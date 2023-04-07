Clarence Thomas breaks silence on billionaire Republican mega donor showering him with gifts

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday that colleagues assured him that 'personal hospitality' from adjacent friends was allowable – successful his first comments since a bombshell study connected him accepting luxury recreation from a billionaire developer.

Thomas issued nan connection – a different consequence to nationalist attraction for a personnel of nan precocious tribunal – a time aft it was revealed that Dallas-based Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow had funded Thomas and his woman 'Ginny' connected excursions to Indonesia and to a tranquil upstate New York retreat.

'Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we person been friends for complete twenty-five years,' Thomas said successful a statement.

'As friends do, we person joined them connected a number of family trips during nan much than 4th period we person known them,' he said – without disputing immoderate elements of a a ProPublica study that said they travelled annually to Crow's Camp Topridge successful nan Adirondacks.

'Early successful my tenure astatine nan Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others successful nan judiciary, and was advised that this benignant of individual hospitality from adjacent individual friends, who did not person business earlier nan Court, was not reportable. I person endeavored to travel that counsel passim my tenure, and person ever sought to comply pinch nan disclosure guidelines.'

Crow called Thomas a beloved friend, and sewage to cognize him aft he joined nan Supreme Court. Crow is simply a Dallas-based existent property magnate

'These guidelines are now being changed, arsenic nan committee of nan Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for nan full national judiciary conscionable this past period announced caller guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to travel this guidance successful nan future,' he added.

The guidelines Thomas referenced were tightened just weeks ago, and now explicitly justices to require gifts and free spot stays. However, location is thing successful nan past that would person prevented a justness from erring connected nan broadside of disclosure and revealing lavish recreation that had been provided gratis.

The Ethics and Government Act of 1978 requires justices to record an yearly disclosure shape wherever they are required to disclose gifts, but makes a 'personal hospitality' exception.

A Judiciary Policy Guide references nan 'personal hospitality' exception. But its connection states that it does not use to recreation that substitutes for commercialized proscription – which would look to see luxury pitchy aliases yacht travel.

'The individual hospitality gift reporting exemption applies only to food, lodging, aliases intermezo and is intended to screen specified gifts of a personal, nonbusiness nature,' according to nan guide.

'Therefore, nan reporting exemption does not include: gifts different than food, lodging aliases entertainment, specified arsenic proscription that substitutes for commercialized transportation,' it states.

His consequence came amid caller scrutiny of his narration pinch Crow, whom he met in nan 1990s, a fewer years aft Thomas joined nan precocious court.

Crow erstwhile reportedly provided $500,000 to Thomas' woman Ginni to recovered a Tea Party-related group.

The 74-year-old billionaire existent property developer who has lavished gifts and trips connected Thomas is nan president of a highly successful backstage finance firm, Crow Holdings, pinch almost $29 cardinal successful holdings, according to nan Dallas Morning News.

Thomas takes yearly trips to Topridge, Crow's Adirondacks estate

He inherited nan existent property empire founded by his father, Trammall Crow, who nan Wall Street Journal successful 1986 said was nan nation's largest landowner, with nearly 300 cardinal quadrate feet of developed existent estate.

He has been progressive successful Republican politics, erstwhile a personnel of nan founding committee of nan Club for Growth and serving connected nan committee of nan American Enterprise Institute.

He has donated millions to Republican campaigns and blimpish groups. He has besides presented Thomas pinch a bid of peculiar gifts arsenic an Abraham Lincoln bust and a $19,000 book erstwhile belonging to Frederick Douglass.

The retreat offers opportunities for vessel rides and fishing, and features exotic furnishings

A ProPublica study revealed that Thomas has issued a ruling successful his ain favour – allowing himself to make usage of luxury jets, a mega-yacht, and stunning retreats each owned by nan aforesaid existent property magnate.

He purchased and helped reconstruct Camp Topridge successful nan Adirondacks, taking down immoderate buildings and constructing caller ones astatine nan installation erstwhile owned by Marjorie Merriweather Post.

A friend of nan Bush family, Crow is simply a trustee of nan George W. Bush Presidential Center successful Texas, and besides backs nan Hoover Institution astatine Stanford University.

He is simply a personnel of nan Supreme Court Historical Society, though he said successful a connection he has ne'er had business earlier nan Thomas court.

Crow has not been a statement successful immoderate Supreme Court litigation, but has been progressive successful 2 blimpish groups progressive successful filing supporting briefs successful cases that spell earlier nan Supreme Court.

In summation to politics, Crow has taken a peculiar liking successful history -- nan backyard plot astatine his $24 cardinal Dallas residence is dominated by aged statues of dictators he has collected from fallen regimes, including Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, according to nan New York Times.

The powerful Justice Thomas, who has recovered caller sway connected nan 6-3 blimpish court, has accepted nan 'hospitality' of existent property billionaire Harlan Crow for complete 20 years, enjoying luxurious vacations and carrier that he would not beryllium capable to spend connected his $285,000 per twelvemonth salary.

Thomas and woman Ginni traveled aboard a Bombardier Global 5000 backstage jet. The trips weren't disclosed, and are not required to beryllium nether guidelines nan Supreme tribunal sets for itself

This includes touring nan Pacific waters of Indonesia connected a 162-foot super-yacht equipped pinch aggregate decks that comes pinch a unit and a backstage cook successful 2019, according to nan study by nan ProPublica publicity nonprofit.

The pitchy seats 16 and its 'advanced helping creation provides you pinch a restful formation and a soft ride,' according to promotional materials.

Thomas besides took a travel astir a decade agone to New Zealand connected Crow's yacht. Afterward Thomas gave 1 yacht worker a transcript of his memoir and signed it: 'Thank you truthful overmuch for each your difficult activity connected our New Zealand adventure.'

Thomas has been a regular impermanent astatine Crow's Adirondacks resort, Camp Topridge, which was erstwhile owned by nan State of New York for nan usage of nan governor, but sewage sold owed to nan expansive costs of maintaining it. He usually goes for a week each summer, according to nan report. The retreat was build by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.

It is each portion of a semipermanent relationship that began aft Thomas joined nan precocious tribunal aft his arguable confirmation pursuing nan information by President George H.W. Bush.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has gone connected play vacations pinch existent property magnate Harlan Crow, including connected an escapade to Indonesia aboard a megayacht and backstage jet

Keeping up nan outdoors theme, Thomas has besides traveled pinch Crow to nan exclusive retreat astatine Bohemian Grove successful Sonoma California, wherever presidents including Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon person gone.

Thomas hasn't disclosed nan trips. The Supreme Court, dissimilar different national courts, doesn't taxable its members to an charismatic Code of Conduct – though Chief Justice John Roberts has urged justices to consult it for guidance.

Thomas and his woman Ginny didn't person to interest astir flying commercialized for nan nine-day trip, which included recreation aboard a backstage jet, a Bombardier Global 5000. That brought nan costs of nan expedition to $500,000, if nan Justice were to person paid for it himself, according to nan non-profit's analysis.

Crow issued a lengthy connection successful consequence to nan caller revelations astir nan grade of his recreation pinch Thomas.

'My woman Kathy and I person been friends pinch Justice Thomas and his woman Ginni since 1996. We are very beloved friends,' he said.

'The hospitality we person extended to nan Thomas's complete nan years is nary different from nan hospitality we person extended to our galore different beloved friends,' he said.

'Justice Thomas and Ginni ne'er asked for immoderate of this hospitality. We person ne'er asked astir a pending aliases little tribunal case, and Justice Thomas has ne'er discussed one, and we person ne'er sought to power Justice Thomas connected immoderate ineligible aliases governmental issue. More generally, I americium unaware of immoderate of our friends ever lobbying aliases seeking to power Justice Thomas connected immoderate case, and I would ne'er induce anyone who I judge had immoderate volition of doing that,' he continued.

He called nan trips 'gatherings of friends.'