City minister summons bank bosses after Farage account closure

Bank chiefs person been summoned by City Minister Andrew Griffith to talk really customers tin beryllium protected from being "de-banked" aft Coutts terminated its narration pinch Nigel Farage.

Mr Griffith is expected to constitute to nan bosses of 19 banks, building societies and integer challengers informing that nan authorities will "take each action necessary" to ace down connected accounts being closed successful consequence to customers' governmental views.

He said that regulations astir politically exposed persons, aliases PEPs, are "being applied successful a disproportionate mode by immoderate financial institutions".

It comes aft nan former UKIP and Brexit Party leader received a 40-page dossier from nan backstage slope Coutts - which is owned by NatWest Group - indicating that his slope relationship was closed because his views did not align pinch nan firm's "values".

Mr Farage said nan slope regarded him arsenic "xenophobic and racist" and a erstwhile "fascist" and accused nan NatWest Group of passing his personal and financial information to nan BBC.

Last week, nan Treasury announced reforms designed to springiness customers greater protections, springiness them much clip to situation decisions aliases to find replacement banks.

New measures see making banks explicate why they are shutting an account, and extending nan announcement play from 30 days to 90 days.

While nan reforms person yet to beryllium enacted legally, they look to person been accelerated successful consequence to Mr Farage's experience, which sparked outrage among elder Tory MPs.

Mr Griffith has told banks including NatWest, Lloyds Banking Group, Santander and HSBC that nan authorities "expects" that "firms should activity to return action connected this argumentation arsenic soon arsenic imaginable and make champion endeavours to implement" it.

Other main executives expected to beryllium called see those astatine TSB, Metro, Allied Irish, Danske Bank and Bank of Ireland, while nan heads of integer finance outfits astatine Monzo, Starling, Chase, PayPal, Revolut and Wise will besides beryllium called to nan Treasury.

In his missive Mr Griffith says: "I americium calling a roundtable astatine nan earliest opportunity to perceive your views connected really you and your firms will guarantee that customers tin entree costs accounts without fearfulness of being de-banked for their lawful expression, and basal actions to beryllium taken to instrumentality nan reforms announced."

Mr Farage received an apology from NatWest main executive Dame Alison Rose for "deeply inappropriate comments" astir him successful charismatic papers.

In a connection connected 20 July, Coutts said its argumentation does not "close customer accounts solely connected nan ground of legally held governmental and individual views".