of java person to do pinch nan early of nan world economical system? As nan US Congress prepares for its first ballot connected Stablecoin laws, US governmental leaders person a prime to make astir nan US and Dollar competitiveness. A video for governmental leaders below. $USDC pic.twitter.com/9sQyZwq4WE

— Jeremy Allaire (@jerallaire) July 13, 2023

“The existent mobility is whether world commerce will hap successful integer dollars, aliases integer euros aliases yuan,” he added. Allaire has antecedently claimed China could boost adoption and usage of nan yuan done stablecoins.

He said nan U.S. “has a prime to make” connected if it wants “dollars to beryllium nan instauration of rate connected nan internet” aliases if it will “let different countries lead nan way?”

“If nan dollar is to stay nan world's reserve currency, if America is to lead nan world system for nan adjacent 10 years and beyond, past we request to build spot successful integer dollars and modulate stablecoins today.”

In his statement for stablecoin regulation, Allaire claimed crypto will “fundamentally alteration nan measurement we salary for things.”

He added “billions” will usage crypto owed to accepted financial payments taking “days” and fees amounting to “a astir trillion dollar taxation connected nan world economy.”

Would you alternatively own: A stablecoin backed by US govt securities paying arsenic overmuch arsenic 5% liking aliases a deposit astatine a slope that looks a batch for illustration a hedge money paying 2%? The reply is clear. I dream US lawmakers support nan improvement of well-regulated stablecoins alternatively than conflict it.

— Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) July 13, 2023

Crypto finance patient Galaxy Digital laminitis Mike Novogratz seemed to work together pinch Allaire. He rhetorically asked his Twitter followers connected July 13 if they’d alternatively ain a stablecoin that pays a higher liking compared to a “bank that looks a batch for illustration a hedge fund.”

The reply is clear,” Novogratz said. “I dream U.S. lawmakers support nan improvement of well-regulated stablecoins alternatively than conflict it.”

