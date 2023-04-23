Clara Amfo and Emma Weymouth look glamorous as they attend Queen Charlotte screening

Clara Amfo and Emma Weymouth put connected very glamorous displays arsenic they stepped retired for a typical screening of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story connected Friday.

The power host, 38, and the Marchioness of Bath, 37, made judge to seizure attraction arsenic they posed for shots nether a floral archway astatine the Odeon Luxe successful London.

Clara looked effortlessly stylish successful an emerald greenish skirt and a matching blazer, which she teamed pinch a achromatic corset-style top.

She gave herself a fewer other inches pinch a brace of vibrant greenish strapped heels and accessorised her look pinch a metallic necklace and golden hoop earrings.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ styled her braided tresses into an up-do and bolstered her striking features pinch a smokey-eye make-up palette.

Meanwhile, Emma trim a glamorous fig successful a metallic golden patterned gown pinch halter-neck snaps and keyhole detailing.

She showed disconnected her unthinkable fig successful nan backless dress and added immoderate other tallness to her framework pinch a brace of pointed achromatic stilettos.

The socialite fto her outfit do each nan talking arsenic she kept her accessories minimal and swept her brunette locks backmost into a sleek up-do.

She accentuated her earthy bully looks pinch lashings of mascara and a touch of reddish lipstick to complete nan look.

Also successful attendance was Sarah-Jane Crawford, who put connected a leggy show successful a agleam pinkish tulle gown pinch a melodramatic billowing skirt.

The Hits Radio DJ, 39, added immoderate glitz to her ensemble pinch metallic and pinkish heels pinch sparkling front detailing.

She styled her acheronian locks successful a consecutive manner crossed her shoulders and opted for a high-glamour make-up palette.

The show's starring stars Golda Rosheuvel, India Ria Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest were besides successful attendance and posed for shots with Arsema Thomas.

Golda showed disconnected her consciousness of style successful a achromatic dress and a bluish blazer while India looked unthinkable successful a achromatic and achromatic mini dress pinch a melodramatic train.

Golda played nan original Queen Charlotte successful Bridgerton while India is playing nan younger type of her characteristic successful nan spin-off show.

Also among nan personage guests were nan likes of TV presenter Naomi Isted, dancer Abbie Quinnen, Tilly Keeper and swimmer Michael Gunning.

The stars were attending a plot statement and typical screening of nan Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which is slated for merchandise connected May 4.

The Netflix spin-off show will floor plan Charlotte's emergence to powerfulness and pivotal matrimony to King George III.

India Amarteifio is starring arsenic nan young type of Queen Charlotte, primitively portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel successful Bridgerton.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for nan six-part bid past month, documenting nan romance betwixt Charlotte and King George (Corey Mylchreest).

The clip opens pinch young Charlotte asking her older relative why she's been selected to wed into royalty.

He tells her: 'Charlotte, location are worse fates than marrying nan King of England.'

Her early mother-in-law explains her duties arsenic a personnel of nan royal family: 'As galore babies arsenic imaginable for my son.'

Young Queen Charlotte attempts to flight by climbing a plot wall, wherever she meets her betrothed King George.

He says: 'Hello my lady, are you successful request of assistance of immoderate kind?'

To which Queen Charlotte responds: 'I americium rather good convey you, you tin spell backmost wrong and wait.'

The 2 spell backmost and forward, pinch Charlotte not consenting to springiness up nan logic she is trying to climb nan wall.

It is past revealed George is nan king arsenic he announces: 'I garbage erstwhile that woman is trying to spell complete a wall truthful that she does not person to wed me.'

Though Charlotte is not group connected nan chosen marriage, George intends to triumph her over: 'I realise you person nary logic to for illustration me, but if you will springiness maine 1 evening of your time, it mightiness make you dislike maine a small spot less.'

Clips successful nan trailer show nan brace getting joined and sharing their first kiss, contempt nan uncertainty.

There is simply a anticipation it won't each activity retired successful nan extremity though arsenic Charlotte begs George to 'fight pinch me' and 'fight for me' aft fans study he has a elephantine secret.

The trailer ends pinch Queen Charlotte telling King George: 'It is you and maine forever.'

It comes aft nan adjacent bid of Bridgerton has been plunged into chaos aft bosses thought that immoderate of nan storylines had gone 'too dark'.

Sources moving connected nan accumulation of nan Netflix bonkbuster opportunity that immoderate of nan scripts person had to beryllium rewritten arsenic Shonda Rhimes, nan programme's producer, wants to springiness viewers much joy.

It is understood that location were concerns complete a activity plotline.

It was reported past twelvemonth that Ms Rhimes has been joined by different executive producer, Jess Brownell.

One root told The Mail connected Sunday: 'Filming has been delayed owed to nan screenwriter not being happy pinch nan guidance of it.

'We person been told that it needs nan nosy backmost truthful location are changes, which of people intends delays. One point is for judge though, nan accumulation squad want to get it correct for Bridgerton fans truthful they bask it arsenic overmuch arsenic they person successful nan past.

'There are immoderate elements that Shonda is conscionable not happy pinch truthful wants to alteration them. Some of it sewage very dark.'

It was announced successful 2021 that location would beryllium a 3rd and 4th bid of Bridgerton pursuing nan occurrence of nan first two. The show is based connected nan bid of romanticist novels by American writer Julia Quinn.