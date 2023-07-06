Citi Premier credit card review: 60,000 bonus points with valuable earning rates

Editor’s note: This station has been updated pinch caller accusation and offers.

Citi Premier® Card overview

The Citi Premier® Card (see rates and fees) is an under-the-radar gem pinch a phenomenal scope of prize categories. While nan paper isn’t arsenic beardown connected nan redemption broadside arsenic akin offerings from Chase aliases Amex, nan expertise to gain 3 points per dollar connected aerial travel, hotels, state stations, supermarkets and restaurants (including takeout) for just $95 a year is still a beautiful awesome deal. Card rating*: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Citi Premier Card is 1 of nan champion earners connected a wide assortment of mundane spending. It accrues 3 points per dollar pinch airlines, hotels, state stations, restaurants and supermarkets — an fantabulous slate of prize categories for a paper pinch a $95 yearly fee.

Not only that, but nan points you gain pinch nan Citi Premier are among nan astir versatile rewards currencies and are worthy 1.8 cents each by TPG valuations. That’s because Citi has improved nan ThankYou Rewards program substantially complete nan years to compete pinch American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Here’s what other you should cognize astir this paper — and why you mightiness want to use now.

Citi Premier invited offer

The Citi Premier is presently offering 60,000 prize points aft you walk $4,000 connected purchases wrong nan first 3 months of relationship opening. According to our valuations, that prize is worthy $1,080. However, we person seen a nationalist connection for 75,000 points for nan aforesaid spending requirement, truthful opt for that connection if you tin entree it.

Citi uses a alternatively absorbing norm to find prize eligibility. You won’t beryllium capable to gain nan prize connected nan Citi Premier if you’ve opened aliases closed nan Citi Rewards+® Card (see rates and fees), Citi ThankYou® Preferred*, Citi Premier aliases Citi Prestige® Card* in nan past 24 months. Most issuers count that clip solely based connected erstwhile you opened a paper aliases received a bonus, but pinch Citi, your timepiece besides resets if you adjacent a card, truthful it’s each successful nan timing.

*The Citi ThankYou Preferred and Citi Prestige are nary longer disposable for caller applicants. The accusation for these cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The paper specifications connected this page person not been reviewed aliases provided by nan paper issuer.

There’s a $95 yearly interest connected nan Citi Premier.

Earning points connected nan Citi Premier

The Citi Premier’s earning building is 1 facet wherever nan paper shines. Cardholders gain 3 points per dollar connected purchases successful nan pursuing categories, pinch nary caps aliases yearly limits:

Air travel

Hotels

Gas stations

Supermarkets

Restaurants (including takeout)

The paper besides earns 1 constituent per dollar connected each different purchases.

These earning rates are among nan astir awesome of immoderate recreation rewards card, particularly considering nan Citi Premier’s affordable yearly fee.

To coincide pinch nan launch of Citi Travel pinch Booking.com, Premier cardholders tin gain 10 points per dollar connected bookings for hotels, rental cars and eligible attractions erstwhile booking done nan portal done June 30, 2024.

Redeeming points connected nan Citi Premier

The Citi Premier is besides a apical prime for travelers, acknowledgment to its information successful nan ThankYou Rewards program, which presently has 14 airline transportation partners and 2 edifice partners.

Aeromexico Club Premier

Avianca LifeMiles

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Choice Privileges

Emirates Skywards

Etihad Guest

EVA Air

Flying Blue

JetBlue TrueBlue

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Thai Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Wyndham Rewards

While you’ll announcement that galore of nan predominant flyer programs are those of world airlines, location are still immoderate high-value (and easy redeemable) awards to beryllium booked done them.

For instance, you tin leverage Air France-KLM Flying Blue miles for decent business-class grant readiness connected those airlines and their SkyTeam partners, get immoderate phenomenal deals connected Star Alliance awards utilizing Avianca LifeMiles and snag immoderate awesome Oneworld tickets pinch Qatar Privilege Club.

You tin besides redeem your ThankYou Points for recreation straight done nan Citi portal astatine a complaint of 1 cent each, but that’s good beneath TPG’s valuation of ThankYou points astatine 1.8 cents each, a number derived mostly from Citi’s extended database of transportation partners.

Citi Premier benefits

Much of nan Citi Premier’s worth proposition comes from its expertise to gain prize points successful galore categories without charging a hefty yearly fee. As such, you shouldn’t expect an overwhelming number of perks, but location are respective benefits of this paper that tin thief you recoup your yearly fee:

$100 yearly edifice credit : You’ll bask a $100 in installments erstwhile per almanac twelvemonth for single-stay edifice bookings of $500 aliases much (excluding taxes and fees) made done nan Citi recreation portal.

You’ll bask a $100 in installments erstwhile per almanac twelvemonth for single-stay edifice bookings of $500 aliases much (excluding taxes and fees) made done nan Citi recreation portal. Extended warranty protection : This adds 24 months to a manufacturer’s warranty erstwhile you acquisition a covered point utilizing your card.

This adds 24 months to a manufacturer’s warranty erstwhile you acquisition a covered point utilizing your card. Damage and theft protection : This tin reimburse you for repairing aliases replacing an eligible point damaged aliases stolen wrong 90 days of acquisition (up to $10,000 per incident and $50,000 per year).

This tin reimburse you for repairing aliases replacing an eligible point damaged aliases stolen wrong 90 days of acquisition (up to $10,000 per incident and $50,000 per year). World Elite Mastercard benefits : As a World Elite Mastercard, nan Citi Premier confers respective travel-related perks that consumers mightiness not cognize about. These see a $5 monthly Lyft in installments aft taking 3 rides successful a almanac period and entree to nan Mastercard luxury hotels and resorts portfolio for on-property perks for illustration complimentary meal and room upgrades upon availability. Through nan World Elite Mastercard program, you’ll besides bask perks for illustration cellphone protection and Global Emergency Services.

As a World Elite Mastercard, nan Citi Premier confers respective travel-related perks that consumers mightiness not cognize about. These see a $5 monthly Lyft in installments aft taking 3 rides successful a almanac period and entree to nan Mastercard luxury hotels and resorts portfolio for on-property perks for illustration complimentary meal and room upgrades upon availability. Through nan World Elite Mastercard program, you’ll besides bask perks for illustration cellphone protection and Global Emergency Services. Citi Entertainment : This programme gives cardholders typical entree to acquisition tickets to thousands of events — from concerts and sporting events to unsocial eating experiences and movie screenings — earlier nan wide nationalist tin bargain them.

This programme gives cardholders typical entree to acquisition tickets to thousands of events — from concerts and sporting events to unsocial eating experiences and movie screenings — earlier nan wide nationalist tin bargain them. No overseas transaction fees: Like immoderate bully recreation card, nan Citi Premier allows you to recreation freely without incurring a interest connected world spending.

Which cards compete pinch nan Citi Premier?

As an affordable recreation rewards card, nan Citi Premier has a fewer nonstop competitors that mightiness beryllium a amended fresh for you:

If you for illustration Chase cards: The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, pinch an yearly interest of $95, competes straight pinch nan Citi Premier. While Chase’s transportation partners (including United MileagePlus, Southwest Rapid Rewards and World of Hyatt) mightiness beryllium much beneficial for galore travelers, location are besides immoderate overlaps, including Singapore KrisFlyer, Emirates Skywards and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Sapphire Preferred.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, pinch an yearly interest of $95, competes straight pinch nan Citi Premier. While Chase’s transportation partners (including United MileagePlus, Southwest Rapid Rewards and World of Hyatt) mightiness beryllium much beneficial for galore travelers, location are besides immoderate overlaps, including Singapore KrisFlyer, Emirates Skywards and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Sapphire Preferred. If you want a level net rate : Try nan Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It, too, charges a $95 yearly fee, but this paper comes pinch a little lucrative (but overmuch simpler) earning complaint of 2 miles per dollar connected each purchases. Instead of an yearly edifice credit, you’ll get up to a $100 Global Entry aliases TSA PreCheck exertion in installments erstwhile each 4 years pinch nan Venture. You’ll moreover get 2 yearly lounge visits per twelvemonth to Capital One’s lounges — aliases you tin usage those passes astatine complete 100 Plaza Premium lounge locations. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Venture Rewards card.

: Try nan (see rates and fees). It, too, charges a $95 yearly fee, but this paper comes pinch a little lucrative (but overmuch simpler) earning complaint of 2 miles per dollar connected each purchases. Instead of an yearly edifice credit, you’ll get up to a $100 Global Entry aliases TSA PreCheck exertion in installments erstwhile each 4 years pinch nan Venture. You’ll moreover get 2 yearly lounge visits per twelvemonth to Capital One’s lounges — aliases you tin usage those passes astatine complete 100 Plaza Premium lounge locations. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Venture Rewards card. If you want added perks: One of nan Citi Premier’s closest competitors complete astatine American Express is nan American Express® Gold Card , which earns 4 points per dollar astatine restaurants, 4 points per dollar astatine U.S. supermarkets (on nan first $25,000 successful purchases per almanac year, past 1 per dollar), 3 points per dollar connected flights booked straight pinch airlines aliases done Amex Travel, and 1 constituent per dollar connected different eligible purchases. The Amex Gold Card besides comes pinch up to $10 successful monthly eating credits astatine prime restaurants (up to $120 successful yearly connection credits) and up to $10 successful monthly U.S. Uber Cash (up to $120 annually), offsetting nan mostly of nan $250 yearly fee (see rates and fees). Enrollment is required for prime benefits. For much information, publication our full reappraisal of nan Amex Gold.

Bottom line

Despite a bevy of competitors, nan Citi Premier’s agelong database of prize categories and coagulated sign-up prize make it 1 of nan astir lucrative points-earning cards successful its value range. The wide scope of ThankYou Rewards transportation partners makes this paper compelling, particularly for travelers who desire nan elasticity to redeem points pinch various loyalty programs. It’s worth a look if you’re partial to Citi aliases looking for a versatile recreation paper to adhd to your wallet.

Official exertion link: Citi Premier Card with 60,000 prize ThankYou points aft $4,000 successful spending successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening.

