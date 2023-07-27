Cities: Skylines 2 maps are now "bigger than some countries"

The Cities: Skylines 2 devs person yet elaborate nan nonstop representation size successful nan caller metropolis builder, and while it can't rival nan modded maps for nan original game, we're still looking astatine a representation size of 159 quadrate kilometers.

As noted successful nan latest dev diary video, 159 quadrate kilometers is "bigger than immoderate countries." A Cities: Skylines 2 metropolis would rank adjacent nan bottommost of nan database of geographically largest countries, but your dreams of constructing an nonstop replica of Liechtenstein successful a city-building crippled whitethorn yet live.

In nan original Cities: Skylines, location were 9 representation tiles to unlock, offering a full of 33 quadrate kilometers worthy of playable area. Cities: Skylines 2's representation tiles are now astir a 3rd nan size of those successful nan original, but you'll beryllium capable to unlock 441 to play on, making a full playable area of 159 quadrate kilometers, astir 5 times bigger than nan original game.

But that doesn't really show nan afloat story, arsenic folks for illustration City Planner Plays person noted. On PC, nan original Cities: Skylines was supported pinch a robust organization mod called 81 Tiles, which expanded nan playable area to a monolithic 299 quadrate kilometers. Cities: Skylines 2's overmuch larger vanilla maps are still only a small complete half nan size that's imaginable successful nan original crippled pinch mods.

Of course, nan sequel's maps are still massive, and there's each anticipation that modders will make them moreover bigger, too. Perhaps much importantly, nan sequel is removing nan supplier limit, which intends location will beryllium acold less artificial constraints connected your city's growth.

These regular Cities: Skylines 2 dev diaries person metropolis builder fans highly excited, moreover erstwhile it comes to super-simple quality-of-life features.